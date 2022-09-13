CNBC, Bloomberg Veteran Christina Scolaro Joins Zito Partners

Christina Scolaro, a 25-year veteran in the financial news industry, has joined Zito Partners as Partner.

Most recently, Scolaro worked at CNBC's flagship morning program, Squawk Box, as the show's talent producer, bringing lawmakers, industry leaders, and Fortune 500 CEOs to air during the live three-hour show that airs weekdays from 6-9 a.m. ET.

Prior to Squawk Box, as CNBC senior producer, she managed the production of strategic, original content for CNBC's digital and social platforms.

Scolaro previously worked at Bloomberg Television. Several of Christina's Bloomberg years encompassed producing breaking news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

"Christina's experience in television news will be an asset to our clients as we help them build brand recognition against a key target audience," said Deborah Kostroun, Managing Director of Zito Partners. "I was fortunate to work with Christina during my time with Bloomberg; she is an exceptional professional."

Zito Partners provides public relations, marketing communications, and issues management support to a broad range of clients.

"Our strength is helping clients build their brands," said Robert Zito, Founder of Zito Partners. "Christina's experience in and knowledge of the financial media landscape will be an asset for our firm, and our clients."

About Zito Partners

Zito Partners builds, energizes and defends brands. A boutique firm representing a select group of clients from a range of industries, Zito Partners believes in a "ready, aim, fire" approach – understand the client…develop the appropriate strategy against the key targets…and execute against the plan. Through its strategic alliance with Ketchum, Ketchum Zito Financial, Zito Partners assists additional clients with their communications and marketing strategy, financial communications, and issue management on a global basis. For more information, visit www.zitopartners.com. Zito Partners' sister company, IPZ, is a sports and entertainment management company. For more information, please visit www.ipzusa.com.

