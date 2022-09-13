Katherine Unruh – Certified fitness trainer named for the FabOver40 contest
EINPresswire.com/ -- The well-known fitness trainer and health coach Katherine Unruh got selected for the FabOver40 contest. A global competition hosted by the New Beauty Magazine competition that celebrates fabulous women aged forty or above. With an aim to make the world a better place, proceeds from this competition go to the national breast cancer foundation. The winning prize includes a two-page spread in a new beauty magazine, $40,000 cash, and the spa – cation of a lifetime.
Fab over 40 believes that hitting 40 is just the beginning; no matter if anyone is feisty, fit, flirty, or just fabulous, it's always their time to flaunt it. Beauty and elegance have no age limit, and Katherine Unruh has got all these fabulous attributes. This inspirational woman has been working as a fitness trainer and nutritional advisor for more than 25 years. Katherine Unruh is a self-taught trainer working with many famous clients and helping them in creating healthier habits. In addition to that, she has also formulated her two lines of protein bars under the name Katy's Kookies. The protein-enriched bars are completely natural, low in sugar, high in fiber, and healthy and macro-friendly.
Previously, Katherine has also competed as an IFBB pro in the masters' bikini championship. The empowered fitness trainer is helping people to get in good shape with her brilliance and specialized nutritional meals. Katy provides all training services, from healthy lifestyle coaching to military prep. Many A-listed celebrities, sports stars, and athletes trained with Katy and achieved their fitness goals. With an unorthodox approach to empowering the customers, Katy works with her clients with sheer commitment and dedication to help them achieve their long-term and realistic goals.
"The goal is to make people achieve their dream body and feel more confident. – Katherine Unruh.
Voting ends in the coming week. Make Katherine Unruh the Fabulous woman over 40 by placing the votes on this link.
https://votefab40.com/2022/katherine-louise-unruh
