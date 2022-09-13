VIDEO: AG Moody’s Attorneys Question Border Patrol Chief About Emergency Plans to Immediately Release Waves of Illegal Immigrants into US

The only limitations the memo placed on Border Patrol under this open-the-floodgates policy is that immigrants were not to be released late at night, in unpopulated areas, or in areas of known safety risks. Florida and other states successfully obtained an injunction against Title 42’s repeal, so Border Patrol never utilized this policy.

Last year, Attorney General Moody sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other agencies for failing to follow federal law by detaining inadmissible immigrants intercepted at the border until the immigrants are repatriated to the country of citizenship—as is required under the Immigration and Nationality Act. In the last full month of the Trump administration, Border Patrol released 17 illegal immigrants into the U.S. pending resolution of immigration cases. By July 2021, six months after President Biden’s inauguration, the federal government released more than 60,000 immigrants within a single month.

According to federal documents provided during discovery, DHS disclosed that more than 48,000 illegal immigrants, who indicated Florida as a destination, failed to check in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The federal government now has no idea of these individuals’ location or activity—even though most are legally inadmissible.

