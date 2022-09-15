Having Survived a Near-Death Experience, Alexa Carlin Shares Her Story Through Her Voice in "Adaptable" Audiobook
Alexa Carlin's Best-Selling Memoir Is Now Available In A Self-Narrated Audiobook, Empowering Readers Directly From the Author Herself.
You can’t escape it. You can’t hide from it. So, you may as well do what you want while you are here. Take risks. Dream big and then dream bigger.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexa Carlin, CEO of Women Empower X, keynote speaker and best-selling author has announced the release of her self-narrated memoir “Adaptable: How to Lead with Curiosity, Pivot with Purpose, and Thrive through Change.”
Alexa became the CEO of her first business at the age of seventeen, and has always held the mindset of wanting to make a difference in the world. At the age of twenty-one, Carlin's body went into septic shock, resulting in her being induced into a medical coma and given a one-percent chance to live. Her survival only furthered her goal to live each day with purpose and to turn obstacles into opportunities. Not only did she have the ambition to live her own life to the fullest, she was determine to enlighten others as to how they can do the same.
Life's obstacles offer two distinct directions: They can push you backward or fuel you forward. Th choice is up to you.
The audiobook of "Adaptable" is now available on Amazon and Audible and is compatible with Amazon's WhisperSync technology to switch seamlessly between the audiobook and ebook.
Carlin's best selling book continues to be praised by readers of all backgrounds including New York Times best selling authors, CEOs, Small Business Owners, and more. "Adaptable" guides readers through Carlin's remarkable journey full of emotion, empowerment, hope, and courage. A true testament to how much perspective can change how one lives their life, Alexa strives to make a difference by sharing her story with the world and by being a living example of what happens when you never give up on your dreams.
“You can’t escape it. You can’t hide from it. So, you may as well do what you want while you are here. Take risks. Dream big and then dream bigger. Try something new. Speak up. Stand tall. Go on an adventure. Get lost. Get found. Be goofy. Color outside the line. Just do you,” says Carlin.
Being able to share her story at a more personal level, through her own voice, Alexa hopes to connect even further with her reader through the "Adaptable" audiobook. Allowing them to witness the raw emotion and encouragement that comes directly from her is another way in which she hopes to instill power, education, and inspiration with everyone she can reach.
“Adaptable” is published by WEX Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for leaders, teachers, creatives, and empowered women.
