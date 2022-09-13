Wood Pulp Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Wood Pulp Market Report

The global wood pulp market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.37% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Wood Pulp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global wood pulp market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.37% during 2022-2027.

Wood pulp refers to a fibrous material required when the wood is broken into its integrant fibers using mechanical or chemical procedures. Within the chemical process, wood chips are cooked in solutions of numerous chemicals, screened to eliminate any uncooked chips, and the pulp goes through bleaching (if necessary) to increase its brightness, purity and whiteness. Whereas, in the mechanical method, bolts of barked pulpwood are mixed with large, rotating grindstones and the pulp produced is known as groundwood. Currently, wood pulp is widely used in the production of paper, paperboard and other wood-based products.

Request a PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wood-pulp-market/requestsample

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Wood Pulp Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the rapid expansion of the automotive, pharmaceutical, packaging, and food and beverage industries. Additionally, the extensive application of wood pulp in handkerchiefs, toilet rolls, diapers, baby wipes, napkins and other personal hygiene products is propelling the market growth. Besides, it is utilized in liquid display (LCD) screens, handbags, car filters, newspapers, fabrics and clothing, binding agents, labels and stickers, binding agents and carton board packaging for solid and liquid products, which is escalating the product demand. Furthermore, rayon, a by-product of wood pulp, is utilized to produce bath towels due to its absorbency and softness. Along with this, the increasing usage of tissue paper products due to the growing consciousness among the masses about product hygiene is catalyzing the market growth.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wood-pulp-market

Global Wood Pulp Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

APRIL Group (RGE Pte Ltd), ARAUCO, Canfor Corporation, Metsä Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Oji Holdings Corporation, Sappi Limited, Södra, Sonoco Products Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Suzano Papel e Celulose, UPM-Kymmene Oyj and WestRock Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, grade and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Hardwood

• Softwood

Breakup by Grade:

• Mechanical

• Chemical

• Semi-Chemical

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Packaging

o Food and Beverages

o Pharmaceutical

o Personal Care and Cosmetics

o Automotive

o Others

• Paper

o Newspaper

o Books and Magazines

o Tissues

o Others

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for customized Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5532&flag=C

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.