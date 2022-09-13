Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,609 in the last 365 days.

Lawsuit Challenges Chilling of Physicians’ Free Speech

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical specialty boards are attempting to silence physicians who offer nonapproved COVID-19 treatment, or who counsel about adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines, by threatening to revoke their hard-earned board certification, writes attorney Andrew Schlafly in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

A lawsuit filed by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Educational Foundation asks the federal district court in the Southern District of Texas to issue a declaratory judgment that physicians’ First Amendment rights are violated when specialty boards engage in concerted activity with the Biden Administration to suppress opinions they disagree with.

“Though ostensibly nonprofit and non-partisan, [the boards] are outspokenly allied with the Biden Administration on fundamental issues of lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates, and some of them even on additional issues including abortion and surgical and pharmacological transgender interventions,” Schlafly writes.

“Physicians, like everyone else in the U.S., have a constitutional right and also a duty to speak out on matters of public concern,” he states.

The lawsuit also argues that each of the specialty boards has a certification monopoly and that, in violation of antitrust law, they have abused their examination-based monopoly in order to interfere with physicians’ freedom of speech.

“Although specialty boards are not governmental entities, many hospitals and insurance networks require certification by specialty boards, and thus their revocation of board certification can have a devastating effect on the practice of medicine by a physician, in some cases being tantamount to revoking his license to practice medicine,” Schlafly notes.

“Severe harm is already occurring due to the threats made against good physicians who speak out, and legal action to prevent against such retaliation is warranted immediately.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com, or Andrew Schlafly, ASchlafly@aol.com


You just read:

Lawsuit Challenges Chilling of Physicians’ Free Speech

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.