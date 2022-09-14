Submit Release
Synkriom INC & VeriKlick LLC Announces Opening of an Office in Sri Lanka

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synkriom INC and VeriKlick LLC global providers of IT Service Solutions and a Next Gen Interview Management System announce that due to their accelerated business growth and expansion they are opening an office location in Sri Lanka.

The opening of the Sri Lanka location is another important milestone supporting the ongoing growth of their Global client talent acquisition requirements as well as responding to the global talent market solution opportunities.

The new office is another step toward addressing the emerging focus on the global workforce changes, leveraging talent, intelligence, technology, strategies, and analysis utilizing their unique Next Gen Interview Management System offering.

About Synkriom & VeriKlick
Established in 2015, Synkriom INC is known for providing superior IT Services and Management Solutions. Synkriom’s cost effective Diversified Consulting Services
and Customized Hiring Solutions services is supported with cutting-edge innovative solutions for companies around the world. Companies achieve their business potential with Synkriom’s scalable and fully customizable hiring solutions.

VeriKlick LLC established in 2018 VeriKlick is a Nex Gen Interview Management System that provides real time video, voice mapping and facial biometric assessments.
VeriKlick is the only platform to use patent pending technology with real-time data to verify candidates at every stage of the hiring process to ensure you are recruiting, interviewing, and hiring the right talent. VeriKlick is a Full Stack Nextgen Interview Management System which is transforming the Staffing Industry.

Gloria McLennan
Synkriom
+1 480-650-5011
gloria@synkriom.com
