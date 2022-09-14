Registration is Open for the Big-Game Hero™ Competition

This year’s champion hunter to capture the AZ Commissioner's Kaibab Mule Deer Tag, one of the most wildly exclusive tags in the hunting realm

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s time to load up and scope out that timber buck! Sportsmen and women can now register for the Big Game Hero™ Competition and aim their best shot at winning the AZ Commissioner’s Kaibab Mule Deer Tag, plus up to $25,000 in outfitting expenses—all while supporting wildlife conservation efforts.The online Competition is free to enter, and the hunt-of-a-lifetime prize will be awarded to the competitor who wrangles the most votes via an online public voting system.The Competition aims to bring awareness to the fact that hunting is much more than just a sport. For many mountain men and women, hunting is an opportunity to roam and ramble the great outdoors, a method to put food on the table for their families, and a way to support animal conservation efforts in their necks of the woods. onX Hunt , a comprehensive hunting tool that provides maps for hunting made by hunters, will be a sponsor of the Competition. onX allows hunters to hunker down and scope out game with ease, providing them with access to detailed information, land boundaries, access opportunities, ownership info, trails, personalized markups, and much more.Wildlife conservation is more crucial than ever, and Big-Game Hero supports Conservation First USA (previously known as Arizona Big Game Super Raffle), a nonprofit organization that raises funds for wildlife habitat work in the state of Arizona.It’s open season for registration but only for a limited time. Voting will commence in October. Anyone interested in catching buck fever and competing can visit biggamehero.com to join.