Quintillion Appoints Clover McNeil as Chief Financial Officer
McNeil Hired to Succeed Timothy Leybold in his Planned RetirementANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion welcomed Clover McNeil as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Timothy Leybold, who announced his planned retirement earlier this year.
McNeil is a telecommunications industry veteran with more than 15 years of CFO and senior level financial management experience for Alaskan telecommunication companies, including Arctic Slope Telephone Association Cooperative, Inc. (ASTAC) and Alaska Communications Service.
“We are thrilled Clover McNeil has joined the Quintillion leadership team in this role, which is the ideal transition with Tim, who announced his plan to retire this year” said Chief Executive Officer George Tronsrue. “Having worked in Alaska for most of her career and also at ASTAC, one of our long-standing clients for the last decade, Clover has a deep understanding of the unique needs and requirements of those who ‘live, work and play’ in the North Slope region and greater Alaska, which is simply critical in this role. Her strategic and tactical financial acumen will guide our progress toward the planned construction of the Japan-Washington State (JAWS) Trans-Pacific Cable System and several future Quintillion expansion and growth initiatives. Clover’s knowledge and depth of experience will be key to enhancing Quintillion’s mission to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world.”
In her previous roles, McNeil has managed oversight of treasury and banking relationships, annual operating and capital budgets, FCC reporting, business financial reporting and projections, audit and compliance management, and policy development. She holds a certified public accountant (CPA) designation as well as multiple certifications in financial management, including: Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Certified Financial Manager (CFM) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) a designation that recognizes a unique group of management accountants who have reached the highest benchmark of quality and competence.
“I have long been impressed by Quintillion’s transformational capabilities to connect and improve the lives of Alaskans in underserved and unserved communities,” said Chief Financial Officer McNeil. “As we all learned during the pandemic, if you’re not connected, you cannot compete, do business, or enjoy life without feeling isolated. I’m excited to join this team in furthering Quintillion’s ‘in, out and up’ strategy; to enhance necessary national security needs in the US and North American Arctic; and Quintillion’s mission to connect more Alaskans to each other, outside of the state, and up into space.”
Grace Jang
Grace Jang Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn