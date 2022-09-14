Talented Learning announced Gyrus as Top 20 “All-Purpose” Learning Systems Award Winners
Gyrus a leader in the LMS industry, proudly announced today that it has been recognized as part of the 2020 Top 20 “All-Purpose” Learning Systems Award Winners.
We are proud and honored to be the recipient of the top 20 All-Purpose LMS award,”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, AMERICA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gyrus Systems, a leader in the Learning Management Systems (LMS) industry, proudly announced today that it has been recognized as part of the 2020 Top 20 “All-Purpose” Learning Systems Award Winners. The learning technology world is thriving in 2022. There are countless vendors of all shapes, sizes, missions and methods. It’s relatively easy to spot high-profile players whose roadmaps are established and well-defined. But innovative startups continue to enter the space and disrupt the status quo.
What Is the Talented Learning Top 20 LMS Award Selection Criteria?
To be considered, every vendor must complete an in-depth 92-question capability survey and conduct an hour-long executive briefing and demonstration with John Leh. In addition to weighing functional, technical, service and support capabilities, we also consider these important subjective criteria:
* Participated in a Talented Learning-led LMS buying opportunity – Because we help organizations select learning systems, we naturally learn about vendors at a much deeper level during the purchasing and deployment process.
* Member of the vendor community in good standing – When vendors drop the ball with customers, we hear about it. We make note of those instances and track them over time.
* Thought leadership – Many vendors strive to educate the market with content that drives the whole industry forward. We pay attention to those who invest in this kind of outreach.
* Extended enterprise domain expertise – How deeply does a vendor focus on the unique needs of external (non-employee) audiences – customers, partners, gig workers, association members or other external audiences?
John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, says, “For more than 30 years, Gyrus has been developing and selling LMSs to small businesses as well as local, state and federal agencies. Gyrus earned their spot on the Talented Learning 2022 Top 20 All-Purpose Learning Systems Award list because they stood out with their compliance management, skill and competencies support, audience segmentation and AI-assisted administration, as well as niche government requirements such as SF-182 and EHRI integration capabilities.”
"We are proud and honored to be the recipient of the top 20 All-Purpose LMS award," said Viren Kapadia, President, and CEO at Gyrus Systems.
About Talented Learning
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm’s analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today’s dynamic elearning landscape. For additional information visit https://talentedlearning.com.
About Gyrus
Gyrus Systems is the one-stop solution for the efficient management of any size training program. Since 1987, 550+ companies worldwide have used Gyrus Systems’ products to improve training effectiveness, organization efficiency, and to attain greater success within their respective industries. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.gyrus.com/.
