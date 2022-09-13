Retinal Biologics Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players Allergan, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie

Retinal Biologics Market

Retina is a highly sensitive and intricate part of human eye system which functions as a receiver and processor of light and converts it into neural signals and transports it to the brain for visual operation. Retinal function and structured is affected due to disorders related to retina such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, infectious retinitis, macular edema, retinoblastoma, retinoschisis, retinal degeneration, and other disorders. Whereas, biologics are biotech products often used for therapeutics and are generally produced from microorganisms, or components of animal or plant cells. Retinal biologics are bioengineered molecules that are implemented in the treatment of various retinal disorders. These biologics are usually implanted in the eyes with intention of treating chronic retinal ailments. Various types of retinal disorders prevail with majority causing visual impairment. The age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is one of the leading cause for blindness among people aged above 50 years. The therapeutics of retinal disorders include various approaches with surgery and medications being the often used approaches.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Retinal Biologics Market Key Players: Novartis AG, Regeneron3F, Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, AbbVie, Inc3 MeiraGTx Limited3, OncoGene3, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals), Allergan, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Oxurion NV, Pfizer.

Retinal Biologics Market by Drug Class: TNF-α Inhibitor, VEGF-A Antagonist

Retinal Biologics Market by Retinal Disease Type: Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole Uveitis, Others

Retinal Biologics Market by End User: Hospitals, Specialty Ophthalmology Clinics, Retail Pharmacies

