Digital Rights Management Market Partnership to drive market growth by forecast 2030

The Global Digital Rights Management Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in copyright protection policies for digital IPs and corporate needs to protect their data has boosted the growth of the global digital rights management market. However, costly fees and complexity of DRMs, and limited control over the content hinder the market growth.

On the contrary, the rise in demand for OTT content delivery, the rise in penetration of digital devices, and the growing data volumes are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

In 2020, the global digital rights management market share was dominated by the video-on-demand segment and is expected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years. It protects video content while ensuring smooth delivery and playback. It also prohibits the use of portable media devices to view these videos. These feature of safeguarding videos is driving the adoption of DRM solutions.

The mobile content segment also plays a significant role in the market, With the increasing use of smartphones, huge amounts of sensitive data containing sensitive information are being generated. As a result, many data security vulnerabilities arise. Mobile content is protected from cyber-attacks using the Digital Rights Management (DRM) system.

Post COVID-19, the size of the global Digital Rights Management market forecast is $5,128 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $24,636 million by 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a favorable effect on the digital rights management industry, owing to a significant shift toward the use of digital platforms during the lockdown phases of the pandemic and growing demand for digital content among the public that can be enjoyed at home.

Major companies operating within the market are Adobe, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., DivX, LLC, Fasoo, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEXTLABS INC., Oracle Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By application, in 2020 the video-on-demand segment dominated the digital rights management market size. However, the mobile gaming segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.

• By industry vertical, the television and film segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 for digital rights management market growth; however, healthcare is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• By region, the digital rights management market analysis was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

