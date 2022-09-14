EDDY ANDREWS: WHY IT’S TIME TO START THINKING ABOUT BUSHFIRE SEASON TODAY
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the summer months around the corner, many Australians are looking forward to the warmer weather and spending time with their loved ones. However, leading disaster response and emergency management professional Eddy Andrews says it is essential that property owners start taking steps today to ensure they are not impacted by bushfires this summer.
In recent years, bushfires have continued to make headlines as the devastation grows each year. The Black Summer of 2019 – 2020 saw over 19 million hectares burned, while research has shown that over the last 40 years, the bushfire season has grown by almost a month. This means that an increasing number of Australians are now at serious risk of their home being destroyed as the long and dry spells mean fires can appear in places that they have not previously.
Specialising in manmade and natural disasters and working with a number of public safety boards and advisory groups around the world, Eddy Andrews has established himself as one of the leading experts on disaster response and emergency management. As the weather begins to warm up and the spring and summer months creep closer, Eddy believes that it is vital that property owners start taking steps today in order to protect their home sand workplaces later in the year.
Eddy Andrews is shortly about to embark on a short tour across the most vulnerable regions to host public seminars on what property owners should do before summer begins. The most important first step is to ensure that you conduct a comprehensive walkthrough through your home or workplace using a government or state-approved information sheet. This will help to identify areas of concern and ensure you know what to do should your family or employees become caught in a blaze.
This checklist should also encourage you to take steps to ensure that you have the relevant equipment at your home, such as fire extinguishers, as well as providing clear access to fire hydrants so that firefighters can access them. You should also create an evacuation plan in the event of a disaster.
Eddy Andrews says it is also vital property owners are taking steps to reduce the risk of fire spreading. This includes simple steps such as clearing gutters, removing piles of organic matter that might have built up over the winter and clearing overgrown bushes and trees.
Eddy Andrews will soon be heading out on a multidate tour around some of the areas most at risk around the country to discuss safety tips and strategies that homeowners and businesses should be employing ahead of the summer months.
Speaking ahead of the seminars, Eddy Andrews said, “The threat of being caught up in a bushfire has never been higher, and it is crucial that individuals are taking steps today to protect themselves this summer.”
Eddy Andrews Consulting
