NATIVE COMMUNITY OF SANTA CLARA DE UCHUNYA CELEBRATED IT’S 50th ANNIVERSARY AND DISTINGUISHED OCHO SUR
By means of a written message, Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur, congratulated the community for their 50th Anniversary.
Working with respect and transparency is what we do with our neighbors. We respect their traditions and actively promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion.”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of their 50th Anniversary, the Native Community of Santa Clara de Uchunya, located in the district of Nueva Requena, distinguished Ocho Sur, a business group engaged in the sustainable production of oil palm products and derivatives in Ucayali.
— Alfonso Morante
During the ceremony and with the villagers present, the leader of the community, Wilson Barbarán Soria, awarded Ocho Sur Directive Alfonso Morante, who attended on behalf of Michael Spoor, CEO of the company with a Certificate of Recognition.
“The native community of Santa Clara de Uchunya publicly recognizes Ocho Sur for being a good neighbor and for their constant social support oriented to the good of our community”, said Barbarán Soria.
By means of a written message, Mr. Spoor expressed his gratitude for the acknowledgement, congratulated the community for their 50th Anniversary and shared how happy he was because of the true friendship that has been developed between Santa Clara de Uchunya and Ocho Sur.
“We are committed to the care and well-being of the communities, their families, and all children as well as the forests in the region. Together we will continue building a better future.” The message read.
Also speaking for the Company, Alfonso Morante ratified Ocho Sur’s commitment with this community and all of their neighbors, to continue working in compliance with its social responsibility policy which covers health, education, sports and infrastructure improvements in the areas surrounding its operations.
“Working with respect and transparency is what we seek to do with our neighbors. We respect their traditions and actively promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. That is the way to achieve great things,” he said.
It should be noted that, during the ceremony, the inhabitants and representatives of Ocho Sur, toured the 200 square meters land where Ocho Sur is building a modern Rural Medical Center to serve the people of the Community, in compliance with the provisions set forth by the Ministry of Health and the Regional Directorate of Health of Ucayali.
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading business group engaged in the sustainable production of palm and palm by-products in Ucayali. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to a responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development. Learn more about Ocho Sur at www.ochosur.com or follow us on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2cZi8GC9qEU1623Xc6SQ3w
Golden Wedding of Native Community Santa Clara de Uchunya