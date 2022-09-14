GOV CON STRATEGIC PRICING BOOK RATED 4.9 BY READERS ON AMAZON

Amazon #1 Best Seller Granite Leadership Strategies delivers winning pricing strategy

Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors addresses the competitive pricing keys for the Gov Con industry

Winners start early to plan focused decisions that shape a winning price. They conduct scenario-driven pricing reviews to achieve a price that wins, & write compelling value narrative.” — Marsha Lindquist

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic pricing authority Marsha Lindquist has earned a 4.9 review rating from the readers of her book, Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, targeting business leaders, business development leads, and finance experts of all types and sizes in the over $650 billion annual Gov Con market. ‘Strategic Pricing’ is focused on seasoned experienced Government contractors, some of who are even extraordinarily successful, to offer vital, forward-thinking ideas, and repeatable methods leading to more successful awards. Contractors who want that competitive edge will be excited and re-energized to acquire concepts to achieve their desired target contract price.

RSM Federal’s Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, says in the foreword to the book:

“What I absolutely love the most is Marsha’s focus on pre-acquisition. Most books dedicated to pricing lack actionable details. The majority treat pricing as if it’s performed in a vacuum. In almost every chapter she slides into strategy that requires you initiate pricing discussions, whenever possible before the procurement is released.”

Impacting the Federal Gov Con space with new thinking about pricing is Lindquist’s purpose. The author – who knows that successful Government contractors are financially savvy and has an extensive history of joining forces with large and small Gov Con businesses – believes now is the right time for a more open Federal pricing dialogue. She combines real-world application success with practical know-how to reveal all the practices and tools the price development needs. Ms. Lindquist has written extensively about Government contracting and offers her ideas in a thought-provoking manner in her presentations.

The book promises results for Gov Con leaders. As one Amazon reviewer commented:

“Marsha provides her readers with a timely, disciplined, and strategy-rich pricing process. The book is filled with many useful pricing strategy tips and her real-world case study examples provide clear contrasts of how companies successfully applied these concepts. Marsha’s conversational style makes the content approachable even for those who aren’t pricing practitioners. I highly recommend Marsha’s book for GovCon pricing professionals and (perhaps more importantly) to their Company executives!”

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert to Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellows & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.