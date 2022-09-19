Global Antivirals Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Antivirals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Antivirals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the antivirals market size is expected to reach $149.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. The antiviral market growth is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The anti-viral drug therapy market consists of sales of anti-viral drugs used for the treatment of viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza and novel coronavirus. Antiviral drugs do not kill their target pathogen, instead they inhibit the development of those viruses. The anti-viral drugs establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others

Global Antivirals Market Trends

Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are continuously innovating through technological advancements to develop drugs to treat different viral infections. Biopharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines for the treatment of novel coronavirus. Technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector include development of nucleic acid vaccines that are DNA- and RNA-based, and which enable the human body to produce vaccine antigen. In March 2020, Applied DNA Sciences’ subsidiary LineaRx and Takis Biotech formed a joint venture to develop a linear DNA vaccine as a treatment for coronavirus. The JV will use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing technology to develop the vaccine. Such initiatives and activities are projected to support market growth to a significant extent.

Global Antivirals Market Segments

By Drug Class: DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Others

By Application: HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Others

By Type: Branded, Generic

By Geography: The global antiviral drug market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Antivirals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antivirals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global antivirals market, antivirals industry share, antivirals global market segments and geographies, antivirals global market players, antivirals global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The antivirals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Antivirals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, AstraZeneca plc., Aurobindo Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Schering-Plough Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novavax, Inc., and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



