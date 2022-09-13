IT Asset Disposition Market Size Worth $24.01 Billion by 2028, With 8.40% CAGR | Culture encouraging overall development to help aid IT asset disposition market growth

[228+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global IT Asset Disposition Market was worth around USD 14.8 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 24.01 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.40% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DELL TECHNOLOGIES, STEPIT, IRON MOUNTAIN, TES, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE, IBM, SIMS LIMITED, APTO SOLUTIONS, LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL, TOTAL IT GLOBAL, and others.

Market Overview:

Disposing of outdated or unneeded equipment in a secure and ecologically friendly manner is known as IT asset disposition. Data security for storage devices is managed along with properly disposing of environmentally sensitive elements in IT asset disposition. The replacement cycle for IT equipment in IT firms is extremely high, and ITAD vendors are experts at streamlining IT assets' disposal while minimizing costs and maximizing loss recovery. Businesses frequently change their IT infrastructure. Due to the potential risks to data security and environmental concerns posed by all deactivated electronic equipment, disposing of IT assets may be a difficult and dangerous procedure for large businesses.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global IT Asset Disposition Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global IT Asset Disposition market include:

DELL TECHNOLOGIES

STEPIT

IRON MOUNTAIN

TES

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM

SIMS LIMITED

APTO SOLUTIONS

LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL

TOTAL IT GLOBAL

Market Dynamics

One of the key elements fueling the expansion of the global IT assets disposition market is the rising demand for data and information security in outdated assets. The market expansion is accelerated by implementing regulatory compliances and environmental safety, made possible by legislation requiring secure and ecologically responsible disposal of e-waste. Small and medium-sized businesses' growing desire for IT asset disposal and increased propensity to create energy-efficient products impact the industry. The market for disposing of IT assets is positively impacted by investment growth, development of end-use sectors, acceptance of cloud-based technologies, use of new technologies, and the BYOD trend.

Additionally, throughout the projected period, profitable opportunities for market participants will be expanded by strategic alliances & acquisitions and increased sales of used equipment on websites that host online auctions or employees. Conversely, it is anticipated that a lack of specific IT asset disposition regulations, unofficial norms, and unsustainable practices will impede market expansion. The IT asset disposition market is expected to face challenges over the forecast period due to low awareness and expensive service charges.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global epidemic has had a negative impact on the markets of many different economies. The shutdown resulted in a complete and total standstill across the entire planet. On the other hand, the most significant companies in the ITAD market are making significant efforts to counteract the unfavorable effects, which are made possible by rules enacted by the government as well as opportunities for integrating and altering supply chain analyses. The increasing number of electronic gadgets that are owned by individual consumers is one reason that is driving this trend.

The ITAD is a way of disposing of equipment that is both well-supported and devoid of problems. After the products have reached the end of their useful lives, the next step for them is to be disposed of. This is in preparation for a big rebound of ITAD after the age of COVID-19, which will increase their share of the worldwide market.

Segmentation Analysis

The global IT asset disposition market has been segmented into service, asset type, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and region.

Based on the service, the IT asset disposition market is segregated into de-manufacturing & recycling, remarketing & value recovery, data destruction/data sanitation, logistics management & reverse logistics, and other services (on-site audit solutions and client online portals). Among these, the data destruction/data sanitation segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the asset type, the IT asset disposition market is segregated into computers/laptops, servers, mobile devices, storage devices, and peripherals. Among these, the computers/laptops segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The IT asset disposition market is segregated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises based on organization size. Among these, the large enterprise segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the IT asset disposition market is segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, education, healthcare, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, public sector & government offices, media, & entertainment, and others (energy & utility, logistics & transportation, construction, and real estate). Among these, the media & entertainment segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global IT asset disposition market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global IT asset disposition market in 2021 due to a booming IT industry and an increase in cloud data centers in the region. Due to ongoing developments in asset disposal technology, such as advancements in data security and recycling techniques, it is projected that the market for IT asset disposition in North America will grow. Furthermore, the region is becoming more concerned with data security, which unintentionally affects the market for selling IT assets. Additionally, it is predicted that over the coming years, there will be a significant increase in the adoption of IT asset disposition solutions due to a greater reliance on outsourced data hosting and processing, driven by the expansion of multi-tenant data centers (MTDC) in this region.

Recent Industry Developments:

February 2022 : Three firms signed a memorandum of agreement allowing energy companies to build and run green hydrogen facilities: IBM, Worley, and ABB. Worley will supply engineering and construction services, ABB will provide electrical infrastructure, and IBM will provide system integration services.

: Three firms signed a memorandum of agreement allowing energy companies to build and run green hydrogen facilities: IBM, Worley, and ABB. Worley will supply engineering and construction services, ABB will provide electrical infrastructure, and IBM will provide system integration services. November 2020: Sims Lifecycle Services joined forces with the Dutch Data Center Association to become a high-quality provider of data center services. This collaboration bolstered the data center sector's economic growth and presence in the European region.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 24.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.40% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players DELL TECHNOLOGIES, STEPIT, IRON MOUNTAIN, TES, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE, IBM, SIMS LIMITED, APTO SOLUTIONS, LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL, TOTAL IT GLOBAL, and Others Key Segment By Service, Asset Type, Organization size, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global IT Asset Disposition market is segmented as follows:

By Service

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitation

Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics

Other Services (On-site Audit solutions and Clients’ Online Portals)

By Asset type

Computers/Laptops

Servers

Mobile Devices

Storage Devices

Peripherals

By Organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Public Sector and Government Offices

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others (Energy and Utility, Construction and Real Estate, Logistics and Transportation)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



