Strategies For Global Digital Payments Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Digital Payments Market Report by TBRC covers the digital payments market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global digital payments market size is then expected to grow to $170.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%. Quick onboarding and ease of use are expected to drive the digital payments market. Individuals require flexibility, transparency, and friction-free onboarding.

Want To Learn More On The Digital Payments Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3041&type=smp

The digital payments market consists of all the transactions that take place across the digital media along with the product and services associated. Digital payments is a payment mode that uses digital mediums such as the internet, cell phones, and automated devices to send and receive money. It needs both payer and payee to use the digital means to send and receive money, it is not mandatory in some situations for the payee to use a digital medium to receive money.

Global Digital Payments Market Trends

According to the digital payments industry overview, contactless payments technology is soaring up in the market. Many users are increasingly opting for contactless payments technology such as mobile wallets, contactless cards, and others as there more secure and convenient to use. Contactless payment technology uses radio frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC) for the transmission of amounts among users. Black Friday sales of 2019 had an 82% rise in the purchase made with mobile wallets.

Global Digital Payments Market Segments

The global digital payments market is segmented:

By Mode of Payment: Point of Sale, Online Sale

By End-User Industry: Retail, Banking and Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Others

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

By Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By Geography: The global digital payments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Digital Payments Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-payments-global-market-report

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital payments market global overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global digital payments market, digital payments market share, digital payments global market segments and geographies, digital payments market global players, digital payments market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital payments global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay, First Data, Paypal, Fiserv, Visa Inc., and MasterCard.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-payment-technologies-global-market-report

Payments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

Cards Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC