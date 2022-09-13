Filmmaker Aron Govil Discusses Crisis in Bollywood
Aron Govil has been an active Filmmaker in the Bollywood and Hollywood film industries for the past twenty years.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Aron Govil, who also heads the Ducon group, a large international conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of companies, recently talked in an interview about the decline in popularity of Bollywood films. Aron Govil has been an active Filmmaker in the Bollywood and Hollywood film industries for the past twenty years.
The Bollywood industry is currently in a state of crisis however not acknowledging the true reasons for the failures of their biggest films in this past year. Two major films, released in August, namely Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, touted to be the biggest Bollywood films of 2022, flopped at the box office. “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring the most bankable stars of Bollywood, Amir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, made with a budget of over 180 crore rupees (cr) and took 4 years to complete incurred a loss of 100 cr for its producers. “Raksha Bhandan”, starring Akshay Kumar, another top Bollywood star, made with a budget of over 70 cr, managed to gross only 44 cr in total collections thus causing a massive loss to its producers. Film’s director Anand L. Rai had previously proven himself with his hit films, “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Tanu Weds Manu returns” so he had left no stone unturned during the publicity of “Raksha Bandhan”. Additionally, Industry experts had expected Amir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” to revive the sagging fortunes of Bollywood from earlier flops, which did not happen.
The failure of top films in Bollywood industry with the biggest stars is not new. But these recent failures are a result of “Boycott Bollywood” movement by the cinemagoing public. Why has the public all of a sudden become anti-Bollywood and refused to see their favorite stars whom they used to love so dearly? Many Bollywood experts attribute the failure of “Laal Singh Chaddha” to “Anti Muslim Sentiments”; however this explanation does not explain the failure of Akshay Kumar’s two previous films released this year; “Bachchhan Panday” and “Samrat Prithviraj”. The big Budget film “Shamshera” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor also failed miserably at the box office by posting a loss of 86 cr on a budget of 150 cr. Film marketing reports show that another film releasing soon, “Brahmastra” made with a budget of over 400 cr., by Karan Johar is also in trouble.
The dismal performances of recent big-budget films have sent a shocking message to the top Bollywood stars and producers from the film going public that they cannot be taken for granted. So, what is the reason for the failure of big-budget Bollywood films from the most bankable stars?
Aron Govil says that we are living in the social media age today. In the past, the power of influencing the public was limited to the celebrities such as actors and politicians who would influence public opinion through their publicity made with paid newspaper and magazine articles and TV sponsored reports. There was no internet or Google to independently verify the authenticity of a published article or a TV report. There was no way for an individual to reply to these reports and let his or her opinions be known publicly to the masses. However, today with the boom in social media apps such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and podcasts, anyone with a social media account on a cell phone can express his or her opinion to thousands and influence public opinion with proper hashtags that begin to trend instantly. People are now easily able to research the authenticity of published reports from paid media. People can dig up on the internet any old anti-Indian statements made by a top Bollywood actor or producer and post them on social media to let their peers know the true feelings and beliefs of an actor or producer which was not possible previously.
Aron Govil believes that the public is now accusing the Bollywood industry of either denouncing Hindu culture in general, degrading Hindu gods or using sacred Hindi film titles while they subtly promote the Muslim agenda in the storyline. For example, Karan Johar’s latest film, “Brahmastra” being touted as an ode to Indian spirituality in reality promotes the Urdu language with dialogs written by Hussain Dalal who heavily uses words like Sufiyana, Fanaa, Kismat ka Sikandar and Rabba. Several “Brahmastra” boycott posts depict that an old Instagram post of film’s director Ayan Mukherji shows that film was originally named Rumi and the film’s original title was Dragon. This has made the public angry since Jalaluddin Mohammed Rumi was a 13th-century Muslim poet who hated Hindus and considered them evil and ugly. Similarly, the public also boycotted Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s “Laxmi Bomb” a film released around Diwali time because they felt that Bollywood was using the Film title “Laxmi” as a cover to create a positive Hindu sentiment around Diwali time, as Laxmi puja is done by Hindus at Diwali, whereas the film story actually promoted love jihad
Govil sees that the behavior of Bollywood actors and their own statements of the past are now catching up with them due to the emergence of the internet and social media. Akshay Kumar had in 2016 made a tweet where he urged people not to waste milk on shiv puja on mahashivratri which has been a long-standing Hindu worship ritual. Recently, top Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had remarked not to use firecrackers on Diwali, which is a Hindu ritual hundreds of years old. This statement did not sit well with Hindu audiences who asked her why she does not comment on having a blood-free Eid, and also ask for banning firecrackers during marriages, the new year, and Christmas celebrations. Ms. Bhatt is also being boycotted for her recent remarks where she said that “if the public doesn’t want to watch my films, they did not need to watch her”, implying that she doesn’t need the public for the success of her film. Earlier famous Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor had made similar remarks, “Who forced you to watch our movies if you don’t want mat jao dekhne (don’t go to see)”, assuming that her supporters will still go to see her film. Little did both actresses realize that their remarks raised the ire of a large group of their supporters who did not want to be taken for granted and immediately started boycott against both of them. The same thing happened with Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, who blatantly told audiences that they don’t care if people don’t want to watch their films, and then they eventually paid a hefty price for it.
Renowned Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt has also been boycotted recently, as the public has come to know through google his sympathy towards Muslims and his support of the Kashmir separatist movement and praises for Zakir Naik, a Muslim criminal wanted in India. Bhatt has also angered the public with his stance that the Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack was actually a conspiracy by a Hindu political party Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a fact that cannot be verified independently by the public. Bhatt’s wife, Soni Razdan is also facing criticism from the public for her statements made in the past saying she would be “happier in Pakistan”. Amir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao had made a similar statement in the past whereby she said that she has considered leaving India as she felt that it was not safe for her family to live in India. This statement did not sit well with the awakened Indian public who have made Amir Khan a multi-millionaire by watching his films over the past several decades.
Aron Govil elaborates that in the past audiences were at the mercy of paid paper media that only showed Bollywood actors in the best of light and never showed their true beliefs and activities. Nowadays social media has the ability to independently bring to the attention of millions the true characteristics of these superstars. Social media posts allowed thousands of Amir Khan supporters to become angry when they learned that he had visited with Turkey’s First lady Emine Erdogan due to the fact that Turkey is a nation with anti-India and pro-Pakistan policies. Karan Johar has been boycotted for supporting nepotism in his films because he only casts “star kids” in his films in spite of a plethora of new talent available in the industry.
Social media has made Indian audiences very smart. They can now see which film is a remake of Hollywood and which is original content. Previously they were not able to see how badly the Bollywood remake was when compared to the original Hollywood film. So many people remarked that they had no idea about the events relating to the plight of Kashmiri pandits shown in Vivek Agnihotri’s film “Kashmir Files” since at the time that this mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits occurred in the early 1990s there were no social media to independently report these events and the paid media did not report it. Audiences appreciated this low-budget film which depicted authenticity with true facts and made Kashmir Files a blockbuster hit of this year.
It has been widely reported that for the longest time Bollywood had been under the control of a Muslim drug lord and gangster Dawood Ibrahim who had controlled the Muslim agenda in Bollywood films through his drug money finances. Preference was given to promote Muslim writers such as Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Khalid Mohamed, and Kader Khan to create the Good Muslim and bad Hindu narratives as they pleased. In the newspaper age, it was very difficult for audiences to know the reality and they believed the cinema that was shown to them and the news that was fed to them from paid media.
The “Three Muslim Khans” who are now in their late 50s have been romancing on the screen with new girls in their twenties for decades and the public is just tired of it. All new emerging artists who are either of Hindu descent or not a child of a Bollywood star are either sidelined from major film projects or accidentally meet their death. None of the Khans made any sympathetic comment on the accidental death of the promising Hindu star Shushant Singh Rajput.
Bollywood has been fooling the Indian audiences with Islamic agenda camouflaged under Hindu book covers from the beginning. In order to be accepted by the Indian public wholeheartedly, actor Yusuf Khan changed his name to Dilip Kumar, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed change his name to Jagdeep, Mahjabeen Bano changed her name to Meena Kumari, Shah Abbas Khan changed his name to Sanjay, Hamid Ali Khan changed his name to Ajit and Mumtaz Jehan changed her name to Madhubala. Recently Kangna Ranaut disclosed that Mahesh Bhatt’s real name is Aslam. In movies “Sholay”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” or “Sooryavanshi” Muslims have been shown to do Ganesh puja which is not at all possible in the real world.
Bollywood has softly promoted Islam agenda through its mega-hit films. The film “Deewar”, showed a Hindu hero as an atheist who had no belief in the Hindu gods and would shun the temples, and refuse the prasad but had no problem in supporting Islam786. In the movie “Veer Zaara”, Shah Rukh Khan, a Hindu Indian Airforce officer madly falls in love with a Pakistani girl in just two days and decides to abandon his duty towards his country and responsibility towards his family. Bollywood through its storylines and songs has been subconsciously brainwashing the Indian audience to have positive feelings towards Muslims and hatred or feelings of nonsense towards Hindu culture and traditions. The film would always show Muslim characters as good and Hindu characters as villains and lecherous men. Hindu villains have been shown to wear sacred tilak or be a “greedy muneem(financier)” who would molest or rape a helpless woman and exploit her financially. A Pathan” or “Sarfaraz” would always be shown as a brave and loyal friend and “Rahim chacha” would be a benevolent soul while a Hindu named “Raghav” (another name for Hindu god Ram) was presented as a villain in the film “Main Hoon Na”, and “Ramu Kaka” (another name for lord Ram) was shown as a perpetual servant in the films. In Amir Khan’s movie PK, the Hindu god Shiva is derogated, insulted, and made dirty fun of in the toilet and other places however no Bollywood film has ever shown the Muslim prophet Mohammed in a similar light and made fun of Allah like that. Hindi cinema had shaped people’s opinions and thoughts with a pro-Islamic narrative which they learned to accept as normal but the new generation of Indians with the power of social media at their disposal is able to see through the facade.
Aron Govil says that audiences are now able to ascertain the true picture behind each and every Bollywood action which is Hindu-hating or contributes to the moral decay of Hindu culture and have decided not to tolerate it anymore. Indian audiences have woken up from their past slumber and have now decided that they will no longer tolerate dumbing down of Hindu culture and subtle Hindu insults by Bollywood films. With the emergence of online streaming shows and films, the audience now has plenty of choices for entertainment. Today’s Indians feel proud of their Hindu heritage and want to promote their Hindu identity just like people from other nationalities such as Chinese, Koreans, French, Italians, Germans and the British promote their own identity. Indians are demanding that the Bollywood filmmakers back up a Hindu film title with a true Hindu storyline such as those shown in the south Indian film industry, which is doing so well and just stops fooling the audience with their hidden Islamic agenda. The audiences are also asking the superstars who earn hundreds of crores of rupees from the Indian public to show loyalty to India’s culture, gods, social norms, and some reverence for the public’s intelligence.
