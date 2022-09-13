With 15.8% CAGR, Global Conductive Textile Market Size to Hit USD 12.5 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

[223 + Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Conductive Textile Market size is estimated to grow around USD 12.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 15.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are 3M, Eeonyx, Laird, Seiren, Emei Group, V Technical Textiles Inc., Temas Engineering, Metal textiles, KGS Diamond, New Cut, Wujiang City Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd., Holland Shielding Systems, Swift Textile Metalizing, Bekaert, and Others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Conductive Textile Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Nylon), By Product (Woven Conductive Textiles, Non-Woven Conductive Textiles, and Knitted Conductive Textiles), By Industry Vertical (Military and Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Sports and Fitness, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Conductive Textile Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 12.5 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Market Overview

A conductive textile is a fabric that is manufactured from the metal strands that are blended, coated, or woven during the creation. Conductive metals such as titanium, gold, silver, carbon, and nickel are made by textile. Cotton, nylon, wool, and polyester are the base materials of fabric. Conductive textiles employ the property which can conduct electricity and thus, are utilized in various applications by different industries. It is estimated that vehicles in the future will wear an expanded number of textiles and the key drivers to this expanded demand are need for more fuel-efficient and lighter vehicles, the rising usage of passive safety devices, rising disposable incomes in all emerging economies, adoption of solid safety norms by populous and growing countries.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Conductive Textile Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/conductive-textile-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 223+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Market Dynamics

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a noticeable impact on the industry forecast for conductive textiles. During the first quarter of the pandemic, a decreased production of wearables and consumer electronics was witnessed in many parts of the globe. The suspension of major aerospace, electronics, and automotive production facilities came out as a key factor behind the sluggish product supply. The producers of conductive fabrics observed numerous roadblocks owing to supply chain issues, restrictions on movement, and logistics disruption. However, the conductive textile market has witnessed definite opportunities due to expanded expenditure on military & defense and healthcare.

The rising awareness about the robust application and functionality of conductive fabrics would lead to the extensive adoption of conductive textiles and related goods. The increase in concern for health awareness among consumers and higher disposable income in emerging nations boosts the global conductive textile market growth. The bent towards modern procedures to maintain lifestyle and fitness propels the demand for the market and ensures good value in the market in the coming years. A wide variety of usage among different industries, including the defense and military sectors is rising the conductive textile market size globally. Moreover, these textiles are strong and have a longer life span; these factors will expand the smart fabrics market value, which will eventually augment the share of the conductive textile market. Conductive textiles are recyclable, and this benefit will boost growth industrially.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/conductive-textile-market



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus was beneficial to the expansion of the worldwide market since it compelled healthcare providers to increase the scope of their services. Hospitals across the world were at capacity, and there were no openings available in any of the world's hospitals. As a result of the development of new manufacturing technologies and fibers for textiles and yarns, the final applications of textile materials in a number of different domains have expanded dramatically. In the field of medical textiles, one of the most significant applications for textile materials can be found. Wearable technologies that are able to capture multiple types of physiological information are gradually becoming more commonplace in people's day-to-day activities.

Monitoring physiological markers, which are important health indicators, could facilitate the early and efficient diagnosis of disease. This would help reduce the number of other serious health concerns, as well as lower the overall cost of health care provided by the public sector and aid in disease prevention. The majority of what is sold as "industrial" or "technical" apparel in today's market is intended to provide personal protection. The person who wears it will hopefully be protected from harsh environmental factors that could kill or hurt them.

Segmentation Analysis

The global conductive textile market is segmented based on type, product, industry vertical, and region.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into woven conductive textiles, non-woven conductive textiles, and knitted conductive textiles. Non-woven textiles are likely to hold a significant share which is estimated to register a noticeable growth with respect to its superior water repellent, flame resistant, and abrasion resistant characteristics. In addition, development in the product demand in the medical sector is likely to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Rising demand for these non-woven items in numerous sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and military has resulted in the rapid-paced development of these items.

Based on type, the global market segments are cotton, polyester, wool, and nylon. The polyester segment is likely to hold a significant market share. Polyester fabric is used widely as it is strong, and resistant to many chemicals, as well as shrinking; therefore, to make conductive wearables such as sportswear and jackets, it is used as a raw material, which is likely to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, cotton exhibits properties like easier breathability and provides admirable wearing comfort, making it well suited for conductive textiles manufacturing.

Based on industry vertical, the global market segments are military & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, sports & fitness, and others. The military & defense segment held the largest share in the market owing to the increase in demand for performance-improving garments. Furthermore, the healthcare segment is likely to register substantial growth in the forecast period.

The global Conductive Textile market is segmented as follows:

By Fabric

Cotton

Nylon

By Product

Woven Conductive Textiles

Non-Woven Conductive Textiles

Knitted Conductive Textiles

By Industry Vertical

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Sports and Fitness

Others

Browse the full “Conductive Textile Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Nylon), By Product (Woven Conductive Textiles, Non-Woven Conductive Textiles, and Knitted Conductive Textiles), By Industry Vertical (Military and Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Sports and Fitness, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/conductive-textile-market



Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Conductive Textile market include -

3M

Eeonyx

Laird

Seiren

Emei Group

V Technical Textiles Inc.

Temas Engineering

Metal textiles

KGS Diamond

New Cut

Wujiang City Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd.

Holland Shielding Systems

Swift Textile Metalizing

Bekaert

Key Insights from Primary Research :

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Conductive Textilemarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Conductive Textile market size was valued at around US$ 2.01 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2028.

Based on product segmentation, woven textiles were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on industrial vertical segmentation, military & defense was the leading revenue-generating industrial vertical in 2021.

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Fabric, Product, Industry Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/conductive-textile-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Dominance:

Europe is likely to dominate the global conductive textile market during the coming years. This high growth can be ascribed to advancements in technology on account of wearable technologies, combined with high research & development expenditure, and constant innovations in this market. Moreover, North America is the other market that is prominent in terms of increasing demand for conductive textiles.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2021, Myant Inc., the world's chief in the development, design, and production, announced the introduction of a planned and special collaboration contract for the use and expansion of next-generation conductive yarns and connectors for exploitation in textile computing uses.

Myant Inc., the world's chief in the development, design, and production, announced the introduction of a planned and special collaboration contract for the use and expansion of next-generation conductive yarns and connectors for exploitation in textile computing uses. In Nov 2021, Cabot Corp has announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) Co. Ltd. from Tokai Carbon Group for USD 9 million, as a matter of customary closing adjustments. The carbon black production plant was appointed in 2006 and is near Cabot's present carbon black and specialty compounds plant in Tianjin, China.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.01 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 12.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players 3M, Eeonyx, Laird, Seiren, Emei Group, V Technical Textiles Inc., Temas Engineering, Metal textiles, KGS Diamond, New Cut, Wujiang City Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd., Holland Shielding Systems, Swift Textile Metalizing, Bekaert, and Others Key Segment By Fabric, Product, Industry Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Functional Fluids Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/functional-fluids-market



Cellulose Fiber Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cellulose-fiber-market



Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/waterproof-breathable-textiles-market



Outdoor Furniture Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/outdoor-furniture-market



Construction Composites Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/construction-composites-market



Titanium Dioxide Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/titanium-dioxide-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

