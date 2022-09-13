Water Cooler Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Water Cooler Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Water Cooler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global water cooler market size reached US$ 2.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.47 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027.

Water coolers refer to electronic containers that dispense drinking water at hot or cool temperatures. They are extensively available in various types, such as countertop, bottled, and under sink chillers. Water coolers operate on the principle of vapor compression refrigeration cycle, which consists of a condenser, evaporator, compressor, and expansion valve. The high-pressure refrigerant pours through a heat exchanger, where it is condensed to transform the liquid into a gas by absorbing heat to provide cool or hot water. These containers assist in filtering impurities and maintaining the water quality at cost-effective rates. As a result, water coolers find widespread applications across commercial and residential establishments.

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Water Cooler Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating product demand across several industrial verticals, including commercial, residential, hospitality, healthcare, public, etc., is among the primary factors driving the water cooler market. Besides this, the increasing consumer awareness towards the benefits of these containers, such as portability, energy-efficiency, minimal maintenance costs, easy usage, and flexible dispensers with hot and cold supply technology, is further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the introduction of multi-purpose and bottle-less water coolers in various organizations and educational institutions, owing to their purification, highly certified filtration, and antimicrobial services, is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the development of contactless usage of these containers, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across countries, is anticipated to propel the water cooler market over the forecasted period.

Global Water Cooler Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

AB Electrolux, Avalon Water Coolers, Blue Star Limited, Breville Group Limited, Brio Water Technology Inc., Clover Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Primo Water Corporation, Rockwell Industries Limited, Voltas Limited (Tata Group), Waterlogic Plc and Whirlpool Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Bottled Water Cooler

• Bottle-less Water Cooler

• Top Load Water Cooler

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

