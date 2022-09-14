ALCOEATS CREATES IRRESISTABLE SWEET CASHEW COLLECTIONS FOR EVERY CRAVING
The nutritious sweet cashews are available straight out of the bag – making homemade, hand-dipped healthy treats easy to enjoy.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all researched healthy dessert recipes to satisfy our sweet tooth, but sometimes it’s better to reach for a ready-made treat other than store-bought cookies that could complement our healthy lifestyles. Fruits are great, but when we need the satiating protein, what could be better than the combination of sweet, delicately salty nuts coated in luscious chocolate or dusted in sugary, warmly-scented seasonings? What better than AlcoEats Mi Amore Cashew Collections?
“Cultivating recipes that make eating healthier easier for everyone is a personal journey that is dear to my heart. As AlcoEats grows, so does my incentive for producing more products that rely on quality ingredients for their beautiful tastes, rather than processed flavors. I am dedicated to shelf-stable, simple food ideas that inspire everyone to pursue their best lives in the most delicious way possible,” said CEO Adit Agrawal.
Since 2019, AlcoEats has been a tastemaker in the better-for-you foods industry, cutting edge in the pantry goods that easily transform into incomparably flavorsome and nourishing Indian-inspired meals. To add taste and infuse the in-between mealtime with both sweet and savory rich notes, AlcoEats has evolved its product line to include shelf-stable snacks, such as savory cashews. The brand’s most recent development makes waves in the sweet snack department, with premium whole cashews coated in exotic chocolates, glazes and flavors from around the world, including Chocolate Espresso, White Chocolate, Cinnamon Sugar.
Adding the extra crunch that everyone needs, AlcoEats shakes the calorie-empty snack aisle and adds the perfect alternative to savor before or after the gym, for the fitness addict, the macro-counter, the late-night office snacker, the 4pm coffee pairing lover, the big thinker in need of sweet fuel and the movie lovers in search for the ideal bite.
With cashew nuts being a natural brain booster nutrient containing an adequate ratio between monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, AlcoEats’ sweet nuts bags come as the greatest grab-and-go or addition to a healthy smoothie bowl perfectly providing protein for the body, nutrients for the brain and sweet flavors for the soul.
The collections
- Chocomon Collection: Six bags of each Cinnamon Sugar and Chocolate Espresso cashews for $29.99 (18 ounces)
- Chocolate Collection: Six bags of each White and Milk Chocolate Espresso cashews for $29.99 (18 ounces)
- Mi Amore Collection: Enjoy four bags of each flavor for $29.99 (18 ounces)
- Individual 6-packs of each flavor are available for $20.99 (9 ounces)
The macro nutrients
Cashews are high in protein, heart healthy fats and a great source of energy. The ingredients used to coat each one relies only on the good stuff: Warm cinnamon, antioxidant-packed milk chocolate and pure sugar – nothing artificial. Each 28-gram serving has 6 grams of carbohydrates, 7 grams of protein and 8 grams of healthy fats.
The nuts
AlcoEats is diligent in their efforts to procure the highest quality cashews. Procuring cashews is a rigorous process, but AlcoEats is committed to serving the richest-flavored cashews that anyone can ever try.
AlcoEats is available at the local Sprouts grocery store and on Amazon.
For more information about AlcoEats snacking cashews, sauces, seasonings and coffees, visit AlcoEats.com, Instagram or Facebook.
