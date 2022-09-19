Adaptive Computing and Irish Data Analytics Consulting Company Clarke Analytics Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
This diagram illustrates Adaptive's technical approach to integrating the customer’s on-premise assets with those within the Cloud Service Providers.
Adaptive Computing Enterprises has formed a new strategic partnership with Data Analytics and Data Science consulting company, Clarke Analytics in Ireland.
We are delighted to be officially allied with Clarke Analytics. The new strategic partnership will broaden our reach in Ireland and throughout EMEA, bringing HPC Cloud On-Demand to many organizations.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc., a trusted global leader in HPC Workload Management and Cloud Solutions, headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new strategic partnership with Data Analytics and Data Science consulting company, Clarke Analytics in Ireland.
— Art Allen, CEO, Adaptive Computing Enterprises
Clarke Analytics will be a certified systems integrator partner and reseller providing level-1 support for Adaptive customers in EMEA initially. The company will work with Adaptive Computing on pre-sales business and technical positioning of their HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) cloud systems management solution.
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the High-performance Computing industry for over 20 years with hundreds of deployments on the world’s largest computing installations. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries. Some of the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Moab HPC Suite and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.
Clarke Analytics is a wholly owned Irish consulting company specializing in data analytics and data science development, consulting, and training. Clarke Analytics has simultaneously worked on several cutting-edge projects using a wide variety of tools and techniques to systematically apply the data science process and deliver solutions for complex business problems. They proactively communicate with clients to analyze and frame their business problems, collect, and process the raw data needed, analyze results, and then present the findings/recommendations.
Adaptive’s HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on-demand without vendor lock-in to any major cloud service provider. The enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, ensuring that the customer only pays for what is being used. Customers typically save 50 – 70% on cloud usage costs and only pay for cloud services while resources are in use.
“At Clarke Analytics, we are proud to partner widely with software vendors in the data space to offer best-in-class analytics software solutions to our clients,” says Dave Clarke, CEO, of Clarke Analytics. “Within the analytic solution space, it is becoming ever more important to have the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on-demand. We are excited to work with the Adaptive team as we look to create a new HPC business unit to address this growing market need”, Clarke continued.
For more information, please visit www.adaptivecomputing.com and www.clarkeanalytics.com
