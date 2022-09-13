More Than 1,000 Scientists and Physicians Protest Specialty Boards' Actions Against Dissenting Physicians

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical specialty boards are destroying their own credibility by threatening to decertify some of their most experienced and widely published diplomates, according to an open letter published in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Coauthors Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D., Marc Rendell, M.D., Harvey Risch, M.D., Ph.D., and Raphael Stricker, M.D., summarize a letter with 1,200 signatories.

These physicians, whom the boards accuse of spreading "misinformation," are pioneers in the development of life-saving treatment protocols for COVID-19, and more recently for COVID-19 vaccine injuries, the letter states.

"It is an unacceptable fallacy, based on circular reasoning, to use the opinions of public health agencies to define what is or is not 'medical misinformation,' and then to use that fallacy to investigate the board certifications of the very researchers who are conducting the research that these public health agencies depend on to justify their recommendations."

The letter notes that "there are not yet 'well-established medical facts.' Officially proclaimed viewpoints are constantly changing." Mask guidance changes recurrently. The CDC has admitted that current COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission, and that their benefit is transient.

According to article 37 of the 2013 Helsinki Declaration, physicians may use unproven therapies when proven therapies do not exist or have been ineffective. Physicians have been able to discover and use safe and effective treatment protocols against COVID-19, based on repurposed drugs, and have saved countless lives by doing so, the letter states. It also cites the substantial scientific evidence that now supports these protocols.

Targeted physicians have also been reporting the growing evidence of serious vaccine adverse effects, the letter states, while medical societies have failed to speak up for the long-held standard for informed consent, which requires full disclosure of the most current and accurate data regarding all potential risks, benefits, and alternatives to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The letter concludes that "it is not for the FSMB [Federation of State Medical Boards] or specialty boards to enforce consensus orthodoxies…. Open debate and discussion is the proper approach."

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

