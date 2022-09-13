Smart Safe Cash Management Market Size is projected to reach USD 81.30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.23%: Straits Research

The global smart safe cash management market size was worth USD 26.05 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 81.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.23% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market in smart safe cash management systems during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Safe Cash Management Market is emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to centralized cash management solution globally. Furthermore, growing demand for automation and optimization of working capital is also one of the factors propelling the market growth.

Moreover, increasing demand to predict cash flow also adds to the growth of smart safe cash management market . However high initial investment cost hinders the market growth. Additionally, increasing investment by industry verticals such as retailers, hotels and restaurants, and financial services to advance the cash management also paves way for adoption of smart safe cash management.

Also, increasing 4G LTE/5G connectivity that needed to support smart safe technology enables companies to adopt the latest and greatest enterprise information technology tools. For instance, Gunnebo offers remote monitoring, which means technicians can update systems and correct errors without having to come out in person. It is emerging as a quicker, cheaper, and more effective service that ensures maximum performance and uptime.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 81.30 Billion by 2030 CAGR 13.23% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Cassette Capacity, Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors American Express, Fiserv, Gunnebo, Diebold Nixdrof, GardaWorld, Tellermate, Intimus, Fireking Security, Triton System, BS2 Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for automation and optimization of working capital Key Market Drivers Commercial Enterprises to Be the Fastest-Growing Sub-segment

Key Highlights

The global smart safe cash management market size was worth USD 26.05 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 81.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.23% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). By Component , the service segment holds dominant position and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to broad offering of service segment.

, the service segment holds dominant position and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to broad offering of service segment. By Deployment Mode , on-premise holds higher CAGR and is presumed to grow during forecast period on account of higher presence of SMEs which prefer conventional cash management solutions.

, on-premise holds higher CAGR and is presumed to grow during forecast period on account of higher presence of SMEs which prefer conventional cash management solutions. By Vertical , Commercial enterprise holds dominant position comparable to other segment and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising demand to access a suite of online receivable solutions.

, Commercial enterprise holds dominant position comparable to other segment and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising demand to access a suite of online receivable solutions. By Region , North America holds higher CAGR and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of increasing investment in technology by semi-automated retailers because of their lower level of revenue or profitability.

, North America holds higher CAGR and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of increasing investment in technology by semi-automated retailers because of their lower level of revenue or profitability. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in smart safe management and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of rising demand for money management systems to maximize the automation of financial transactions for large enterprises.





List of Key Players

American Express

Fiserv

Gunnebo

Diebold Nixdrof

GardaWorld

Tellermate

Intimus

Fireking Security





Global Smart Safe Cash Management Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Cassette Capacity

upto- 1200

2,250

4000

10, 000 and above

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Hotel and Restaurants

Government and Public Sector

Entertainment and Gaming

Others

By Region



North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





Recent Developments

In March 2020 , AMSEC launched the Tube Vend Dispenser Solution for improved cash management. The new solution will help restaurant and retail organizations to manage in-store change, reduce the risk of internal theft, streamline in-store management, and create greater efficiencies in retail operations

, AMSEC launched the Tube Vend Dispenser Solution for improved cash management. The new solution will help restaurant and retail organizations to manage in-store change, reduce the risk of internal theft, streamline in-store management, and create greater efficiencies in retail operations In February 2016 , Armor Safe Technologies partnered with Murphy USA to provide world-class support to its customers

, Armor Safe Technologies partnered with Murphy USA to provide world-class support to its customers In January 2018, Tidel Engineering launched a new line-up of cash recycling systems to its product family, the theTidelTR Series. The new TR Series provides the market with the most comprehensive and adaptable portfolio of cash recycling systems in the industry





News Media

COVID-19 is Likely to Make a Significant Impact on the Adoption of Smart Safe Cash Management Market





