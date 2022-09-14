At 8.1% CAGR, Global Analytical Standards Market Size Surpass US$ 2,200.89 Mn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Analytical Standards Market was at US$ 1,467.33 Mn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 2,200.89 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8.1% | 2022 and 2030.

The Global Analytical Standards Market was estimated at USD 1,467.33 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2,200.89 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR at 8.1% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights