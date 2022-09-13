Mass Spectrometry Market: Has Seen Considerable Growth After COVID-19 Pandemic

Mass Spectrometry Market Expected To Expand At Around 8.0% CAGR During 2021–2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled global Mass Spectrometry Market was pegged at $6.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Mass spectrometry (MS) is an analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions. This technique basically studies the effect of ionizing energy on molecules. It depends on the chemical reactions in the gas phase in which the sample molecules are consumed during the formation of ionic and neutral species. A mass spectrometer generates multiple ions from the sample under test, then separates them based on their specific mass-to-charge ratio (m / z), and then records the relative abundance of each type of ion. The results are presented as a mass spectrum, a diagram of intensity versus mass-to-charge ratio. It determines and identifies the quantities of a compound within a sample and can also identify trace components at minimal concentrations. It is used both quantitatively and qualitatively to detect unknown compounds and calculate the isotopic composition of a particular element in a molecule. It can also be used to observe the fragments of a compound to determine its structure.

𝐏𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀 -

•Agilent Technologies, Inc.

•Danaher Corporation

•Waters Corporation

•Bruker Corporation

•Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

•Perkinelmer, Inc.

•Shimadzu Corporation.

•Kore Technologies, Ltd.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the global mass spectrometry market. There has been a strong demand for multiple spectrometers from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries due to the driving market for COVID-19. By 2020, in India, researchers from the Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) were able to find a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with a sensitivity of 95% and 100%. relative accuracy to RT-PCR using a mass spectrometer. In April 2020, the British diagnostic company MAP Sciences announced the development of a rapid test for the COVID-19 virus. This technology uses multiple spectrometry to detect different proteins in COVID-19 and is intended to deliver test results within 30 minutes. These developments are expected to fuel the growth of the mass spectrometry market.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 -

♦ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mass spectrometry market along with current trends and future estimates to clarify upcoming investment pockets.

♦ Offers market analysis of mass spectrometry from 2021 to 2030, which should allow interested parties to capitalize on existing opportunities in the market.

♦ A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

♦ The profiles and growth strategies of the main players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive prospects for the global growth of the mass spectrometry market.

In 2020, North America accounted for highest contribution of about $2,389.42 million to the total revenue generated, owing to the technological advancements in spectrometry techniques and integration of advanced hardware and software processes in spectrometry devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.50% during the analysis period, attributable to increase in demand for advanced MS devices along with surging awareness.

