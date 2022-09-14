Top E-Commerce Logistics Companies Worldwide 2022 – IMARC Group

E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics refers to managing the process of obtaining resources, storing them, and their subsequent shipping to their destinations. E-commerce logistics is the execution of technology with the principles of traditional logistics. Logistic services include the preparation, implementation, and control of the transport of goods and services. It begins with the movement of inventory from the manufacturer and continues until it reaches the final destination of the end customer. According to IMARC Group, the global e-commerce logistics market reached a value of US$ 317.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 803.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027.

The global market is majorly driven by the significant growth of the e-commerce sector. Increasing cross-border e-commerce activities by logistics companies are positively influencing the market. In line with this, the rising number of various e-commerce startups is catalyzing the market. Several companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and patents and events. These strategies have paved the way for business expansion and market players' customer base. The market payers from the e-commerce logistics market are offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, multiple companies are heavily investing in logistics and warehouses, thus propelling the market. The growing number of internet users acts as another growth-inducing factor for online businesses. The market is expected to expand due to drone delivery, digitization, and digital payments. Besides this, the wide adoption of hardware technologies by e-commerce logistics companies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), barcode technologies, portable data terminal, GIS, and GPS is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Some of the Top E-commerce Logistics Companies in World 2022 being:

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

com Inc.

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM S.A.)

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corporation

Gati Limited

Kenco Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Rhenus Group (Rethmann Se & Co. Kg)

SF Holding Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen Mingde Holding Development Co. Ltd.)

XPO Logistics Inc.



