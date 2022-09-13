FDA updates on hand sanitizers consumers should not use

|
Venice Cosmetic
(Korea)
|
LK Hand Clean Gel
(Ethanol)
|74488-012-01
|
Venice Cosmetic
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality.
|
08/17/2022
|
Venice Cosmetic
(Korea)
|
LK New Antiseptic
(Ethanol)
|74488-003-01
74488-011-01
|
Venice Cosmetic
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality.
|
08/17/2022
|
Venice Cosmetic
(Korea)
|
LK Clean Gel
(Ethanol)
|74488-001-01
74488-002-01
74488-004-01
74488-005-01
74488-006-01
74488-007-01
74488-008-01
74488-009-01
|
Venice Cosmetic
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality.
|
08/17/2022
|
Skin Farm
(Korea)
|
PalmShield Hand Sanitizer Gel with Aloe and Coconut Oil
|73793-0006-1
73793-0007-1
73793-0008-1
|
Sports Med Care, Inc.
(California)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2022.
|
08/17/2022
|
Skin Farm
(Korea)
|
Germ War Hand Sanitizer
|73793-0001-1
73793-0002-1
73793-0003-1
73793-0004-1
73793-0005-1
73793-0009-1
73793-0010-1
73793-0011-1
73793-0012-1
|
DJO LLC.
(California)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2022.
|
08/17/2022
|
Clean Cosmetics, LLC
(California)
|
TrustRx Medical Grade Hand Sanitizer
|
80843-001-01
80843-001-02
80843-001-03
|
Clean Cosmetics, LLC
(California)
|
Product contains methanol based on information provided by the manufacturer. Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product.
|
08/03/2022
|
Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|
75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel
|
78792-012-04
78792-012-06
78792-012-07
|
Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co., Ltd.
(China)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|
Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer with Moisturize
Aloe
|
78792-012-05
|
Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co., Ltd.
(China)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|
75% Alcohol Sanitizer
|
78792-010-01
78792-012-01
78792-012-02
78792-012-03
|
Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
|
One Drop Care Hand Disinfectant Gel
|
75226-004-01
75226-004-02
75226-004-03
75226-004-04
75226-004-05
|
Guangzhou Wantuo Biotechnology Co LTD
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|
75% Alcohol Sanitizer Spray
|
78792-011-01
78792-011-02
78792-011-03
78792-011-04
|
Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co., Ltd.
(China)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
|
JPR Medical Disinfecting Wipes (75% alcohol)
|
54325-004-01
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co., Ltd.
(China)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
|
Alcohol Cleaning Wet Wipes
|
54325-001-01
54325-002-01
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co., Ltd.
(China)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
|
Be Cleaner Be Healthier 75% Alcohol Wipes
|
54325-003-01
|
BM Time Co.
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
|
One Drop Care Alcohol Disinfectant Spray
|
75226-001-01
75226-001-02
75226-001-03
75226-001-04
|
Guangzhou Wantuo Biotechnology Co. LTD
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
|
One Drop Care Alcohol Disinfectant Wet Wipes
|
75226-002-01
75226-002-02
75226-002-03
75226-002-04
|
Guangzhou Wantuo Biotechnology Co LTD
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|
Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
|
One Drop Care Alcohol Solution
|
75226-003-01
75226-003-02
75226-003-03
|
Guangzhou Wantuo Biotechnology Co LTD
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022.
|
07/20/2022
|Hand Sanitizer LLC
(Louisiana)
|Hand Sanitizer
Say Goodbye to Germs
Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution
|Not Listed
|Hand Cleansing Gel
(Louisiana)
|FDA tested product; contains acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants; FDA recommended a recall on 3/29/2022.
|4/27/2022
|Hand Sanitizer LLC
(Louisiana)
|70% Alcohol Cleansing Gel Say Goodbye to Germs
|76701-700-02
76701-700-08
76701-700-17
76701-700-32
|Hand Cleansing Gel (Louisiana)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced product containing acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants; FDA recommended a recall on 3/29/2022.
|4/27/2022
|Bluebonnet Petrochemical Solutions (USA)
|HAND SANITIZER Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution
|
75339-751-01
75339-751-02
75339-751-03
75339-751-04
75339-751-05
75339-751-06
|EcoWerks
|FDA tested product; contains benzene; FDA recommended the company recall Lot 200324 (expiration date unknown) on 03/30/2022
|04/06/2022
|Aroma Release Technologies, Inc.
|Klean Touch Hand Sanitizer
|
75076-123-55
75076-234-55
|Valisa MFG LLC
|Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/18/2021. product voluntarily recalled on 11/30/2021
|11/24/21
|Aroma Release Technologies, Inc.
|kleantouch HAND SANITIZER, 8.0 FL OZ
|
Not listed
|Valisa MFG LLC
|Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 12/6/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 12/6/2021
|12/15/2021
|
Dongguan Chunzhen Biological Technology Co., Ltd (China)
|Acvioo Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|71847-1107-3
|Anewish, Inc
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/26/2020.
|11/24/21
|
HealthMEDS, Inc. Oregon)
|ProClean-Pure Atomizer Mist
|75411-001-02
|HealthMEDS, Inc
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality even after receiving a warning letter. FDA issued warning letter on 9/29/2021.
|11/24/21
|
HealthMEDS, Inc. (Oregon)
|ProClean-Pure Atomizer Mist
|75411-001-02
|HealthMEDS, Inc
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality even after receiving a warning letter. FDA issued warning letter on 9/29/2021.
|11/24/21
|Ardil Comercial SRL
|Alcohol Isopropilico Hand Sanitizer Limar
|77854-030-04
|Ardil Comercial SRL
|Hand sanitizer product packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA recommended a recall on 6/16/2021; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/30/2021; product recalled on 7/1/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/22/2021
|06/16/2021
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol with Glycerin and Aloe
|60599-018-00
60599-018-02
60599-018-04
|4E Brands North America LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear with 70% Ethyl Alcohol with Glycerin & Vitamin E
|60599-015-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear with 70% Ethyl Alcohol with Glycerin & Vitamin E
|60599-015-01
60599-015-02
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
|33992-8010-1
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
|60599-007-33
|Midwood Brands LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|60599-012-04
60599-012-08
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|60599-012-00
60599-012-01
60599-012-02
60599-012-03
60599-012-05
60599-012-06
60599-012-07
60599-012-10
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
|60599-013-00
60599-013-01
60599-014-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
|60599-016-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|60599-018-02
60599-018-04
60599-018-06
60599-018-07
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|60599-017-00
60599-018-01
60599-018-02
60599-018-04
60599-018-06
60599-018-07
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|60599-017-00
60599-018-01
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|60599-017-01
60599-018-03
60599-018-05
60599-018-08
60599-019-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
|60599-020-00
60599-020-01
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
|60599-024-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
|60599-025-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
|60599-026-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
|60599-027-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
|60599-028-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
|60599-029-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
|60599-046-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
|60599-047-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
|60599-501-01
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
|60599-502-01
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
|60599-801-00
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer; this is not an official Sanrio licensed product
|60599-802-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
|60599-850-00
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
|60599-851-00
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
|60599-852-00
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
|60599-853-00
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
|60599-854-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
|60599-855-00
|4E Brands North America LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/08/2020
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Assured Aloe
|60599-999-10
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers
|07/08/2020
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
|76987-402-01
74840-402-01
|Payless Janitorial Corporation
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|07/06/2020
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer 480 mL bottles
|Not listed
|AJR Trading LLC
|Product purported to made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/26/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 9/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|09/04/2020
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer
|76987-120-01
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|07/06/2020
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer
|76987-402-02
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|07/06/2020
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
|76987-250-01
|QualitaMed Corp.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|07/06/2020
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|NEXT Hand Sanitizer
|50066-605-08
|Genomma Lab USA
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021
|07/28/2020
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
|72758-001-08
72758-002-08
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021
|07/28/2020
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
|72758-003-00
72758-003-01
72758-005-01
72758-005-02
72758-005-03
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021
|07/28/2020
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
|72758-009-23
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021
|07/28/2020
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
|72758-010-23
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021
|07/28/2020
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
|72758-011-23
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021
|07/28/2020
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
|72758-012-23
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021
|07/28/2020
|Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Argent Defense Group Hand Sanitizer
|77927-100-07
77927-100-11
|ABN Corporation
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/22/2021
|09/01/2020
|Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Dolphin Hands Sanitizer
|77927-100-04
77927-100-08
|Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial, SA de CV (Mexico)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 08/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/22/2021
|09/01/2020
|Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic Hand Gel 70-2
|77927-100-05
77927-100-06
77927-100-09
77927-100-10
|Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial, SA de CV (Mexico)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 08/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/22/2021
|09/01/2020
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Not listed
|Astrum LLC
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020
|08/06/2020
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
|75192-001-01
75192-002-04
|Asiaticon
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020
|08/06/2020
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
|75192-002-01
75192-002-02
|Acadia Mercantil Corp.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020
|08/06/2020
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
|75192-002-03
|Protex Labs
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020
|08/06/2020
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|DermX70 Hand Sanitizer (only includes 250mL, 500mL and 1000mL sized packages)
|75192-003-01
75192-003-02
75192-003-03
|Protex Labs
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020
|08/06/2020
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|V-KLEAN
|75192-100-01
|SWCH LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020
|08/06/2020
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel
|75192-500-01
75192-600-01
|SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada) LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020
|08/06/2020
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
|75192-600-02
|Safety-Med Products
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020
|08/06/2020
|Bionateo Sp z.o.o.
(Poland)
|Altaio Hand Sanitizing Gel
|78571-002-02
|Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland)
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021. FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021
|05/26/2021
|Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland)
|Altaio Hand Sanitizing Gel
|78571-002-01
78571-002-03
78571-002-04
78471-002-05
|Bionateo Sp z.o.o.
(Poland)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021. FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021
|05/26/2021
|Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland)
|Altaio Hand Sanitizer Topical Solution
|78581-001-01
78581-001-02
78581-001-03
78581-001-04
78571-001-05
78571-001-06
|Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021. FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021
|05/26/2021
|
Bionateo Sp z.o.o.(Poland)
|Altaio Hand Sanitizing Wipes (80% Ethanol)
|78581-003-01
|
Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021
|05/26/2021
|
Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland)
|Altaio Hand Sanitizing Wipes (70% Ethanol)
|78571-004-01
|Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021
|05/26/2021
|
Bionateo Sp z.o.o.(Poland)
|Altaio Hand Sanitizer Spray
|
78571-005-01
78571-005-02
78571-005-03
|Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021
|05/26/2021
|Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|Perfect Hand Sanitizer
|
74001-0002-1
74001-0004-1
74001-0005-1
74001-0006-1
|Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|06/01/2022
|Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|
BVG Zero Hand Sanitizer
BVG Clean Hand Sanitizer
|
74001-0001-1
74001-0003-1
|Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|06/01/2022
|Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|Naturia Professional Green Hand Sanitizer
|74001-0007-1
|Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|06/01/2022
|Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|Essentials by Urban Secrets Hand Sanitizer
|
75585-030-01
75585-050-01
75585-050-02
75585-050-03
75585-070-01
75585-070-02
75585-070-03
75585-070-04
|Pro’s Choice Beauty Care (New York)
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|06/01/2022
|Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|Essentials by Urban Secrets Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|
75585-040-01
75585-060-01
|Pro’s Choice Beauty Care (New York)
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|06/01/2022
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution hand sanitizer
|51384-001-01
51384-001-02
|Pure Haven
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|08/06/2020
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Inatek Hand Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution 70% of Alcohol
|51384-002-01
|Inambtec SA de CV
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|08/06/2020
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|All Clear Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
|51384-004-01
|Good Fibers LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|08/06/2020
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Total Pure Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel
|51384-003-01
51384-003-02
|
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|08/06/2020
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
|51384-500-10
51384-500-11
51384-500-23
51384-500-47
51384-500-94
|USMed Supplies LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|08/06/2020
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|ResQue 1st Instant Hand Sanitizer
|73762-100-10
73762-100-11
73762-100-23
73762-100-47
73762-100-94
|Quick Aid LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|08/06/2020
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
|78072-400-10
78072-400-11
78072-400-23
78072-400-47
78072-400-94
|LTD Enterprises Distribution
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|08/06/2020
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
|78072-500-10
78072-500-11
78072-500-23
78072-500-47
78072-500-94
|USMed Supplies LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021
|08/06/2020
|Bottle Tree Beverage, LLC, dba: Cathead Distillery (Mississippi)
|Comfort & Mercy Hand Sanitizer
|75179-303-03
|Cathead Distillery
|FDA tested product; contains acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants. Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. FDA recommended the company recall on 06/01/2022.
|06/01/2022
|Bottle Tree Beverage, LLC, dba: Cathead Distillery (Mississippi)
|Comfort & Mercy Hand Sanitizer
|
75179-313-05
75179-313-16
|Cathead Distillery
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an acetaldehyde and acetal contaminated product. Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. FDA recommended the company recall on 06/01/2022.
|06/01/2022
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|62583-020-08
|INBC Trading LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/21/2020
|07/24/2020
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|62583-020-16
62583-020-33
62583-020-42
|INBC Trading LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/21/2020
|07/24/2020
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|74673-001-08
74673-001-16
74673-001-33
74673-001-42
|INBC Trading LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/21/2020
|07/24/2020
|C&G Laboratorios SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Disenfectant Gel
|Not Listed
|Access USA
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/9/2020
|10/01/2020
|Corporativo Bureli SA de CV (Mexico)
|Soho Fresh Hand Sanitizer Gel Antibacterial
|79081-000-03
|SOHO Fresh
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/15/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/1/2020
|09/16/2020
|Corporativo Bureli SA de CV (Mexico)
|SOHO Fresh Hand Sanitizer Gel Antibacterial
|79081-000-01
79081-000-02
79081-000-04
78533-000-02
78533-000-08
78533-000-16
78533-000-33
|SOHO Fresh and Essaar Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/15/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/1/2020
|09/16/2020
|Corporativo Bureli SA de CV (Mexico)
|SOHO Fresh Rubbing Alcohol
|78533-001-33
|SOHO Fresh
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; Product voluntarily recalled by Essaar Inc. on 1/4/2021; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/1/2020
|01/11/2021
|David Cosmetic Co, Ltd.
(Korea)
|CALA Advanced Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Extract
|58241-0009-1
|CALA Products (California)
|FDA-tested product; contains benzene; FDA recommended the company recall Lot 2004718 (Expiration 04/2023) on 12/27/2021; FDA expanded recall on 2/25/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/02/2022
|01/12/2022
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
|74949-002-20
74949-002-25
74949-002-49
74949-002-60
|Earths Amenities
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; product retained at the border; FDA recommended the company recall of all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022
|07/08/2020
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
|77415-000-00
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall of all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022
|07/08/2020
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
|77056-000-01
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall of all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022
|07/08/2020
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free
|74155-211-04
74155-211-07
74155-211-08
74155-211-19
74155-211-20
74155-211-38
|Biokaab Inc.
|FDA tested product; benzalkonium chloride level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021
|08/03/2020
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel
|74155-201-03
74155-201-19
74155-201-20
74155-201-38
|Biokaab Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021
|08/03/2020
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer
|74155-111-07
74155-111-08
74155-111-19
74155-111-20
74155-111-38
|Biokaab Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021
|08/03/2020
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Gel
|74155-101-07
74155-101-08
74155-101-19
74155-101-20
74155-101-38
|Biokaab Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021
|08/03/2020
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer
|Not listed
|
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021
|08/03/2020
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizer
|73009-001-08
|S.E.N.D. LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/11/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizer
|73009-001-16
73009-003-04
73009-003-32
|S.E.N.D. LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/11/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|ProtectoRx Hand Sanitizer Extra Strength
|73009-002-01
73009-002-02
75408-002-01
75408-002-02
|PR Trading LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/11/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|Eztizer Hand Sanitizer
|73009-005-01
73009-005-02
73009-005-03
73009-005-04
73009-005-05
73009-005-06
|Dibar Labs
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|Advance Hand Sanitizer
|73009-010-00
79284-005-00
|Lifetime Health Services
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/18/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|Basic Care Gel Hand Sanitizer
|73009-015-01
73009-015-02
79695-015-01
79695-015-02
|Nora Foods Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|Genesis Today Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|73009-016-01
62400-0016-1
|West Town Brands
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|Wellnicity Hand Sanitizer
|73009-017-01
62400-0017-1
|Wellnicity
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico)
|Bklen Hands Sanitizer
|73009-018-01
73009-018-02
73009-018-03
73009-018-04
73009-018-05
81081-000-01
81081-000-02
81081-000-03
81081-000-04
81081-000-05
|Garflo Foods
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021
|04/29/2021
|Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico)
|Weper Clean Solutions
|76527-001-03
|Ekko’s Venture LLC
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021
|01/28/2021
|Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico)
|Weper Clean Solutions
|76527-001-01
76527-001-02
76527-001-04
76527-001-05
76527-001-06
76527-001-07
|Ekko’s Venture LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021
|01/28/2021
|Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico)
|CyroLab Q&T Antibacterial Gel
|78907-001-01
78907-001-02
78907-001-03
78907-001-04
78907-001-05
|Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021
|01/28/2021
|Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico)
|Kleengel Hand Sanitizer
|76527-002-01
76527-002-02
76527-002-03
76527-002-04
76527-002-05
76527-002-06
76527-002-07
76527-002-02
|Comdata Laguna S de RL de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021
|01/28/2021
|Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico)
|Kilvir Forte Virus Killer
|76527-003-01
76527-003-02
76527-003-03
76527-003-04
76527-003-05
76527-003-06
76527-003-07
76527-003-08
|Comdata Laguna S de RL de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021
|01/28/2021
|DMM Vission SA de CV (Mexico)
|SYP Health Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel
|75799-000-03
|
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/21/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; FDA issued a Warning Letter on 06/03/2021
|08/21/2020
|DMM Vission SA de CV (Mexico)
|Cleaner by Crystalware Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel
|74840-402-05
|CrystalWare
|FDA tested product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/21/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; product voluntarily recalled by AA Products on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a Warning Letter on 06/03/2021
|08/21/2020
|DMM Vission SA de CV (Mexico)
|Cleaner by Crystalware Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel
|75799-000-02
75799-000-04
|CrystalWare
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/21/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 9/8/2020; FDA issued a Warning Letter on 06/03/2021
|08/21/2020
|DMM Vission SA de CV (Mexico)
|SYP Health Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel
|75799-000-01
|
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/21/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; product voluntarily recalled by AA Products on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a Warning Letter on 06/03/2021
|08/21/2020
|
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
|74589-009-01
|ESPMEX LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
|74589-006-01
|Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
|74589-002-01
|All Clean Natural LTD
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by ITECH 361 on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
|74589-007-01
|EskBiochem
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
|74589-010-10
|EskBiochem SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
|74589-005-03
|ESPMEX LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
|74589-003-01
|ESPMEX LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|74589-001-01
|Polarized LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by Saniderm Products on 6/26/2020 and UVT Inc. on 6/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV (Mexico)
|OZO Hand Sanitizer, Luxury Formula
|Not listed
|Ancorp Capital Group USA
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020
|08/06/2020
|Gaza Proveedora de Servicios de Hospedaje y Alimentacion (Mexico)
|Pristine Hand Sanitizer Gel
|76938-001-01
|Universal Distributors LLC
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/20/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 12/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021
|11/20/2020
|Gaza Proveedora de Servicios de Hospedaje y Alimentacion (Mexico)
|Pristine Hand Sanitizer Gel
|76938-001-02
76938-001-03
|Universal Distributors LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/20/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 12/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021
|11/20/2020
|Gaza Proveedora de Servicios de Hospedaje y Alimentacion (Mexico)
|Zapien Productos Hand Sanitizer Gel
|76938-100-02
|Gaza Proveedora de Servicios de Hospedaje y Alimentacion (Mexico)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/20/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 12/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021
|11/20/2020
|Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala)
|Panagel Hand Sanitizer
|78384-001-01
72384-001-02
78384-001-03
78384-001-04
|Central-Med Distribution Inc.
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020
|08/28/2020
|Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala)
|Panagel Hand Sanitizer
|74625-002-01
74625-002-04
74625-002-05
74625-003-01
74625-003-04
74625-003-05
|Killz Germz LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020
|08/28/2020
|Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala)
|Panagel Hand Sanitizer
|76988-001-01
76988-001-03
|DJR Trading
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020
|08/28/2020
|Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala)
|SensiMedical Hand Sanitizer Gel
|78718-763-01
78718-763-02
78718-763-03
78718-763-04
78718-763-05
78718-763-06
|Sensimedical LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020
|08/28/2020
|Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala)
|Genesis Hand Sanitizer Gel
|74484-001-01
74484-001-02
74484-001-03
74484-001-04
74484-002-01
74484-002-02
74484-002-03
74484-002-04
74484-002-05
74484-002-06
|Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020
|08/28/2020
|Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala)
|Medtek Supplies Hand Sanitizer
|78901-001-01
|Wide Evolution Systems
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020
|08/28/2020
|Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala)
|Bathletix HAND SANITIZER
|74484-002-01; 74484-002-02
|BH Deals & Closeout, Inc.
|Hand sanitizer products packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA recommended a recall on 09/08/2021.
|09/08/2021
|Grupo Asimex de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer
|76612-170-06
76612-170-10
76612-170-11
76612-170-12
76612-170-25
76612-170-37
76612-170-50
76612-180-10
76612-180-12
76612-180-25
76612-180-37
76612-180-50
|Asimex International LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/13/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/17/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/6/2020
|08/13/2020
|Grupo Asimex de Mexico Sa de CV (Mexico)
|Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer
|77409-170-06
77409-170-10
77409-170-11
77409-170-12
77409-170-25
77409-170-37
77409-170-50
77409-180-10
77409-180-12
77409-180-25
77409-180-37
77409-180-50
|Asimex International LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/13/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/17/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/6/2020
|08/13/2020
|Grupo Asimex de Mexico Sa de CV (Mexico)
|Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer
|79109-170-06
79109-170-10
79109-170-11
79109-170-12
79109-170-22
79109-170-25
79109-170-37
79109-170-50
|Roldan Industries
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/17/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/6/2020
|08/13/2020
|Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
|Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
|75744-0200-3
75744-0200-4
75744-0201-5
75744-0202-1
75744-0250-1
75744-0250-2
75744-0500-1
75744-1000-1
75744-1000-3
75744-1001-1
|Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|07/02/2020
|Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
|Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
|Not listed
|CIRG Waste & Recycling Solutions US LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020
|08/06/2020
|Grupo Plast Y Kosas SA de CV (Mexico)
|M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
|75432-001-02
|Medek LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/20/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled by Medek LLC on 9/9/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021
|08/11/2020
|Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80%
|77797-001-01
75432-001-01
|Medek LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/20/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021
|08/11/2020
|Grupo Plast Y Kosas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Jalisco Paper Inc. Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer
|77797-001-02
75432-001-03
|Medek LLC
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; product was manufactured at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/20/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021
|08/11/2020
|Grupo Plast Y Kosas SA de CV (Mexico)
|O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer
|77797-001-03
75432-001-04
|Medek LLC
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; product was manufactured at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/20/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021
|08/11/2020
|Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS de CV (Mexico)
|Yacana Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
|76592-002-01
76592-002-02
76592-002-03
76592-002-04
76592-002-05
76592-002-06
76592-002-07
|Greensys of North America LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/12/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/18/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/26/2021
|08/13/2020
|Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS de CV (Mexico)
|Yacana Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
|76592-001-01
76592-001-02
76592-001-03
76592-001-04
|Greensys of North America LLC
|FDA tested product; isopropyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/12/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/18/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/26/2021
|08/13/2020
|Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS de CV (Mexico)
|Yacana Clase Mundial Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution or Gel
|76592-003-01
76592-003-02
76592-004-01
76592-004-02
|
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/12/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/18/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/26/2021
|08/13/2020
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|IMC Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer
|Not listed
|IMC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; product voluntarily recalled by Shane Erickson on 12/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the manufacturer recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021
|12/15/2020
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|Yuame Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer Gel
|75132-001-01
75132-001-02
75132-001-03
75132-001-04
75132-001-05
75132-001-06
75132-001-07
75132-001-08
75132-001-09
75132-001-10
75132-001-11
75132-001-12
75132-001-13
75132-001-14
75132-001-15
75132-001-16
75132-001-17
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021
|12/15/2020
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|Yuame 75% Alcohol Disinfectant
|75132-002-01
75132-002-02
75132-002-03
75132-002-04
75132-002-05
75132-002-06
75132-002-07
75132-002-08
75132-002-09
75132-002-10
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021
|12/15/2020
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|Yuame Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer Gel
|75132-011-01
75132-011-02
75132-011-03
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021
|12/15/2020
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|KLEAN KARE Hand Sanitizer Industrial and Hospital Grade
|77205-001-01
77205-001-02
|AMG LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021
|12/15/2020
|Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
|Essentials, M.D. Hand Sanitizer Industrial and Hospital Grade
|77205-002-01
77205-002-02
|AMG LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021
|12/15/2020
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Vertra Hand Sanitizer Topical Solution
|
52807-103-01
52807-103-02
52807-103-03
52807-103-04
52807-103-05
52807-103-06
52807-103-07
52807-103-08
52807-103-09
52807-103-10
|
EAI-JR286 Inc.
(California)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/05/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
“ssential” Hand Sanitizer
|
52807-002-01
52807-003-01
52807-004-01
52807-005-01
52807-006-01
52807-007-01
52807-008-01
52807-009-01
52807-010-01
52807-011-01
52807-012-01
52807-013-01
52807-014-01
|
LLF Phoenix LLC
(Nevada)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
“ssential” Aloe Vera Gel Hand Sanitizer
|
52807-015-01
52807-016-01
52807-017-01
52807-018-01
52807-019-01
52807-020-01
|
LLF Phoenix LLC
(Nevada)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
“ts” By Tara - Clean Up Hand Sanitizer
|
52807-021-01
52807-021-02
52807-021-03
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Eco-Planet Pura Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|
52807-001-01
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Spa Da Health
PROmmunity Hand Sanitizer
|
52807-022-01
52807-022-02
|
Accel Inc.
(Ohio)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Healing Solutions Premium Hand Sanitizer
|
52807-101-01
52807-101-02
52807-101-03
52807-101-04
52807-101-05
52807-101-06
52807-101-07
52807-101-08
52807-101-09
52807-101-10
52807-101-11
52807-101-12
52807-101-13
52807-101-14
52807-101-15
52807-101-16
52807-101-17
52807-101-18
52807-101-19
52807-101-20
52807-101-21
52807-101-22
52807-101-23
52807-101-24
52807-101-25
52807-101-26
52807-101-27
52807-101-28
52807-101-29
52807-101-30
52807-101-31
52807-101-32
52807-101-33
52807-101-34
52807-101-35
52807-101-36
52807-101-37
52807-101-38
52807-101-39
52807-101-40
52807-101-41
52807-101-42
52807-101-43
52807-101-44
52807-101-45
|
Healing Solutions LLC
(Arizona)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Roots Aromatherapy Hand Sanitizer
|
52807-102-01
52807-102-02
52807-102-03
52807-102-04
52807-102-05
52807-102-06
52807-102-07
52807-102-08
52807-102-09
52807-102-10
52807-102-11
52807-102-12
52807-102-13
52807-102-14
52807-102-15
52807-102-16
52807-102-17
52807-102-18
52807-102-19
52807-102-20
52807-102-21
52807-102-22
52807-102-23
52807-102-24
52807-102-25
52807-102-26
52807-102-27
52807-102-28
52807-102-29
52807-102-30
52807-102-31
52807-102-32
52807-102-33
52807-102-34
52807-102-35
52807-102-36
52807-102-37
52807-102-38
52807-102-39
52807-102-40
52807-102-41
52807-102-42
52807-102-43
52807-102-44
52807-102-45
52807-102-46
52807-102-47
52807-102-48
52807-102-49
52807-102-50
52807-102-51
52807-102-52
52807-102-53
52807-102-54
52807-102-55
|Hotel Emporium Inc
(California)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Meiyichen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China)
|
Cisimonn
No-washing Disinfection Gel
|
78278-102-01
78278-102-02
78278-102-03
78278-102-04
78278-102-11
78278-102-12
78278-102-13
78278-102-14
78278-102-15
|
Guangzhou Meiyichen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|Qi Yu Hand Sanitizer
|74447-012-01
|Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021.
|04/12/2021
|
Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|
Qi Yu Hand Sanitizer
|
74447-001-01
74447-002-01
74447-003-01
74447-004-01
74447-005-01
74447-006-01
74447-007-01
74447-008-01
74447-009-01
74447-010-01
74447-011-01
74447-012-02
74447-012-03
74447-012-04
74447-012-05
74447-012-06
74447-012-07
74447-012-08
74447-012-09
74447-012-10
|
Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
|
Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021.
|04/12/2021
|
Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|
Qi Yu Medical Alcohol Disinfectant
|
74447-101-01
74447-101-02
74447-101-03
74447-101-04
74447-101-05
74447-101-06
74447-101-07
74447-101-08
74447-101-09
74447-101-10
74447-101-11
74447-101-12
74447-101-13
74447-101-14
74447-101-15
74447-101-16
74447-101-17
|
Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
|
Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021.
|04/12/2021
|
Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|
Waxman Kleen Freak Hand Sanitizer
|
74447-106-01
|
Waxman Industries
|
Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021.
|04/12/2021
|Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd.(China)
|V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel
|75239-005-09
|Val USA Manufacturer Inc.
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021
|10/01/2020
|Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel
|75239-005-01
75239-005-02
75239-005-03
75239-005-04
75239-005-05
75239-005-06
75239-005-07
75239-005-08
75239-005-10
75239-005-11
75239-005-12
75239-005-13
75239-005-14
75239-005-15
75239-005-16
75239-005-17
|Val USA Manufacturer Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021
|10/01/2020
|Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|V&W Moisturizing Refreshing Spray Sanitizer [isopropyl alc.]
|75239-006-01
75239-006-02
75239-006-03
75239-006-04
75239-006-05
75239-006-06
75239-006-07
75239-006-08
75239-006-09
75239-006-10
75239-006-11
75239-006-12
75239-006-13
75239-006-14
75239-006-15
75239-006-16
75239-006-17
75239-006-18
75239-006-19
75239-006-20
|Val USA Manufacturer Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021.
|10/01/2020
|Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|V&W Premium Disinfecting Wipes
|75239-007-01
|Val USA Manufacturer Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021.
|10/01/2020
|Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel
|76687-005-01
76687-005-02
76687-005-03
76687-005-04
76687-005-05
76687-005-06
76687-005-07
76687-005-08
76687-005-09
76687-005-10
76687-005-11
76687-005-12
76687-005-13
76687-005-14
76687-005-15
76687-005-16
76687-005-17
76687-005-18
76687-005-19
76687-005-20
|Val USA Manufacturer Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021.
|10/01/2020
|Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|V&W Moisturizing Refreshing Spray Sanitizer [isopropyl alc.]
|76687-006-01
76687-006-02
76687-006-03
76687-006-04
76687-006-05
76687-006-06
76687-006-07
76687-006-08
76687-006-09
76687-006-10
76687-006-11
76687-006-12
76687-006-13
76687-006-14
76687-006-15
76687-006-16
76687-006-17
76687-006-18
76687-006-19
76687-006-20
|Val USA Manufacturer Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021.
|10/01/2020
|Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China)
|Qi Yu Hand Sanitizer
|74447-010-01
|Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
|
Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021; product voluntarily recalled by Native Promotions, Inc. on 7/12/2021
|7/21/2021
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Cloudz instant hand sanitizer
|
74935-020-00
74935-020-01
79860-020-00
79860-020-01
|
Solaray, LLC (Oklahoma)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Artnaturals Hand Sanitizer Infused with Jojoba Oil
|
74935-016-00
74935-018-00
78706-016-00
78706-018-00
|
Artnaturals (California)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Orchard De Flore Instant Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-015-00
74935-015-01
78733-015-00
78733-015-01
|
Sonora Corp. (California)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Premium Nature Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-010-04
74935-010-08
|
Premium Nature (New Jersey)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Artnaturals Hand Sanitizer Scent Free
|
74642-002-00
74935-002-00
|
Artnaturals
(California)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Germ Free Anti-Bacterial Instant Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-003-00
76782-003-00
|
Blue Mineral Corporation
(New Jersey)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Purago Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-004-00
74935-012-00
76812-004-00
76812-009-00
|
Puraall, LLC
(Georgia)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
CB Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-005-00
74935-014-00
76813-005-00
76813-014-00
|
CB Distributors, Inc.
(Wisconsin)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Orchard De Flore Instant Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-006-00
74935-006-01
74935-006-02
74935-006-03
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
True Wash Instant Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-007-00
74935-007-01
74935-007-02
74935-007-03
75478-007-00
75478-007-01
75478-007-02
75478-007-03
|
Supply Chain Sources, LLC
(California)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Eluo Advanced Hand Sanitizer with Aloe
|
74935-008-00
76869-008-00
|
Titan TD, Inc
(California)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Apollo Instant Hand Sanitizer Anti Bacterial
|
74935-009-00
|
Apollo Distributors
(Texas)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
SureSafe Handsanitizer Gel with Aloe
|
74935-011-00
74935-011-01
78111-010-00
78111-010-01
|
JAB Holdings, LLC
(Hawaii)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Health & Wellness Essentials Hand Sanitizer Wash-Free
|
74935-017-00
|
Health & Wellness Essentials, Inc
(California)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
New Sanicol Advanced Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-019-00
79254-019-00
|
AM Beauty Distributors
(New York)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
Uncle Jed’s Cold Remedy Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-021-01
81172-000-01
|
Earth Sense Energy Systems, Inc
(Wisconsin)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|
Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd
(China)
|
EA Instant Hand Sanitizer
|
74935-013-00
74935-013-01
74935-013-02
74935-013-03
74935-013-04
78233-013-00
78233-013-01
78233-013-02
78233-013-03
78233-013-04
|
National Travel Products, Inc (New Jersey)
|
Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022.
|
06/08/2022
|Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI (Mexico)
|Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
|76949-234-01
76949-234-02
76949-235-01
76949-235-02
|
|FDA tested product; contains 1-propanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/20/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/14/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/16/2020
|08/12/2020
|Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|HF&N Lab Medi Care Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
|77740-000-00 77740-000-01 77740-000-02 77740-001-00 77740-001-01 77740-001-02
|Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/29/2021
|07/30/2020
|Hou Fu Biotech (Jiansu) Co. Ltd. (China)
|PANROSA Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
|76766-001-01
|Panrosa Enterprise Inc.
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/12/2021
|11/13/2020
|Hou Fu Biotech (Jiansu) Co. Ltd. (China)
|PANROSA Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
|50302-013-10
50302-013-60
50302-020-50
76766-001-02
76766-001-03
|Panrosa Enterprise Inc
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/12/2021
|11/13/2020
|Hou Fu Biotech (Jiansu) Co. Ltd. (China)
|PANROSA Instant Hand Sanitizer
|50302-003-00
50302-003-11
50302-003-60
50302-021-50
76766-000-01
76766-000-02
76766-000-03
|Panrosa Enterprise Inc
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/12/2021
|11/13/2020
|Hou Fu Biotech (Jiansu) Co. Ltd. (China)
|EPH Labs Hand Sanitizer
|76766-002-01
76766-002-02
76766-002-03
76766-002-04
|EPH Labs
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that producted subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/12/2021
|11/13/2020
|Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez (Mexico)
|Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula
|77196-003-01
|SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada)
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/21/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021
|08/13/2020
|Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez (Mexico)
|Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Solution or 80% Solution
|77196-001-02
77196-001-05
77196-001-06
77196-001-07
77196-001-08
77196-002-01
77196-002-02
77196-002-03
77196-002-04
77196-002-05
77196-002-06
77196-002-07
77196-002-08
77196-002-09
77196-002-10
|
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/21/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021
|08/13/2020
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|GelBac T Hand Sanitizer
|71761-000-00
|Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/27/2021
|07/30/2020
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer
|71761-000-01
71761-000-05
71761-000-10
71761-000-20
71761-000-22
71761-000-37
71761-000-99
|Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/27/2021
|07/30/2020
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|TriCleanz (labeled with “Made in Mexico”)
|71761-001-00
|Tritanium Labs LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/27/2021
|07/30/2020
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer (labeled with “Made in Mexico”)
|77757-111-01
|Tritanium Labs LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/27/2021
|07/30/2020
|Industrias Cklass S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Cklass Hand Sanitizer With Aloe Enriched With Moisturizing Emollient Agents
|76528-420-10
|Industrias Cklass S de RL de CV
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/14/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022
|09/08/2020
|Industrias Cklass S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Industrias Cklass Foaming Hand Sanitizer with Aloe
|76528-420-01
76528-420-02
76528-420-03
76528-420-04
|Wizard Creations Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/14/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022
|09/08/2020
|Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand+ Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution
|77271-002-01
|
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021
|09/24/2020
|Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico)
|El Bueno Hand Sanitizer
|75719-002-02
|Fiesta Union S de RL de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021
|09/24/2020
|Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% and Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75%
|77271-001-01
77271-001-02
77271-001-03
77271-001-04
77271-001-05
77271-001-06
77271-001-07
77271-002-02
77271-002-03
77271-002-04
77271-002-05
77271-002-06
|Inovaker Lab SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021
|09/24/2020
|Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico)
|EMHS1 Alcohol Hand Sanitizer and EMHS1 Advanced Isopropyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer
|77858-0750-1
77858-0751-1
77858-0752-1
77858-0755-1
77858-0755-2
|Sayida Group
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021
|09/24/2020
|Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico)
|Inovaker Hand Sanitizer
|78106-002-01
78106-002-02
78106-002-03
78106-002-06
78106-002-07
|UH Group LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021
|09/24/2020
|Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|OZO Hand Sanitizer
|Not listed
|Ancorp Capital Group USA
|Product purported to be made at the same facility as Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020
|08/06/2020
|Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|OZO Ozone Hand sanitizer Gel
|77210-0012-1
77210-0012-2
77210-0012-3
77210-0012-4
|JS Global Sourcing
|Product purported to be made at the same facility as Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020
|08/13/2020
|Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Goldsquare Hand Sanitizer
|77210-0009-1
77210-0013-1
|Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility as Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020
|08/13/2020
|Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Medi Science Laboratories Germ Killa 70% Alcohol Hand Gel
|77210-0010-1
|Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility as Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020
|08/13/2020
|JG Atlas Comercios SA de CV (Mexico)
|Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
|75292-001-00
|JG Atlas Comercios
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/7/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/6/2020
|07/30/2020
|Jose Miguel Gutierrez Salas (Mexico)
|MVP Sanitizing Services Spray Hand Sanitizer
|76947-198-20
76947-198-21
76947-199-21
|SNS Distribution LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/1/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/21/2022.
|08/19/2020
|Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV (Mexico)
|Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
|65055-600-00
65055-600-01
65055-600-02
|Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021
|07/24/2020
|Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee)
|Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
|Not listed
|
|Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/3/2020
|07/24/2020
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Andy’s Best
|73755-120-01
73755-120-02
73755-120-04
|Brand Name Distributors
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021
|07/08/2020
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Andy’s
|73755-110-01
73755-130-02
|Brand Name Distributors
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021
|07/08/2020
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|NeoNatural
|73755-200-01
73755-200-02
|Brand Name Distributors
|FDA tested product; ethanol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021
|07/08/2020
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Plus Advanced
|73755-300-01
|Brand Name Distributors
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021
|07/08/2020
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-SA de CV (Mexico)
|Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
|75416-001-04
|Liq-E SA de CV
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/19/2020
|07/21/2020
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-SA de CV (Mexico)
|Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
|75416-005-01
|Liq-E SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; company is not registered with FDA; additional products may be on the market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/19/2020
|07/08/2020
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-SA de CV (Mexico)
|Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
|75416-002-01
75416-004-01
75416-378-04
|Liq-E SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/19/2020
|07/21/2020
|Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico)
|Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
|76753-001-01
76753-001-02
76753-001-03
|Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/9/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/15/2021
|07/10/2020
|Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico)
|Selecto Hand Sanitizer
|76753-002-01
|Bodega Latina Corp.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/15/2021
|07/10/2020
|Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|The Crème Shop Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Peppermint Scented
|75010-130-01
|The Crème Shop (California)
|FDA tested product; contains benzene; FDA recommended the company recall Lot S05H23 on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022
|02/23/2022
|Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|
Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer –
Mixed Berries Scented
Green Tea Scented 500mL
Hello Kitty Watermelon Scent
Hello Kitty Strawberry Scent
Eucalyptus Scented
Green Tea Scented 60mL
Green Tea Scented Towlettes
Hello Kitty Candy Apple Scent
Gudetama Peach Scent
|
75010-020-01
75010-030-01
75010-050-01
75010-060-01
75010-070-01
75010-080-01
75010-090-01
75010-110-01
75010-120-01
|The Creme Shop (California)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022
|04/13/2022
|Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|
AOMI Hand Sanitizer Gel and Spray
|
75010-010-01
75010-040-01
75010-140-01
|Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022
|04/13/2022
|Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|
CoSo Health Hand Sanitizer
|
75010-100-01
|CoSo Health (Colorado)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022
|04/13/2022
|Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|
TerraPure Hand Sanitizer
|
75010-150-01
75010-150-02
75010-150-03
|TerraPure Sanitizer Inc. (Canada)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022
|04/13/2022
|Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea)
|
Instant Hand Sanitizer
with natural extracts
Instant Hand Sanitizer Wipes
|
74443-010-15
74443-010-50
74443-020-05
74443-020-50
74443-030-01
74443-030-05
|The Australian Wellness Co (Australia)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022
|04/13/2022
|MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
|77106-002-01
|Resource Recovery and Trading LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/10/2020
|07/15/2020
|MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
|77106-001-01
77106-001-02
77106-001-03
77106-001-04
77106-001-05
77106-001-06
77106-001-07
77106-001-08
|Resource Recovery and Trading LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/10/2020
|07/15/2020
|MYM Hidrominerales SA de CV (Mexico)
|Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
|77872-600-40
|Safety-Med Products Inc.
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/27/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/9/2021
|08/17/2020
|Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico)
|Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
|75477-435-02
75477-435-10
75477-435-12
75477-435-25
75477-435-50
75477-534-10
|Transliquid Technologies LLC
|Company tested product; contains methanol; product voluntarily recalled by Transliquid Technologies LLC on 7/2/2020
|07/02/2020
|Nanomateriales SA de CV (Mexico)
|Zanilast + Gel
|69912-006-01
|Nanomateriales SA de CV
|FDA tested product; contains 1-propanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/26/2020; added manufacturer to import alert (66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/31/2020; added to import alert (66-40) on 1/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/15/2021
|08/17/2020
|Nanomateriales SA de CV (Mexico)
|Zanilast + Gel
|69912-008-01
69912-008-02
69912-009-03
69912-009-04
69912-009-05
69912-009-06
|Fujimura Trading SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced 1-propanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/26/2020; added manufacturer to import alert (66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/31/2020; added to import alert (66-40) on 1/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/15/2021
|08/17/2020
|Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Hand sanitizer (Mexico)
|CleansePure 70% Alcohol
|77031-505-01
|Distribu LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/18/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/31/21
|09/11/2020
|Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Hand sanitizer (Mexico)
|ProCare Gel
|75810-101-01
|Neoingenium Labs SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/18/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/31/21
|09/11/2020
|Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Hand sanitizer (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer
|75810-102-01
|Frozen Wheels LLC (Miami)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/18/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/31/21
|09/11/2020
|Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Hand sanitizer (Mexico)
|SafeMedics
|75810-103-01
75810-103-04
75810-103-05
|
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/18/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/31/21
|09/11/2020
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Marvel Spiderman Hand Sanitizer
|
74530-046-01
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/09/2022
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Hand Sanitizer
Kills Germs
|
74530-042-01
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/09/2022
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Hand Sanitizer
|
74530-041-01
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/09/2022
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Disney Princess Hand Sanitizer
|
74530-015-01
74530-015-02
74530-015-03
74530-015-04
74530-015-05
74530-015-06
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/09/2022
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Disney Frozen II Hand Sanitizer
|
74530-011-01
74530-011-02
74530-011-03
74530-011-04
74530-011-05
74530-011-06
74530-011-07
74530-011-08
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/09/2022
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Disney Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer
|
74530-013-01
74530-013-03
74530-013-04
74530-013-05
74530-013-06
74530-013-07
74530-013-08
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/09/2022
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Disney Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer
|
74530-013-02
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; product voluntarily recalled lot 20D21 on 4/1/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/02/2022
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Star Wars Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, available in Green and Blue Gel formulations
|
74530-012-01
74530-012-03
74530-012-04
74530-012-05
74530-012-06
74530-012-07
74530-012-08
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/09/2022
|Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
|Star Wars Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, available in Green and Blue Gel formulations
|
74530-012-02
|Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York)
|FDA tested product; contains benzene; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; product voluntarily recalled lot 20E21 on 4/1/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022
|03/02/2022
|
Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Pasco Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe & Moisturizers
|
52903-001-01
52903-002-01
52903-003-01
52903-004-01
52903-005-01
52903-051-01
52903-052-01
52903-053-01
52903-054-01
52903-055-01
52903-100-01
52903-101-01
52903-201-01
52903-301-01
52903-401-01
52903-501-01
52903-501-91
52903-502-01
52903-502-91
|
The BIGBOND LLC
(New Jersey)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Pasco Alcohol Antiseptic 80%
Hand Rub
|
59203-500-01
|
The BIGBOND LLC
(New Jersey
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Delma Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel
|
80208-111-01
80208-111-02
80208-111-03
80208-111-04
80208-111-05
|
Delma Global Inc.
(California)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Delma Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel
With Aloe Vera
|
80208-112-01
80208-112-02
80208-112-03
80208-112-04
|
Delma Global Inc.
(California)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Pasco Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe & Moisturizers
|
87052-003-02
87052-004-01
87052-005-01
87052-005-02
87052-007-01
87052-008-01
87052-009-01
87052-010-01
87052-013-01
87052-111-01
87052-115-01
87052-117-01
87052-119-01
|
The BIGBOND LLC
(New Jersey)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|
Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
|
Pasco Alcohol Antiseptic 80%
Hand Rub
|
80752-500-01
|
The BIGBOND LLC
(New Jersey)*
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022
|
06/08/2022
|Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)
|Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer
|77031-454-05
77031-454-34
77145-000-01
77145-000-02
|Notarika SA de CV
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/07/2021
|08/03/2020
|Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)
|Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes
|77145-001-00
77145-001-01
77145-001-02
77145-001-03
77145-002-03
|Notarika SA de CV
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/07/2021
|08/03/2020
|Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico)
|Medical Mary Clean Hand Sanitizer
|76839-521-01
76839-521-04
76839-522-03
|Medical Mary LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/21/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022
|08/06/2020
|Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico)
|AMX Instant Hand Sanitizer
|76839-523-05
|AMX Premium Cleaning Services LP
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer to recommend the company recall its product; FDA is reaching out to distributors to recommend recalls; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/21/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022
|08/06/2020
|Nutrix International LLC
|Heal the World LLC
|73333-285-01
|Heal the World hand sanitizer
|Hand sanitizer products packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA recommended a recall on 3/5/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 3/16/2021
|03/08/2021
|Open Book Extracts (North Carolina)
|Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer
|75091-2020-1
75091-2020-2
75091-2020-3
|Open Book Extracts
|Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/29/2020
|08/11/2020
|Open Book Extracts (North Carolina)
|Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs
|78065-2020-1
78065-2020-2
|Just Hand Sanitizer
|Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/29/2020
|08/11/2020
|Plasticos Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico)
|BV BYE Virus 99
|76560-0001-2
76560-0001-3
76560-0001-4
76560-0001-5
76560-0001-6
76560-0001-8
|Comercial Goura S de RL and S&L Brands
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/6/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021
|08/11/2020
|Plasticos Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico)
|In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel
|76560-0002-1
76560-0002-2
76560-0002-3
|Admay Consulting LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/6/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021
|08/11/2020
|Prairie Wolf Spirits
|Prairie Wolf Distillery Hand Sanitizer
|73891-1001-4
73891-1001-5
73891-1002-4
73891-1002-5
|Prairie Wolf Spirits
|Hand sanitizer product packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA recommended a recall on 6/17/2021, product recalled on 06/21/2021
|06/23/2021
|Precision Analitica Integral SA de CV (Mexico)
|CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|77492-006-25
77492-007-01
77492-008-50
77492-009-05
|ESPMEX LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/5/2021
|08/07/2020
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Datsen Hand Sanitizer
|Not listed
|
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/15/2020
|08/03/2020
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer
|74844-162-02
74844-162-08
74844-162-17
74844-162-34
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/15/2020
|08/03/2020
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Bernal Hand Sanitizer
|74541-270-01
74541-270-02
74541-270-04
74541-270-06
74541-270-08
74541-270-17
74541-270-34
74541-270-37
|Inflatables LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/15/2020
|08/03/2020
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer
|74844-165-02
74844-165-08
74844-165-17
74844-165-34
74844-170-02
74844-170-08
74844-170-17
74844-170-34
|Inflatables LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/15/2020
|08/03/2020
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
|76891-104-11
76891-104-12
76891-104-13
76891-104-14
76891-104-15
76891-104-16
76891-104-17
76891-104-18
76891-104-19
73389-104-11
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020
|07/14/2020
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
|76891-105-11
76891-105-12
76891-105-13
76891-105-14
76891-105-15
76891-105-16
76891-105-17
76891-105-18
76891-105-19
76891-105-20
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020
|07/14/2020
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
|76891-102-11
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020
|07/14/2020
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Cavalry (labeled with “Product of Mexico”)
|75460-070-01
75460-070-02
75460-070-05
|Cavalry Sanitizers LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020
|07/14/2020
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
|74882-341-01
74882-341-02
74882-341-03
|Procurement Services LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020
|07/14/2020
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
|74882-007-01
74882-007-02
74882-007-03
|Procurement Services LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020
|07/14/2020
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
|73389-102-11
|Scent Theory Products Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020
|07/14/2020
|Rodriguez Fierro, Marco Antonio (Mexico)
|Natural Gold Gel Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution
|78368-567-12
|Dist. de Prod. Alim. El Paisita
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/28/2020
|09/17/2020
|Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico)
|Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer
|50058-100-08
|Roque Plast SA de CV
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/31/2020; product voluntarily recalled 8/4/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/9/2021
|08/03/2020
|
S-One Pharmaceutical Inc
(Korea)
|
Safe Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Gel
Sophora Extract
Mint Oil
Grapefruit Extract
|
74721-0001-1
74721-0001-2
74721-0001-3
74721-0001-4
74721-0001-5
74721-0001-6
74721-0001-7
74721-0001-8
74721-0001-9
74721-0001-0
74721-0002-1
74721-0002-2
74721-0002-3
74721-0002-4
74721-0002-5
74721-0002-6
74721-0002-7
74721-0002-8
74721-0002-9
|
S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|
06/29/2022
|
S-One Pharmaceutical Inc
(Korea)
|
Safe Cleaner K
Disinfection Spray Chlorine Dioxide Ion (1-)
|
74721-0050-1
|
S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|
06/29/2022
|
S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea)
|
PFA Stronghold Moisturizing Sanitizing Hand Lotion (Mint, Shea Butter, Rose)
|
80969-006-01
80969-007-01
80969-008-01
|
Stronghold Trading, LLC
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|
06/29/2022
|
S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea)
|
PFA Protection For All Hand Sanitizer
|
80969-010-01
80969-010-02
80969-010-06
80969-010-07
80969-020-03
80969-020-04
80969-040-03
80969-040-04
|
Stronghold Trading, LLC
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|
06/29/2022
|
S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea)
|
PFA Stronghold Hand Sanitizer
Alcohol Free Disinfectant
|
80969-030-02
|
Stronghold Trading, LLC
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|
06/29/2022
|
S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea)
|
NYC HEALTH HOSPITALS HAND SANITIZER
|
80969-050-01
80969-050-02
|
Stronghold PFA
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|
06/29/2022
|
S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea)
|
Safe Cleaner Plus
Sophora Extract
Mint Oil
Grapefruit Extract
|
74721-0010-1
74721-0010-2
74721-0010-4
74721-0010-5
74721-0010-6
74721-0010-7
74721-0010-8
74721-0010-9
74721-0020-0
74721-0020-1
74721-0020-2
74721-0020-5
74721-0020-6
74721-0020-7
74721-0020-8
74721-0020-9
|
S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea)
|
Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022
|
06/29/2022
|Santa Cruz Biotechnology (Texas)
|UltraCruz Hand Sanitizing Gel Antimicrobial
|
90032-214-08
90032-214-83
90032-214-94
|Santa Cruz Biotechnology
|Company tested product; isopropyl alcohol level was subpotent; product voluntarily recalled lot BF12530 on 8/7/2020
|08/11/2020
|Sanit Technologies LLC, doing business as Durisan (Florida)
|Durisan Antimicrobial Solutions Hand Sanitizer, Alcohol-Free
|
71120-112-01
71120-112-05
71120-112-06
71120-112-08
71120-112-10
71120-112-11
71120-611-07
71120-611-08
71120-612-06
71120-612-07
71120-117-02
|Sanit Technologies LLC, dba Durisan
|Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product recalled to wholesale level on 3/24/2021; recall expanded on 4/10/2021; recall expanded on 5/14/2021; recall expanded on 06/19/2021
|03/25/2021
|Sanit Technologies LLC, doing business as Durisan (Florida)
|Durisan Antimicrobial Solutions Hand Sanitizing Wipes, Alcohol-Free
|71120-111-01
71120-111-02
71120-111-03
|Sanit Technologies LLC, dba Durisan
|Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product recalled on 3/24/2021; recall expanded on 4/10/2021; recall expanded on 5/14/2021; recall expanded on 06/19/2021
|05/19/2021
|Sanitor Corporation (California)
|New Wave Cleaning Solutions Foaming Hand Sanitizer (Benzalkonium chloride 0.1%)
|80042-003-00
|New Wave Cleaning Solutions LLC
|Company tested product; manufacturing process lacks adequate controls to prevent microbial contamination. FDA recommended the company recall on 9/20/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 9/21/2021
|09/22/2021
|SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers, LLC (Nevada)
|American Screening HAND SANITIZER
|Not listed
|American Screening, LLC
|Hand sanitizer products packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/08/2021. product voluntarily recalled on 11/19/2021
|09/29/2021
|Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc. (Florida)
|Scentsational Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
|75078-002-01
75078-003-01
75078-004-01
|Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc.
|Company tested product; contains methanol, benzene and acetaldehyde; product voluntarily recalled on 4/28/2021; recall expanded on 5/10/2021
|04/29/2021
|Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc. (Florida)
|Fresh Lemon Citron Frais Scented Hand Sanitizer
|Not Listed
|Ulta Beauty
|Company tested product; contains methanol, benzene and acetaldehyde; product voluntarily recalled on 4/28/2021; recall expanded on 5/10/2021
|05/03/2021
|Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc. (Florida)
|SS Black and White Collection and Photo Real Collection: Coconut Breeze; Eucalyptus & Mint; Lavender & Herbs; Lemon Zest; Tangerine & Guava
|Not Listed
|Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc.
|Company tested product; contains methanol, benzene and acetaldehyde; product voluntarily recalled on 4/28/2021; recall expanded on 5/10/2021
|05/03/2021
|Sck Zeta Dis Ticaret Pazarlama Ltd. (Turkey)
|Neutrevo Instant Hand Sanitizer
|86818-002-06
|Leather Links Inc.
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/15/2021
|09/11/2020
|Sck Zeta Dis Ticaret Pazarlama Ltd. (Turkey)
|Neutrevo Instant Hand Sanitizer
|86818-002-05
86818-002-07
86818-002-08
|Leather Links Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/15/2021
|09/11/2020
|Sck Zeta Zimya (Turkey)
|Neutrevo Alcohol Wet Wipes
|86818-005-01
86818-005-02
86818-005-03
86818-005-04
86818-005-05
86818-005-06
|Sck Zeta Dis Ticaret Pazarlama Ltd.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/15/2021
|09/11/2020
|SG24 LLC (Georgia)
|SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer
|Not listed
|
|Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/14/2020
|08/11/2020
|Shuzy Rock, Inc. (New Jersey)
|Premium Nature Instant Hand Sanitizer
|
75821-001-01
75821-001-02
75821-001-03
75821-001-04
75821-002-01
75821-002-02
75821-002-03
|Premium Nature
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/20/2022; product voluntarily recalled on 1/28/2022
|01/24/2022
|Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona)
|Sigform Cares Hand Sanitizer
|Not Listed
|Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona)
|Company tested product; Product labeled as containing Isopropyl Alcohol determined to contain undeclared ethyl alcohol at sub-potent concentrations; FDA recommended the company recall on 2/16/2022 Associated lot numbers:
200401143;
200406143;
200414145;
200415145;
200422145;
200522148;
200611145.
|04/13/2022
|Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona)
|BIOLabs PRO Killshot Hand Sanitizer
|Not Listed
|Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona)
|Company tested product lot 200423322; Product labeled as containing Isopropyl Alcohol determined to contain undeclared ethyl alcohol at sub-potent concentrations; FDA recommended the company recall on 2/16/2022.
|04/13/2022
|Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona)
|Cultivation Republic Hand Sanitizer
|Not Listed
|Cultivation Republic (Clearwater, Florida)
|Company tested product lot 2004090090; Product labeled as containing Isopropyl Alcohol determined to contain undeclared ethyl alcohol at sub-potent concentrations; FDA recommended the company recall on 2/16/2022.
|04/13/2022
|Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico)
|Health & Hand Gel Hand Sanitizer
|78247-006-01
|Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC
|FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021
|11/10/2020
|Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico)
|Health & Hand Gel Hand Sanitizer
|78247-007-10
|Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021
|11/10/2020
|Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico)
|LAVAR70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
|78247-001-01
|Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021
|11/10/2020
|Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico)
|CitruGel Hand Sanitizer
|78247-002-01
|CitruGel Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021
|11/10/2020
|Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico)
|UVTWORLD Gel Hand Sanitizer
|78247-003-01
|UVT World
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021
|11/10/2020
|Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico)
|Protec Hands Antibacterial Gel Topical Solution Non-sterile Solution
|78247-004-01
78247-005-05
78247-008-10
|PS Promotional Services LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021
|11/10/2020
|Soleo Cosmetic Co. Ltd. (Korea)
|Smart Care hand sanitizer packaged in 0.84 fl oz. containers resembling food pouches labeled with children’s characters, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Minions, JoJo Siwa Dreamer and Trolls World Tour
|70108-042-01
71693-007-01
70108-043-01
71693-008-01
70108-044-01
71693-004-01
70108-045-01
71693-005-01
70108-046-01
71693-006-01
70108-047-01
71693-009-01
|Ashtel Studios Inc.
|Hand sanitizer products packaged in containers resembling food pouches commonly used for children’s applesauce and other pureed foods that present increased risk of accidental ingestion by children; FDA recommended the distributor recall on 9/21/2020; this advisory does not extend to Smart Care products in other types of packaging; product voluntarily recalled by Ashtel on 10/1/2020 (includes product photos)
|09/24/2020
|Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio)
|Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
|64009-331-82
64009-331-85
64009-331-88
|
|Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020 and on 3/29/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/15/2021
|08/03/2020
|Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio)
|foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
|64009-202-06
|
|Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/15/2021
|08/03/2020
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
|75165-000-01
75165-001-01
75165-003-02
75165-004-01
75165-005-01
75165-006-01
75165-250-01
|Private D Capital Group Corp., Human Choice LLC and RediBag USA Astrum LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020 and updated the recall on 8/9/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/4/2020
|07/02/2020
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
|75165-600-01
|Astrum LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/4/2020
|07/02/2020
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|75165-008-01
|Human Choice LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/4/2020
|07/02/2020
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
|79095-000-01
79095-001-01
79095-002-01
79095-003-01
79095-004-01
79095-005-01
79095-006-01
|Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/4/2020
|07/10/2020
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
|76676-402-01
76676-402-02
76676-402-14
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021
|07/02/2020
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Parabola Hand Sanitizer
|76676-402-03
76676-402-09
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021
|07/02/2020
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
|76676-402-04
|Liberty International Distributors
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021
|07/02/2020
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
|76676-402-07
76676-402-08
|Liberty International Distributors
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021
|07/02/2020
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
|76676-402-10
76676-402-11
|Liberty International Distributors
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021
|07/02/2020
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
|76676-402-05
76676-402-06
76676-402-12
76676-402-13
|Up in the Lab
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021
|07/02/2020
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Be Safe Hand Sanitizer (labeled with “Model: BF-HGXXXX-09” where XXXX changes based on packaging size)
|76676-402-16
76676-402-17
76676-402-18
76676-402-19
|BeSafe Industries LLC
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA has no evidence of U.S. distribution of Be Safe Hand Sanitizer manufactured by Tropicosmeticos; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021
|07/02/2020
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
|76676-402-20
|C&A Marketing Inc.
|Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021
|07/02/2020
|
True Chemical Solutions, LLC (Texas)
|
Hand Sanitizer B,
Hand Sanitizer C,
Hand Sanitizer E,
Hand Sanitizer G
|
77991-000-00
77991-001-00
77991-002-00
77991-003-00
|True Chemical Solutions, LLC (Texas)
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality even after receiving a warning letter. FDA issued a warning letter on 09/29/2021.
|11/10/2021
|Unknown
|artnaturals
Scent Free Hand Sanitizer Natural Elements + Cleansing Formula
8 fl oz (236ml)
|Unable to determine
|Virgin Scents dba artnaturals (Gardena, CA)
|FDA tested product; contains unacceptable levels of benzene, acetal, and acetaldehyde; FDA recommended the company recall on 10/8/2021; FDA also recommended artnaturals test additional lots to determine the scope of the contamination; certain lots voluntarily recalled on 10/26/2021; scope of overall contamination still under investigation.
|10/04/2021
|Unknown
|“hand sanitizer”
|Not Listed
|CES LLC. (Nevada)
|Hand sanitizer products packaged in container resembling a water bottle that present increased risk of accidental ingestion; Product labeled as “hand sanitizer” and “Distributed by: CES LCC 7322 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite #166 Las Vegas, NV 89139" FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product
|09/29/2021
|Unknown
|“hand sanitizer”
|Not Listed
|Chambers & Owen, Inc.
|Hand sanitizer products packaged in container resembling a water bottle that present increased risk of accidental ingestion; Product labeled as “hand sanitizer” and “Distributed by: CES LCC 7322 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite #166 Las Vegas, NV 89139"; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/3/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 11/4/2021
|11/10/2021
|Unknown
|Medically Minded Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer Gel with Vitamin E and Moisturizer
|Not Listed
|SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada)
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has been unable to determine the manufacturer to recommend a recall; FDA recommended the distributor recall on 5/6/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/12/2021; recall expanded on 5/20/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/08/2021
|12/30/2020
|Unknown
|Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Anitmicrobial Formula
|76619-110-01
76619-110-03
76619-110-04
76619-110-05
76619-110-06
76619-110-07
76619-110-08
76619-110-09
76619-120-02
|SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada)
|Products possibly made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to determine the manufacturer to recommend a recall; FDA recommended the distributor recall on 5/6/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/12/2021; recall expanded on 5/20/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/08/2021
|12/30/2020
|Unknown
|Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula with Vitamin E and Moisturizer
|60717-803-04
|SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada)
|Products possibly made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to determine the manufacturer to recommend a recall; FDA recommended the distributor recall on 5/6/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/12/2021; recall expanded on 5/20/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/08/2021
|12/30/2020
|Volu-Sol Inc. (Utah)
|Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution
|74401-800-16
74401-800-32
|Volu-Sol
|Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/14/2020
|08/11/2020
|Welburn Global Sociedad Anonima (Guatemala)
|Happy Hands Hand Sanitizer
|
77991-004-01
77991-004-02
77991-004-03
77991-004-04
77991-004-05
77991-004-06
|True Chemical Solutions, LLC (Texas)
|Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality even after receiving a warning letter. FDA issued a warning letter on 09/29/2021.
|11/10/2021
|Yara Elena de La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico)
|DAESI Hand Sanitizer
|77268-001-01
|Yara Elena de La Garza Perez Nieto
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/17/2020; ; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/22/2021
|07/10/2020
|Yangzhou Olande Cosmetic Co. Ltd (China)
|Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer
|75717-001-01
|CorgioMed LLC
|Product labeled to be “edible alcohol”; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA recommended a recall to the distributor on 9/1/2020; product voluntarily recalled by CorgioMed LLC on 9/3/2020
|08/11/2020