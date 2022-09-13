@Unfamous NYC presents Spread Love: A Mini Mural Installation

At Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing, Queens, New York, running from Saturday, September 24th through Saturday, December 10th.

FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opening Reception: Saturday, September 24th, 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Doors close at 5:30 PMMusic By: DJ Pamidor 4:00 PM - 6:00 PMLive Painting by: Marco SantiniArtist Painting to take place: September 15th - September 24thFeaturing: 143, BG 183 Tats Cru, Beetlebob, Beya Rodriguez, Blue Afro, Caryn Cast, CNONE, Frank Ape, Hiraku, Hiss, Lexi Bella, LoveNotes, MadVaillan, Muffin, Marco Santini, ProtectYoHeart, Poler, Subway Doodle, Uncle Robert, Unfamous NY , Vero, Vewer, Zera.On September 24th, 2022, Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing, NY will host the group exhibition, “Spread Love: A Mini Mural Installation,” which will run through December 10th, 2022.The exhibition features an array of multidisciplinary local artists coming together to create a variety of mini murals with themes ranging from environmental awareness to mental health awareness, and much more. Murals as a medium transcend the boundaries of the city and allow artists to showcase issues that matter most to local communities in a coordinated effort. The rise of graffiti and murals in New York City was made possible through the interconnectedness provided by the public, allowing artists to operate in harmonious efforts and in targeted locations. “Spread Love: A Mini Mural Installation” honors the roots of this movement by assembling various artists from around New York City to congregate, create, and curate the various central themes that matter most to them.The mini murals are an intentional cog in the greater visual storytelling machine that is the entire “Spread Love” exhibition. When approaching each art piece, the newly designed cube structures of the mini murals momentarily engulf each spectator’s full attention. Audiences become encapsulated in the socio-commentary of each piece, and for a short span of time, are able to feel encompassed by the artist’s message and intentions. In the same breath, the slender widths of the murals allow audiences to glide their eyes to adjacent pieces and descend in yet another completely different visual voyage.This experience pays homage to New York City’s fast-paced lifestyle, which often shifts our attention from one issue to the next. New York City is a melting pot of cultures, ethnicities, and movements. The city that never sleeps always has a story to tell and “Spread Love: A Mini Mural Installation” provides the city’s artists with the space and community to make their storytelling possible.About Unfamous NY:Unfamous NY is a local multi-disciplinary art and lifestyle collective based in Queens, New York. Driven to create lasting experiences while representing the unique cultural identity of our city, we continue to develop our footprints in the New York urban art world.With over 8 years of experience, our specialties include producing and curating visual arts exhibitions, outdoor public art installations, mural services, grand opening events, and independent artist/gallery collaborations.About Queens Botanical Garden:Queens Botanical Garden (QBG) is an urban oasis where people, plants, and cultures are celebrated through inspiring gardens, innovative educational programs, and real-world applications of environmental stewardship. Located at the northeast corner of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Flushing, QBG evolved from the five-acre “Gardens on Parade” exhibit showcased at the 1939-1940 New York World’s Fair. Officially opening as “The Queens Botanical Garden Society” in 1946 after local residents saved and expanded the original exhibit, the Garden remained at the original World’s Fair site until 1961, when it was moved to its current location on Main Street in Flushing. Among the original plantings taken from the 1939 site are two blue atlas cedars that frame the iconic tree gate sculpture at the Garden’s Main Street entrance today. QBG has become a 39-acre oasis in one of New York City’s most bustling and diverse neighborhoods.Event Information: www.unfamousny.com/qbg