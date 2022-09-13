Legacy Community Health and CareSource Form Joint Venture to Serve Texas Medicaid Members

The joint venture brings two innovative nonprofits together as CareSource Bayou Health to deliver care with a local, patient-first approach.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Community Health announced today a joint venture with CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, to serve Texas Medicaid members. CareSource Bayou Health intends to participate in the procurement for an opportunity to serve members in the Harris and Jefferson County Service Delivery Areas who are part of the State of Texas Access Reform (STAR) Program and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) when the Texas Health and Human Services Commission releases its request for proposals.

CareSource Bayou Health will offer a unique coverage option that combines CareSource’s 30+ years of Medicaid managed health plan experience and strength as a national leader in quality and operational excellence with the local clinical expertise of Texas’ largest federally qualified health center (FQHC), Legacy Community Health. This approach is focused on the delivery of positive health outcomes for vulnerable Texans while improving the affordability of health care.

“We are excited to announce this endeavor, which is intended to further our mission to drive healthy change in the community,” said Dr. Robert Hilliard, Jr., CEO of Legacy Community Health. “CareSource Bayou Health is the next logical step to providing quality comprehensive care while also improving the health outcomes of our community.”

CareSource is a recognized health care innovator and a leader in expanding access to quality care beyond the four walls of a doctor’s office. With a unique member-centric focus, it has developed transformative market-tested programs that empower individuals to live their healthiest lives. The heart of its work is a focus on partnering with community-based organizations.

“As a nonprofit organization, we focus on our members and the communities we serve, not shareholders,” said Erhardt Preitauer, President & CEO, CareSource. “With CareSource Bayou Health, we have an opportunity to be an innovative, sustainable partner to the state that will make a lasting difference in the health and well-being of Texans while driving better quality and outcomes.”

CareSource Bayou Health is committed to improving the health of Texans by leveraging local physician experience to inform decision-making, aligning incentives, using data more effectively and reducing friction between the delivery and financing of health care.

About CareSource Bayou Health

CareSource Bayou Health is a joint venture between CareSource and Legacy Community Health combining both organization's mission-driven approaches for a lasting difference in the health of members and communities. Supported by CareSource’s 30+ years of managed health plan experience and Legacy’s 40+ years of serving the community with a mission to drive healthy change. CareSource Bayou Health intends to offer Texas Medicaid managed care recipients comprehensive health coverage and provide access to the best physicians and delivering compassion and care.

About Legacy Community Health, Inc.

Legacy Community Health is a full-service health care system comprised of over 50 locations in the Texas Gulf Coast region offering primary care, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, dental, vision, specialty care, and pharmacy services. For over 40 years, Legacy has been innovating the ways we provide comprehensive, quality health care services to underserved communities. As the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas and a United Way affiliated agency since 1990, Legacy ensures its services and programs are open to all, regardless of the ability to pay—without judgment or exception.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource is also a partner in CareSource PASSE, which has been approved as a new option for the Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE) Program for Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

