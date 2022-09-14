Dr. John Zade, M.D.: This Miami-trained Doctor has hand formulated a new product for wounds
EINPresswire.com/ -- Injuries and wounds are unavoidable, but that doesn’t mean anyone have to be hopeless when they get them. Known for his refined hand-formulated products and skincare line, Miami-trained Doctor. Dr. John Zade, M.D. is blessing the beauty and healthcare industry with his latest product that is perfect for wounds and cuts.
In the routine lives, people often injure themselves. It can be a small paper cut, a road rash or a surgical wound.
They encounter these kinds of injuries every day. No matter what preventive measures they take, scars are just unavoidable. The skin acts as a barrier to the outside world and infections, and when that barrier is broken with a wound you have a significant increased risk of getting infections.
Dr. John Zade, a highly qualified dermatologist and skin expert, is coming up with a new liquid spray that he personally creates for his patients to put on both small and large wounds. With his comprehensive research and years of experience in the field of dermatology, this board-certified doctor has hand formulated a product for open wounds. His product is also extremely beneficial to those with eczema and rosacea. One of the major triggers for eczema is the bacterial load of staph on the skin; and although bacteria can’t be seen and there may be no infection, it prolongs the eczema rashes from healing. In his practice, he advises his patients to use his wound spray on eczema rashes to decrease the bacterial load and help return the skin back to normal.
This hand-formulated liquid spray is designed quite professionally and has Hypochlorous acid in it. This acid already exists in our bodies, produced by white blood cells to combat bacteria and infections. Hypochlorous acid is nontoxic and guards your skin while being incredibly mild on its surface. That gentleness is a byproduct, as it is produced naturally in our body’s immune system. Because of its composition, the product functions on a molecular level.
Another standout quality of this wound spray is that it is effective and safe for diabetic people as the product contains a naturally produced acid, so anyone with any skin type can use it. The product is highly affordable and can be used without a prescription.
If left untreated, nonhealing wounds can cause serious problems for anyone. They can lead to complications like infections and hospitalization, disturbing the quality of your life. Because of bacteria, wounds take much longer to heal, leading you towards such complications. This magnificent product by a highly experienced individual, Dr. John Zade, will surely end the anguish of this world’s wound problems.
The Dermatology Center
