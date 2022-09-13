British Swim School Opens New Location at City Sports in Vallejo

The Nation's Premier 'Learn to Swim' Provider Expands in California.

VALLEJO, Calif. , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its rapid expansion across North America with the opening of its newest franchise location in Vallejo, California.

New British Swim School franchise owners Cheronda and Yinka Adeyemo, husband and wife team and parents of five, felt British Swim School as a new business opportunity was the perfect fit. Cheronda left corporate America after 20 years to find something that gave her a sense of purpose and Yinka, with his background in sports and commitment to fitness was drawn to the British Swim School model immediately.

"As parents you're nervous about everything. This is one thing we can do to help ease that anxiety," said the Adeyemo's, owners of British Swim School of North Bay. "We want children to have a great level of respect for the water and parents to have the comfort that they're safer swimmers."

Before joining the British Swim School family, Cheronda worked in Human Resources for large corporations such as Whole Foods and Chevron. At the end of her two-decade long career she felt she needed a change – and since that decision has never looked back.

"I wanted to get out because I didn't feel fulfilled. I was looking for something with purpose for me, my family, and my community," Cheronda said. "We saw franchising as a draw because we had a great support system at British Swim School and didn't have to figure it all out on our own."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

British Swim School of North Bay will give area children a chance to learn life-saving skills. As the school grows, it will also offer classes to adults who want to learn to swim or improve their technique.

"I think Cheronda and Yinka are the perfect fit for the British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "Together they have such a fun energy and are truly passionate about helping families feel safe in the water. We're lucky to have them on our team!"

For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 250 schools across the United States and Canada.

