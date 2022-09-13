Healthcare Experts Study Shows: Multiplex Assays Market Will Surpass Revenues Worth $4,366.32 Million by 2030

As multiplex assays are used for Covid-19 diagnosis, there has been a huge demand for multiplex of the SARS-CoV-2 assay such as multiplex point-of-care assays.

Multiplex tests are techniques in which multiple analytes are analyzed simultaneously and are therefore inexpensive and easy to check in any sample test. These assays allow for more data to be extracted from a sample at the same time than single complex assays. The main factors driving the growth of this market include increased research and development for the detection of biomarkers of various diseases and disease treatment options, increased adoption of personalized medicine to increase the safety and efficacy of therapies and benefits such as lower operating costs and reduced labor. However, the shortage of skilled labor and high capital investments are expected to limit the growth of the multiplex test market during the forecast period.

Major Key Market Players -

The key market players analyzed in the global multiplex assays market report include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Illumina Inc.,

Randox Laboratories Ltd.,

QIAGEN N.V.,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company,

Abcam PLC,

Luminex Corporation,

Seegene Inc.,

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Rise in R&D activities & government funding, increase in adoption of multiplex assays to reduce operation costs, and surge in incorporation of personalized medicines drive the global multiplex assays market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labor/healthcare professionals impedes the growth to some extent. However, various growth opportunities in the emerging economies have been beneficial for the market growth.

By type, the protein-based multiplex testing segment accounted for about three-quarters of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the roost by 2030. However, the nucleic acid multiplexing segment would gain the fastest CAGR of 10.3% over the entire forecast period.

Based on the region, the North American market had the largest share in 2020, gaining over two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would show the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the entire forecast period.

By region, in 2020, North America dominated the multiplex testing market in 2020, due to increased government funding for screening for new biomarkers, increased research and development activations of new drugs and diagnostic and treatment options, as well as the higher prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and stroke in the region

By type, the protein based multiplex assay segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to upsurge in adoption of protein based multiplex assays, and continuously investing in R&D for the introduction of innovative technology.

By product, the reagents and consumables segment dominated the global Multiplex assay market in 2020. This is attributed to rising demand increasing demand of consumables and the recurring purchase of assays and reagents for increasing research applications.

Based on application, the research and development segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to wide applications of multiplex assay technologies in research & development functions and convenience and quicker results offered by the multiplex assays while performing assays.

