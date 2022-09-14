At 8.1% CAGR, Global Analytical Standards Market Size Surpass US$ 2,200.89 Mn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
Analytical Standards Market: Overview
Rapidly increasing demand for high-quality products among potential consumers all over the world is emerging as a major growth factor for the analytical standards. A rapidly increasing number of industries worldwide are adopting the system of analytical standards with a view to maintaining the quality of the various products that are being manufactured to satisfy potential consumers by providing them with quality goods.
Analytical Standards Market: Growth Drivers
The increasing demand for high-quality products among most potential consumers all over the world is emerging as a major driving force for the growth of the analytical standards market. The various rules and regulations that the government has imposed regarding the quality of the products that are being supplied to the consumers have emerged as another major driving force which has helped the market to record considerable revenue over the period of time.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Analytical Standards Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Analytical Standards Market size was valued at around USD 1,467.33 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,200.89 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The inclusion of analytical standards into the system has increased the cost of production considerably which has in turn increased the total cost of the final products which has emerged as a major straining factor for the market.
D) The huge investments made by the key market players to introduce modern technologies into the global market for providing analytical standards to manufacturing units have emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the market.
E) The rapidly developing infrastructure supporting the cause of analytical standards has emerged as a major opportunity for the key market players and hence the market.
Regional Landscape
The geographical region of North America has emerged as the largest market for analytical standards pertaining to the huge number of products manufactured in this region of the world. The increasing adoption of modern technology among the people has boosted the demand for high-quality products which has made the inclusion of analytical standards a compulsion on many manufacturing units. Multiple key market players are based in the region of North America and hence the region has shown tremendous growth over period of time.
The region of Asia Pacific has also emerged as a major market player about the huge number of industries and manufacturing units that are present in this sector. As a result of the low manufacturing cost and cheap manpower available in the Asia Pacific, many manufacturers have relocated their production plants in this region, which has boosted the market for analytical standards to a great extent.
Key Players
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Agilent Technologies (US)
Waters Corporation (US)
LGC Standards (UK)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
Restek Corporation (US)
SPEX CertiPrep (US)
AccuStandard, Inc. (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
Mallinckrodt (UK)
US Pharmacopeial Convention (US)
Cayman Chemical Company (US)
RICCA Chemical Company (US)
GFS Chemicals, Inc. (US)
Chiron AS (Norway).
The Analytical Standards Market is segmented as follows:
By Category
Inorganic
Organic
By Technique
Spectroscopy
Chromatography
Titrimetry
By Method
Bioanalytical
Dissolution
Material testing
By Application
Food and beverages
Pharmaceutical
Environmental
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
