Lymphatic Drainage Guru Erika Tempro Shares Secrets of NYFW Models

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Detox Massage Erika Tempro , is sharing some of her industry secrets of the New York Fashion Week models.Detox Massage is a reputable massage clinic in Washington, DC that specializes in a variety of massages, including lymphatic drainage massage, post liposuction massage, and therapeutic massage. The clinic is run by a growing team of dedication practitioners who offer a range of high quality, therapeutic treatments designed specifically for each client’s needs.In the company’s latest news, founder of Detox Massage, Erika Tempro, is sharing some of the best kept secrets of New York Fashion Week models as they prepare for their modeling jobs – some of which can be supported by the clinic itself. One of Erika’s clients, for example, is international Brazilian-born top model, Daiane Sodré, who often swears by this type of therapeutic treatment.“When models get ready for New York Fashion Week, their goal is to ensure they look and feel their best before hitting the catwalk,” Erika says. “For example, they may choose morning detox shots, meditation, walking the dog, exercising, eating healthy lunches with lots of salads, grains, berries, and water, as well as smoothies and gluten-free light meals.”“While these tips can be a great way to help them prepare, these models may also choose to have services that include lymphatic drainage,” Erika continues. “This is because lymphatic drainage can help to reduce water retention and toxins from the body, while relaxing and calming down the nerves from being in the spotlight. If you feel this type of service may benefit you, we welcome you to contact us at any time.”For more information about Detox Massage Academy or lymphatic drainage, please visit https://www.detoxmassage.co/ About Erika TemproErika Tempro is a dedicated practitioner of holistic medicine who has been practicing Massage since 2007. She boasts a wealth of knowledge about the body through her experience and studies from her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy she obtained in Brazil.When Erika studied Lymphatic Massage in college, she noticed a dire need for educated professionals with knowledge of this multifaceted topic. She knew that in order for clients to truly reap the benefits of massage therapy, they needed a qualified, informed professional who knew how to work with their specific needs. As such, Erika spent many years gaining experience in the clinic and spa industry and, soon after, decided to make the jump into solely lymphatic massage work. With her interest and skills paired together, Erika opened Detox Massage in 2018 with a dream of supporting women through their recovery.