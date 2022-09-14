Five Star Laser Spa Upgrades Its Offerings Amid Reviews From Clients

Our location One of our client

Leading New York hair removal solutions provider, Five Star Laser Spa, continues to upgrade its treatment options to meet the needs of clients.

QUEENS, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Star Laser provides treatment options to meet the needs of clients in and around Rego Park and Forest Hills

The team of professionals at Five Star Laser Spa, led by the experienced Berta, with almost two decades in the industry, has continued in the pursuit of delivering the best laser hair removal treatments in New York. In a related development, Five Star Laser constantly upgrades the services offered in line with best industry practices and the latest techniques, such as the GentleMax Pro® system, to deliver an amazing experience to customers without requiring them to break the bank.

The global laser hair removal market size was reported to be valued at $798.6 million in 2021 according to Grand View Research. A shift in the trend toward maintaining optimal aesthetic beauty as well as technological advancements and increasing awareness of the safety offered by aesthetic lasers have also been identified to drive the market, with a projection that it will hit $3.6 billion by 2030. Despite the seemingly amazing figures, the relatively high charges by spas continue to hinder people from getting their desired hair removal treatment. However, Berta and her team at Five Star Laser Spa have ensured that the men and women of New York do not suffer a similar fate, uniquely combining quality with relative affordability.

Five Star Laser Spa offers a wide range of laser hair removal treatments, leveraging the expertise of the team of specialists and state-of-the-art laser machines to meet the varying needs of clients, irrespective of skin type. The categories of treatments offered by Five Star Laser Spa include face and body, touching different areas, such as chin, ears, forehead, full face, abdomen, areola, back, bikini line, buttocks, chest, arms, legs, and a host of others.

The unique combination of relative affordability, comprehensiveness, and quality service delivery has made Five Star Laser Spa the go-to solutions provider for hair removal, with accolades coming from different categories of clients across New York. “I highly recommend this place. Berta is very knowledgeable and experienced. She is always attentive to any of my concerns and makes me feel very comfortable doing the laser sessions. She has the best machine that blows cold air and makes it painless for me. After only two sessions I saw great results and my only regret is that I didn't do this sooner, if I had known how amazing it is to be stress free and not have to worry with shaving and waxing. Laser is the way to go and Five Star Laser Spa is great. Thank you Berta! You are the best!” - Roxana E.

