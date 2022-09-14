Aron Govil Explains Decline in Bollywood Popularity

Filmmaker Aron Govil

What is the reason for dismal failure of big budget Bollywood films

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Aron Govil recently talked in an interview about the decline in popularity of Bollywood films. Aron Govil has been an active Filmmaker in the Bollywood and Hollywood film industries for the past twenty years.

Bollywood industry is currently in a state of crisis but not acknowledging the true reasons of failures of its biggest films in this past year. Two major films, released in August, namely “Laal Singh Chaddha” and “Raksha Bandhan”, touted to be biggest Bollywood films of the 2022, flopped at the box office. “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring the most bankable star of Bollywood, Amir Khan made with a budget of over 180 crore rupees (cr) incurred a loss of 100 cr for its producers. “Raksha Bhandan”, starring Akshay Kumar, another top Bollywood star, made with a budget of over 70 cr, managed to gross only 44 cr in total. Big Budget film “Shamshera” starring Ranbir Kapoor also failed miserably by posting a loss of 86 cr on a budget of 150 cr. So, what is the reason for dismal performances of big budget Bollywood films from the most bankable stars?

Aron Govil says that we are living in social media age today. In the past the power of influencing the public was limited to the celebrities and actors who would influence public opinion through paid print articles and TV sponsored reports. There was no internet or Google to independently verify the authenticity of a published report. However, today with boom in social media apps such as twitter, Facebook, Instagram and podcasts, anyone with a social media account on cell phone can express their opinion to thousands and influence public opinion with proper hashtags that begin to trend instantly. People can also dig up on internet any old biased statements made by a celebrity and post them on social media to let their peers know the true feelings and beliefs of that celebrity which was not possible previously.

Aron Govil believes that public is now accusing the Bollywood of degrading Hindu culture, by deceptively using sacred Hindi film titles to promote Muslim agenda in the storyline. For example, several boycott posts for film “Brahmastra” point to an an old Instagram post of film’s director Ayan Mukherji which had the film’s original name as Rumi. This has made public angry since Jalaluddin Mohammed Rumi was a 13th century Muslim poet who hated Hindus and considered them as evil and ugly. Similarly, public also boycotted Akshay Kumar’s “Laxmi Bomb” film released around Diwali time because they felt that Bollywood was using the Film title “Laxmi” as a cover to create a positive Hindu sentiment, as Hindus do Laxmi puja at Diwali, whereas the film story actually promoted love jihad.

Govil also points out that the past statements of Bollywood actors are now catching up with them due to emergence of internet. Akshay Kumar in 2016 made a tweet where he had urged people not to waste milk on Shiv puja on Mahashivratri which has been a long-standing Hindu worship ritual. Recently, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had remarked not to use firecrackers on Diwali, which is a Hindu ritual, hundreds of years old. This statement did not sit well with Hindu audiences who asked her why she does not comment on having a blood-free Eid, and also ask for banning firecrackers in marriages, new year, and Christmas celebrations. Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt has also been boycotted recently, as the public has come to know through google his sympathy towards Kashmir separatist movement and praises for Zakir Naik, a Muslim criminal wanted in India. Amir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao had made similar statement in the past whereby she said that she has considered leaving India as she did not feel safe in India. This statement angered the awakened Indian public who reminded Amir Khan that he has made millions from India through his films during past several decades. Karan Johar has also been boycotted for supporting nepotism in his films because he only casts “star kids” in his films in spite of plethora of new talent available in the industry.

Bollywood through its story lines and songs has been subconsciously brainwashing the Indian audience to have positive feelings towards Muslims and guilefully degrading Hindu culture and traditions. The film “Deewar”, showed a Hindu hero as an atheist who had no belief in the Hindu gods and would shun the temples, refuse the prasad but had no problem in supporting Islam786. In Films, Hindu villains would be shown to wear sacred tilak or be a “greedy muneem(financier)” who would molest or rape a helpless woman and exploit her financially. A “Pathan” or “Sarfaraz” would always be shown as a brave and loyal friend and “Rahim chacha” would be a benevolent soul while a Hindu named “Raghav” (another name for Hindu god Ram) was presented as villain in the film “Main Hoon Na”, and “Ramu Kaka” (another name for lord Ram) was shown as a perpetual servant in the films. In Amir Khan’s movie PK, Hindu god Shiva is derogated, insulted, and made fun of in the toilet and other places however no Bollywood film has ever shown Muslim prophet Mohammed in similar light and made fun of Allah like that.

Aron Govil says that Indian audiences have woken up from their past slumber and have now decided that they will no longer tolerate dumbing down of Hindu culture and subtle Hindu insults by Bollywood films. With the emergence of online streaming shows and films, the audience now have plenty of alternative choices for entertainment. Today’s Indians are demanding that the Bollywood filmmakers show true Hindu culture in their films such as that shown in south Indian films, which are doing very well. The audiences are also asking the Bollywood super stars who earn hundreds of crores of rupees from the Indian public to show loyalty to India’s culture & gods, and some reverence for public’s intelligence. #boycottbollywood #akshaykumar #amirkhan #boycottlaalsingchaddha #aliabhatt