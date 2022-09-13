FDA updates on hand sanitizers consumers should not use

Venice Cosmetic

(Korea) LK Hand Clean Gel

(Ethanol) 74488-012-01 Venice Cosmetic Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. 08/17/2022

Venice Cosmetic

(Korea) LK New Antiseptic

(Ethanol) 74488-003-01

74488-011-01 Venice Cosmetic Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. 08/17/2022

Venice Cosmetic

(Korea) LK Clean Gel

(Ethanol) 74488-001-01

74488-002-01

74488-004-01

74488-005-01

74488-006-01

74488-007-01

74488-008-01

74488-009-01 Venice Cosmetic Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. 08/17/2022

Skin Farm

(Korea) PalmShield Hand Sanitizer Gel with Aloe and Coconut Oil 73793-0006-1

73793-0007-1

73793-0008-1 Sports Med Care, Inc.

(California) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2022. 08/17/2022

Skin Farm

(Korea) Germ War Hand Sanitizer 73793-0001-1

73793-0002-1

73793-0003-1

73793-0004-1

73793-0005-1

73793-0009-1

73793-0010-1

73793-0011-1

73793-0012-1 DJO LLC.

(California) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2022. 08/17/2022

Clean Cosmetics, LLC

(California) TrustRx Medical Grade Hand Sanitizer 80843-001-01 80843-001-02 80843-001-03 Clean Cosmetics, LLC

(California) Product contains methanol based on information provided by the manufacturer. Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product. 08/03/2022

Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co. Ltd. (China) 75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel 78792-012-04 78792-012-06 78792-012-07 Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co., Ltd.

(China) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co. Ltd. (China) Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer with Moisturize Aloe 78792-012-05 Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co., Ltd.

(China) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co. Ltd. (China) 75% Alcohol Sanitizer 78792-010-01 78792-012-01 78792-012-02 78792-012-03 Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China) One Drop Care Hand Disinfectant Gel 75226-004-01 75226-004-02 75226-004-03 75226-004-04 75226-004-05 Guangzhou Wantuo Biotechnology Co LTD Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co. Ltd. (China) 75% Alcohol Sanitizer Spray 78792-011-01 78792-011-02 78792-011-03 78792-011-04 Guangdong Theaoson Technology Co., Ltd.

(China) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China) JPR Medical Disinfecting Wipes (75% alcohol) 54325-004-01 Guangdong JunBao Industry Co., Ltd.

(China) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China) Alcohol Cleaning Wet Wipes 54325-001-01 54325-002-01 Guangdong JunBao Industry Co., Ltd.

(China) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China) Be Cleaner Be Healthier 75% Alcohol Wipes 54325-003-01 BM Time Co. Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China) One Drop Care Alcohol Disinfectant Spray 75226-001-01 75226-001-02 75226-001-03 75226-001-04 Guangzhou Wantuo Biotechnology Co. LTD Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China) One Drop Care Alcohol Disinfectant Wet Wipes 75226-002-01 75226-002-02

75226-002-03 75226-002-04 Guangzhou Wantuo Biotechnology Co LTD Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Guangdong JunBao Industry Co. Ltd. (China) One Drop Care Alcohol Solution 75226-003-01 75226-003-02 75226-003-03 Guangzhou Wantuo Biotechnology Co LTD Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 08/16/2022. 07/20/2022

Hand Sanitizer LLC

(Louisiana) Hand Sanitizer

Say Goodbye to Germs

Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Not Listed Hand Cleansing Gel

(Louisiana) FDA tested product; contains acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants; FDA recommended a recall on 3/29/2022. 4/27/2022

Hand Sanitizer LLC

(Louisiana) 70% Alcohol Cleansing Gel Say Goodbye to Germs 76701-700-02

76701-700-08

76701-700-17

76701-700-32 Hand Cleansing Gel (Louisiana) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced product containing acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants; FDA recommended a recall on 3/29/2022. 4/27/2022

Bluebonnet Petrochemical Solutions (USA) HAND SANITIZER Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution 75339-751-01

75339-751-02

75339-751-03

75339-751-04

75339-751-05

75339-751-06 EcoWerks FDA tested product; contains benzene; FDA recommended the company recall Lot 200324 (expiration date unknown) on 03/30/2022 04/06/2022

Aroma Release Technologies, Inc. Klean Touch Hand Sanitizer 75076-123-55 75076-234-55 Valisa MFG LLC Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/18/2021. product voluntarily recalled on 11/30/2021 11/24/21

Aroma Release Technologies, Inc. kleantouch HAND SANITIZER, 8.0 FL OZ Not listed Valisa MFG LLC Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 12/6/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 12/6/2021 12/15/2021

Dongguan Chunzhen Biological Technology Co., Ltd (China) Acvioo Advanced Hand Sanitizer 71847-1107-3 Anewish, Inc Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/26/2020. 11/24/21

HealthMEDS, Inc. Oregon) ProClean-Pure Atomizer Mist 75411-001-02 HealthMEDS, Inc

Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality even after receiving a warning letter. FDA issued warning letter on 9/29/2021. 11/24/21

HealthMEDS, Inc. (Oregon) ProClean-Pure Atomizer Mist 75411-001-02 HealthMEDS, Inc Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality even after receiving a warning letter. FDA issued warning letter on 9/29/2021. 11/24/21

Ardil Comercial SRL Alcohol Isopropilico Hand Sanitizer Limar 77854-030-04 Ardil Comercial SRL Hand sanitizer product packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA recommended a recall on 6/16/2021; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/30/2021; product recalled on 7/1/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/22/2021 06/16/2021

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol with Glycerin and Aloe 60599-018-00

60599-018-02

60599-018-04 4E Brands North America LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear with 70% Ethyl Alcohol with Glycerin & Vitamin E 60599-015-00 4E Brands North America LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear with 70% Ethyl Alcohol with Glycerin & Vitamin E 60599-015-01

60599-015-02 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer 33992-8010-1 Greenbrier International Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E 60599-007-33 Midwood Brands LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 60599-012-04

60599-012-08 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 60599-012-00

60599-012-01

60599-012-02

60599-012-03

60599-012-05

60599-012-06

60599-012-07

60599-012-10 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe 60599-013-00

60599-013-01

60599-014-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 60599-016-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 60599-018-02

60599-018-04

60599-018-06

60599-018-07 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 60599-017-00

60599-018-01

60599-018-02

60599-018-04

60599-018-06

60599-018-07 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 60599-017-00

60599-018-01 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 60599-017-01

60599-018-03

60599-018-05

60599-018-08

60599-019-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer 60599-020-00

60599-020-01 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear 60599-024-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer 60599-025-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe 60599-026-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 60599-027-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 60599-028-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 60599-029-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol 60599-046-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol 60599-047-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer 60599-501-01 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus 60599-502-01 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer 60599-801-00 Greenbrier International Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer; this is not an official Sanrio licensed product 60599-802-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe) 60599-850-00 Greenbrier International Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers) 60599-851-00 Greenbrier International Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe 60599-852-00 Greenbrier International Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers 60599-853-00 Greenbrier International Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free 60599-854-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera 60599-855-00 4E Brands North America LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/08/2020

4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Assured Aloe 60599-999-10 Greenbrier International Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020; at this time, FDA cannot comment on Assured brand hand sanitizers made by other manufacturers 07/08/2020

AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer 76987-402-01

74840-402-01 Payless Janitorial Corporation FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 07/06/2020

AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer 480 mL bottles Not listed AJR Trading LLC Product purported to made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/26/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 9/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 09/04/2020

AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 76987-120-01 Soflo Urban Team LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 07/06/2020

AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 76987-402-02 Soflo Urban Team LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 07/06/2020

AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer 76987-250-01 QualitaMed Corp. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/2/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/7/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 07/06/2020

Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) NEXT Hand Sanitizer 50066-605-08 Genomma Lab USA FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021 07/28/2020

Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer 72758-001-08

72758-002-08 Albek de Mexico SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021 07/28/2020

Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer 72758-003-00

72758-003-01

72758-005-01

72758-005-02

72758-005-03 Albek de Mexico SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021 07/28/2020

Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers 72758-009-23 Albek de Mexico SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021 07/28/2020

Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe 72758-010-23 Albek de Mexico SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021 07/28/2020

Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera 72758-011-23 Albek de Mexico SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021 07/28/2020

Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E 72758-012-23 Albek de Mexico SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/27/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/4/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/11/2021 07/28/2020

Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial SA de CV (Mexico) Argent Defense Group Hand Sanitizer 77927-100-07

77927-100-11 ABN Corporation FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/22/2021 09/01/2020

Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial SA de CV (Mexico) Dolphin Hands Sanitizer 77927-100-04

77927-100-08 Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial, SA de CV (Mexico) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 08/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/22/2021 09/01/2020

Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic Hand Gel 70-2 77927-100-05

77927-100-06

77927-100-09

77927-100-10 Asesores en Mantenimiento Hidrulico e Industrial, SA de CV (Mexico) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 08/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/22/2021 09/01/2020

Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel Not listed Astrum LLC FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020 08/06/2020

Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel 75192-001-01

75192-002-04 Asiaticon Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020 08/06/2020

Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel 75192-002-01

75192-002-02 Acadia Mercantil Corp. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020 08/06/2020

Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel 75192-002-03 Protex Labs Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020 08/06/2020

Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) DermX70 Hand Sanitizer (only includes 250mL, 500mL and 1000mL sized packages) 75192-003-01

75192-003-02

75192-003-03 Protex Labs Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020 08/06/2020

Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) V-KLEAN 75192-100-01 SWCH LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020 08/06/2020

Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel 75192-500-01

75192-600-01 SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada) LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020 08/06/2020

Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer 75192-600-02 Safety-Med Products Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/29/2020 08/06/2020

Bionateo Sp z.o.o.

(Poland) Altaio Hand Sanitizing Gel 78571-002-02 Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland) FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product ; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021. FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021 05/26/2021

Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland) Altaio Hand Sanitizing Gel 78571-002-01

78571-002-03

78571-002-04

78471-002-05 Bionateo Sp z.o.o.

(Poland) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product ; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021 ; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021. FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021 05/26/2021

Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland) Altaio Hand Sanitizer Topical Solution 78581-001-01

78581-001-02

78581-001-03

78581-001-04

78571-001-05

78571-001-06 Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product ; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021. FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021 05/26/2021

Bionateo Sp z.o.o.(Poland) Altaio Hand Sanitizing Wipes (80% Ethanol) 78581-003-01 Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021 05/26/2021

Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland) Altaio Hand Sanitizing Wipes (70% Ethanol) 78571-004-01 Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021 05/26/2021

Bionateo Sp z.o.o.(Poland) Altaio Hand Sanitizer Spray 78571-005-01 78571-005-02 78571-005-03 Bionateo Sp z.o.o. (Poland) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 6/7/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/4/2021 05/26/2021

Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea) Perfect Hand Sanitizer 74001-0002-1 74001-0004-1 74001-0005-1 74001-0006-1 Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/01/2022

Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea) BVG Zero Hand Sanitizer BVG Clean Hand Sanitizer 74001-0001-1 74001-0003-1 Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/01/2022

Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea) Naturia Professional Green Hand Sanitizer 74001-0007-1 Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/01/2022

Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea) Essentials by Urban Secrets Hand Sanitizer 75585-030-01 75585-050-01 75585-050-02 75585-050-03 75585-070-01 75585-070-02 75585-070-03 75585-070-04 Pro’s Choice Beauty Care (New York) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/01/2022

Bon Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (Korea) Essentials by Urban Secrets Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75585-040-01 75585-060-01 Pro’s Choice Beauty Care (New York) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/01/2022

Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution hand sanitizer 51384-001-01

51384-001-02 Pure Haven Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 08/06/2020

Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) Inatek Hand Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution 70% of Alcohol 51384-002-01 Inambtec SA de CV FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 08/06/2020

Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) All Clear Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free 51384-004-01 Good Fibers LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 08/06/2020

Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) Total Pure Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel 51384-003-01

51384-003-02 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 08/06/2020

Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer 51384-500-10

51384-500-11

51384-500-23

51384-500-47

51384-500-94 USMed Supplies LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 08/06/2020

Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) ResQue 1st Instant Hand Sanitizer 73762-100-10

73762-100-11

73762-100-23

73762-100-47

73762-100-94 Quick Aid LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 08/06/2020

Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer 78072-400-10

78072-400-11

78072-400-23

78072-400-47

78072-400-94 LTD Enterprises Distribution Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 08/06/2020

Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer 78072-500-10

78072-500-11

78072-500-23

78072-500-47

78072-500-94 USMed Supplies LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/3/2021 08/06/2020

Bottle Tree Beverage, LLC, dba: Cathead Distillery (Mississippi) Comfort & Mercy Hand Sanitizer 75179-303-03 Cathead Distillery FDA tested product; contains acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants. Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. FDA recommended the company recall on 06/01/2022. 06/01/2022

Bottle Tree Beverage, LLC, dba: Cathead Distillery (Mississippi) Comfort & Mercy Hand Sanitizer 75179-313-05 75179-313-16 Cathead Distillery Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an acetaldehyde and acetal contaminated product. Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality. FDA recommended the company recall on 06/01/2022. 06/01/2022

Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol 62583-020-08 INBC Trading LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/21/2020 07/24/2020

Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol 62583-020-16

62583-020-33

62583-020-42 INBC Trading LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/21/2020 07/24/2020

Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol 74673-001-08

74673-001-16

74673-001-33

74673-001-42 INBC Trading LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/29/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/21/2020 07/24/2020

C&G Laboratorios SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Disenfectant Gel Not Listed Access USA FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/9/2020 10/01/2020

Corporativo Bureli SA de CV (Mexico) Soho Fresh Hand Sanitizer Gel Antibacterial 79081-000-03 SOHO Fresh FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/15/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/1/2020 09/16/2020

Corporativo Bureli SA de CV (Mexico) SOHO Fresh Hand Sanitizer Gel Antibacterial 79081-000-01

79081-000-02

79081-000-04

78533-000-02

78533-000-08

78533-000-16

78533-000-33 SOHO Fresh and Essaar Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/15/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/1/2020 09/16/2020

Corporativo Bureli SA de CV (Mexico) SOHO Fresh Rubbing Alcohol 78533-001-33 SOHO Fresh Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; Product voluntarily recalled by Essaar Inc. on 1/4/2021; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/1/2020 01/11/2021

David Cosmetic Co, Ltd.

(Korea) CALA Advanced Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Extract 58241-0009-1 CALA Products (California) FDA-tested product; contains benzene; FDA recommended the company recall Lot 2004718 (Expiration 04/2023) on 12/27/2021; FDA expanded recall on 2/25/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/02/2022 01/12/2022

DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced 74949-002-20

74949-002-25

74949-002-49

74949-002-60 Earths Amenities FDA tested product; contains methanol; product retained at the border; FDA recommended the company recall of all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022 07/08/2020

DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare 77415-000-00 Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall of all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022 07/08/2020

DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare 77056-000-01 Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall of all other potential products on the market on 6/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022 07/08/2020

DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free 74155-211-04

74155-211-07

74155-211-08

74155-211-19

74155-211-20

74155-211-38 Biokaab Inc. FDA tested product; benzalkonium chloride level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021 08/03/2020

DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel 74155-201-03

74155-201-19

74155-201-20

74155-201-38 Biokaab Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021 08/03/2020

DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer 74155-111-07

74155-111-08

74155-111-19

74155-111-20

74155-111-38 Biokaab Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021 08/03/2020

DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Gel 74155-101-07

74155-101-08

74155-101-19

74155-101-20

74155-101-38 Biokaab Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021 08/03/2020

DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer Not listed Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent benzalkonium chloride product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/31/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/18/2021 08/03/2020

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizer 73009-001-08 S.E.N.D. LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/11/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) Dibar Labs Hand Sanitizer 73009-001-16

73009-003-04

73009-003-32 S.E.N.D. LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/11/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) ProtectoRx Hand Sanitizer Extra Strength 73009-002-01

73009-002-02

75408-002-01

75408-002-02 PR Trading LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/11/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) Eztizer Hand Sanitizer 73009-005-01

73009-005-02

73009-005-03

73009-005-04

73009-005-05

73009-005-06 Dibar Labs Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) Advance Hand Sanitizer 73009-010-00

79284-005-00 Lifetime Health Services Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/18/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) Basic Care Gel Hand Sanitizer 73009-015-01

73009-015-02

79695-015-01

79695-015-02 Nora Foods Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) Genesis Today Advanced Hand Sanitizer 73009-016-01

62400-0016-1 West Town Brands Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) Wellnicity Hand Sanitizer 73009-017-01

62400-0017-1 Wellnicity Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Dibar Nutricional S De RL de CV (Mexico) Bklen Hands Sanitizer 73009-018-01

73009-018-02

73009-018-03

73009-018-04

73009-018-05

81081-000-01

81081-000-02

81081-000-03

81081-000-04

81081-000-05 Garflo Foods Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/06/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 03/10/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/27/2021; recall expanded on 05/18/2021; firm added to import alert (66-78) on 6/22/2021 04/29/2021

Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico) Weper Clean Solutions 76527-001-03 Ekko’s Venture LLC FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021 01/28/2021

Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico) Weper Clean Solutions 76527-001-01

76527-001-02

76527-001-04

76527-001-05

76527-001-06

76527-001-07 Ekko’s Venture LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021 01/28/2021

Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico) CyroLab Q&T Antibacterial Gel 78907-001-01

78907-001-02

78907-001-03

78907-001-04

78907-001-05 Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021 01/28/2021

Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico) Kleengel Hand Sanitizer 76527-002-01

76527-002-02

76527-002-03

76527-002-04

76527-002-05

76527-002-06

76527-002-07

76527-002-02 Comdata Laguna S de RL de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021 01/28/2021

Distribuidora Lagunera del Norte SA de CV (Mexico) Kilvir Forte Virus Killer 76527-003-01

76527-003-02

76527-003-03

76527-003-04

76527-003-05

76527-003-06

76527-003-07

76527-003-08 Comdata Laguna S de RL de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/10/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/23/2021 01/28/2021

DMM Vission SA de CV (Mexico) SYP Health Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel 75799-000-03 FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/21/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; FDA issued a Warning Letter on 06/03/2021 08/21/2020

DMM Vission SA de CV (Mexico) Cleaner by Crystalware Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel 74840-402-05 CrystalWare FDA tested product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/21/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; product voluntarily recalled by AA Products on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a Warning Letter on 06/03/2021 08/21/2020

DMM Vission SA de CV (Mexico) Cleaner by Crystalware Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel 75799-000-02

75799-000-04 CrystalWare Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/21/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 9/8/2020; FDA issued a Warning Letter on 06/03/2021 08/21/2020

DMM Vission SA de CV (Mexico) SYP Health Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel 75799-000-01 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/21/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020; product voluntarily recalled by AA Products on 9/24/2020; FDA issued a Warning Letter on 06/03/2021 08/21/2020

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol 74589-009-01 ESPMEX LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020 07/02/2020

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer 74589-006-01 Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020 07/02/2020

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) All-Clean Hand Sanitizer 74589-002-01 All Clean Natural LTD Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by ITECH 361 on 7/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020 07/02/2020

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer 74589-007-01 EskBiochem Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020 07/02/2020

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer 74589-010-10 EskBiochem SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020 07/02/2020

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol 74589-005-03 ESPMEX LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020 07/02/2020

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol 74589-003-01 ESPMEX LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020 07/02/2020

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 74589-001-01 Polarized LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall all other products potentially on the market on 6/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled by Saniderm Products on 6/26/2020 and UVT Inc. on 6/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 7/23/2020 07/02/2020

Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV (Mexico) OZO Hand Sanitizer, Luxury Formula Not listed Ancorp Capital Group USA FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020 08/06/2020

Gaza Proveedora de Servicios de Hospedaje y Alimentacion (Mexico) Pristine Hand Sanitizer Gel 76938-001-01 Universal Distributors LLC FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/20/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 12/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021 11/20/2020

Gaza Proveedora de Servicios de Hospedaje y Alimentacion (Mexico) Pristine Hand Sanitizer Gel 76938-001-02

76938-001-03 Universal Distributors LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/20/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 12/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021 11/20/2020

Gaza Proveedora de Servicios de Hospedaje y Alimentacion (Mexico) Zapien Productos Hand Sanitizer Gel 76938-100-02 Gaza Proveedora de Servicios de Hospedaje y Alimentacion (Mexico) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/20/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 12/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021 11/20/2020

Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala) Panagel Hand Sanitizer 78384-001-01

72384-001-02

78384-001-03

78384-001-04 Central-Med Distribution Inc. FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020 08/28/2020

Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala) Panagel Hand Sanitizer 74625-002-01

74625-002-04

74625-002-05

74625-003-01

74625-003-04

74625-003-05 Killz Germz LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020 08/28/2020

Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala) Panagel Hand Sanitizer 76988-001-01

76988-001-03 DJR Trading Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020 08/28/2020

Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala) SensiMedical Hand Sanitizer Gel 78718-763-01

78718-763-02

78718-763-03

78718-763-04

78718-763-05

78718-763-06 Sensimedical LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020 08/28/2020

Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala) Genesis Hand Sanitizer Gel 74484-001-01

74484-001-02

74484-001-03

74484-001-04

74484-002-01

74484-002-02

74484-002-03

74484-002-04

74484-002-05

74484-002-06 Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020 08/28/2020

Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala) Medtek Supplies Hand Sanitizer 78901-001-01 Wide Evolution Systems Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/27/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/2/2020 08/28/2020

Genesis Partnership Company SA (Guatemala) Bathletix HAND SANITIZER 74484-002-01; 74484-002-02 BH Deals & Closeout, Inc. Hand sanitizer products packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA recommended a recall on 09/08/2021. 09/08/2021

Grupo Asimex de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer 76612-170-06

76612-170-10

76612-170-11

76612-170-12

76612-170-25

76612-170-37

76612-170-50

76612-180-10

76612-180-12

76612-180-25

76612-180-37

76612-180-50 Asimex International LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/13/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/17/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/6/2020 08/13/2020

Grupo Asimex de Mexico Sa de CV (Mexico) Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer 77409-170-06

77409-170-10

77409-170-11

77409-170-12

77409-170-25

77409-170-37

77409-170-50

77409-180-10

77409-180-12

77409-180-25

77409-180-37

77409-180-50 Asimex International LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/13/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/17/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/6/2020 08/13/2020

Grupo Asimex de Mexico Sa de CV (Mexico) Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer 79109-170-06

79109-170-10

79109-170-11

79109-170-12

79109-170-22

79109-170-25

79109-170-37

79109-170-50 Roldan Industries Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/17/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/6/2020 08/13/2020

Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico) Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol 75744-0200-3

75744-0200-4

75744-0201-5

75744-0202-1

75744-0250-1

75744-0250-2

75744-0500-1

75744-1000-1

75744-1000-3

75744-1001-1 Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 07/02/2020

Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico) Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol Not listed CIRG Waste & Recycling Solutions US LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/23/2020 08/06/2020

Grupo Plast Y Kosas SA de CV (Mexico) M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer 75432-001-02 Medek LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/20/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; product voluntarily recalled by Medek LLC on 9/9/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021 08/11/2020

Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80% 77797-001-01

75432-001-01 Medek LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/20/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021 08/11/2020

Grupo Plast Y Kosas SA de CV (Mexico) Jalisco Paper Inc. Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer 77797-001-02

75432-001-03 Medek LLC FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; product was manufactured at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/20/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021 08/11/2020

Grupo Plast Y Kosas SA de CV (Mexico) O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer 77797-001-03

75432-001-04 Medek LLC FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; product was manufactured at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/20/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021 08/11/2020

Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS de CV (Mexico) Yacana Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution 76592-002-01

76592-002-02

76592-002-03

76592-002-04

76592-002-05

76592-002-06

76592-002-07 Greensys of North America LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/12/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/18/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/26/2021 08/13/2020

Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS de CV (Mexico) Yacana Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution 76592-001-01

76592-001-02

76592-001-03

76592-001-04 Greensys of North America LLC FDA tested product; isopropyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/12/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/18/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/26/2021 08/13/2020

Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS de CV (Mexico) Yacana Clase Mundial Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution or Gel 76592-003-01

76592-003-02

76592-004-01

76592-004-02 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/12/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/18/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/26/2021 08/13/2020

Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China) IMC Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer Not listed IMC FDA tested product; contains methanol; product voluntarily recalled by Shane Erickson on 12/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the manufacturer recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021 12/15/2020

Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China) Yuame Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer Gel 75132-001-01

75132-001-02

75132-001-03

75132-001-04

75132-001-05

75132-001-06

75132-001-07

75132-001-08

75132-001-09

75132-001-10

75132-001-11

75132-001-12

75132-001-13

75132-001-14

75132-001-15

75132-001-16

75132-001-17 Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021 12/15/2020

Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China) Yuame 75% Alcohol Disinfectant 75132-002-01

75132-002-02

75132-002-03

75132-002-04

75132-002-05

75132-002-06

75132-002-07

75132-002-08

75132-002-09

75132-002-10 Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021 12/15/2020

Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China) Yuame Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer Gel 75132-011-01

75132-011-02

75132-011-03 Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021 12/15/2020

Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China) KLEAN KARE Hand Sanitizer Industrial and Hospital Grade 77205-001-01

77205-001-02 AMG LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021 12/15/2020

Guangdong Kemei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. (China) Essentials, M.D. Hand Sanitizer Industrial and Hospital Grade 77205-002-01

77205-002-02 AMG LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 1/7/2021; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/25/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/14/2021 12/15/2020

Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)​ Vertra Hand Sanitizer Topical Solution ​ 52807-103-01 52807-103-02 52807-103-03 52807-103-04 52807-103-05 52807-103-06 52807-103-07 52807-103-08 52807-103-09 52807-103-10 EAI-JR286 Inc. (California) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/05/2022 06/08/2022

Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) “ssential” Hand Sanitizer 52807-002-01 52807-003-01 52807-004-01 52807-005-01 52807-006-01 52807-007-01 52807-008-01 52807-009-01 52807-010-01 52807-011-01 52807-012-01 52807-013-01 52807-014-01 LLF Phoenix LLC (Nevada) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) “ssential” Aloe Vera Gel Hand Sanitizer 52807-015-01 52807-016-01 52807-017-01 52807-018-01 52807-019-01 52807-020-01 LLF Phoenix LLC (Nevada) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) “ts” By Tara - Clean Up Hand Sanitizer 52807-021-01 52807-021-02 52807-021-03 Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Eco-Planet Pura Advanced Hand Sanitizer 52807-001-01 Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Spa Da Health PROmmunity Hand Sanitizer 52807-022-01 52807-022-02 Accel Inc. (Ohio) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Healing Solutions Premium Hand Sanitizer 52807-101-01 52807-101-02 52807-101-03 52807-101-04 52807-101-05 52807-101-06 52807-101-07 52807-101-08 52807-101-09 52807-101-10 52807-101-11 52807-101-12 52807-101-13 52807-101-14 52807-101-15 52807-101-16 52807-101-17 52807-101-18 52807-101-19 52807-101-20 52807-101-21 52807-101-22 52807-101-23 52807-101-24 52807-101-25 52807-101-26 52807-101-27 52807-101-28 52807-101-29 52807-101-30 52807-101-31 52807-101-32 52807-101-33 52807-101-34 52807-101-35 52807-101-36 52807-101-37 52807-101-38 52807-101-39 52807-101-40 52807-101-41 52807-101-42 52807-101-43 52807-101-44 52807-101-45 Healing Solutions LLC (Arizona) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Guangdong Longtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Roots Aromatherapy Hand Sanitizer 52807-102-01 52807-102-02 52807-102-03 52807-102-04 52807-102-05 52807-102-06 52807-102-07 52807-102-08 52807-102-09 52807-102-10 52807-102-11 52807-102-12 52807-102-13 52807-102-14 52807-102-15 52807-102-16 52807-102-17 52807-102-18 52807-102-19 52807-102-20 52807-102-21 52807-102-22 52807-102-23 52807-102-24 52807-102-25 52807-102-26 52807-102-27 52807-102-28 52807-102-29 52807-102-30 52807-102-31 52807-102-32 52807-102-33 52807-102-34 52807-102-35 52807-102-36 52807-102-37 52807-102-38 52807-102-39 52807-102-40 52807-102-41 52807-102-42 52807-102-43 52807-102-44 52807-102-45 52807-102-46 52807-102-47 52807-102-48 52807-102-49 52807-102-50 52807-102-51 52807-102-52 52807-102-53 52807-102-54 52807-102-55 Hotel Emporium Inc (California) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Meiyichen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China) Cisimonn No-washing Disinfection Gel 78278-102-01 78278-102-02 78278-102-03 78278-102-04 78278-102-11 78278-102-12 78278-102-13 78278-102-14 78278-102-15 Guangzhou Meiyichen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) Qi Yu Hand Sanitizer 74447-012-01 Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021. 04/12/2021

Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) Qi Yu Hand Sanitizer 74447-001-01 74447-002-01 74447-003-01 74447-004-01 74447-005-01 74447-006-01 74447-007-01 74447-008-01 74447-009-01 74447-010-01 74447-011-01 74447-012-02 74447-012-03 74447-012-04 74447-012-05 74447-012-06 74447-012-07 74447-012-08 74447-012-09 74447-012-10 Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021. 04/12/2021

Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) Qi Yu Medical Alcohol Disinfectant 74447-101-01 74447-101-02 74447-101-03 74447-101-04 74447-101-05 74447-101-06 74447-101-07 74447-101-08 74447-101-09 74447-101-10 74447-101-11 74447-101-12 74447-101-13 74447-101-14 74447-101-15 74447-101-16 74447-101-17 Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021. 04/12/2021

Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) Waxman Kleen Freak Hand Sanitizer 74447-106-01 Waxman Industries Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021. 04/12/2021

Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd.(China) V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 75239-005-09 Val USA Manufacturer Inc. FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021 10/01/2020

Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 75239-005-01

75239-005-02

75239-005-03

75239-005-04

75239-005-05

75239-005-06

75239-005-07

75239-005-08

75239-005-10

75239-005-11

75239-005-12

75239-005-13

75239-005-14

75239-005-15

75239-005-16

75239-005-17 Val USA Manufacturer Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021 10/01/2020

Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) V&W Moisturizing Refreshing Spray Sanitizer [isopropyl alc.] 75239-006-01

75239-006-02

75239-006-03

75239-006-04

75239-006-05

75239-006-06

75239-006-07

75239-006-08

75239-006-09

75239-006-10

75239-006-11

75239-006-12

75239-006-13

75239-006-14

75239-006-15

75239-006-16

75239-006-17

75239-006-18

75239-006-19

75239-006-20 Val USA Manufacturer Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021. 10/01/2020

Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) V&W Premium Disinfecting Wipes 75239-007-01 Val USA Manufacturer Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021. 10/01/2020

Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 76687-005-01

76687-005-02

76687-005-03

76687-005-04

76687-005-05

76687-005-06

76687-005-07

76687-005-08

76687-005-09

76687-005-10

76687-005-11

76687-005-12

76687-005-13

76687-005-14

76687-005-15

76687-005-16

76687-005-17

76687-005-18

76687-005-19

76687-005-20 Val USA Manufacturer Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021. 10/01/2020

Guangzhou Youxing Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) V&W Moisturizing Refreshing Spray Sanitizer [isopropyl alc.] 76687-006-01

76687-006-02

76687-006-03

76687-006-04

76687-006-05

76687-006-06

76687-006-07

76687-006-08

76687-006-09

76687-006-10

76687-006-11

76687-006-12

76687-006-13

76687-006-14

76687-006-15

76687-006-16

76687-006-17

76687-006-18

76687-006-19

76687-006-20 Val USA Manufacturer Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/8/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021. 10/01/2020

Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (China) Qi Yu Hand Sanitizer

74447-010-01 Guangzhou Minghui Cosmetics Co. Ltd. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; added to import alert to help stop products from entering the U.S. on 12/21/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 4/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/06/2021; product voluntarily recalled by Native Promotions, Inc. on 7/12/2021 7/21/2021

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Cloudz instant hand sanitizer 74935-020-00 74935-020-01 79860-020-00 79860-020-01 Solaray, LLC (Oklahoma) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Artnaturals Hand Sanitizer Infused with Jojoba Oil 74935-016-00 74935-018-00 78706-016-00 78706-018-00 Artnaturals (California) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Orchard De Flore Instant Hand Sanitizer 74935-015-00 74935-015-01 78733-015-00 78733-015-01 Sonora Corp. (California) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Premium Nature Hand Sanitizer 74935-010-04 74935-010-08 Premium Nature (New Jersey) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Artnaturals Hand Sanitizer Scent Free 74642-002-00 74935-002-00 Artnaturals (California) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Germ Free Anti-Bacterial Instant Hand Sanitizer 74935-003-00 76782-003-00 Blue Mineral Corporation (New Jersey) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Purago Advanced Hand Sanitizer 74935-004-00 74935-012-00 76812-004-00 76812-009-00 Puraall, LLC (Georgia) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) CB Advanced Hand Sanitizer 74935-005-00 74935-014-00 76813-005-00 76813-014-00 CB Distributors, Inc. (Wisconsin) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Orchard De Flore Instant Hand Sanitizer 74935-006-00 74935-006-01 74935-006-02 74935-006-03 Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) True Wash Instant Hand Sanitizer 74935-007-00 74935-007-01 74935-007-02 74935-007-03 75478-007-00 75478-007-01 75478-007-02 75478-007-03 Supply Chain Sources, LLC (California) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Eluo Advanced Hand Sanitizer with Aloe 74935-008-00 76869-008-00 Titan TD, Inc (California) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Apollo Instant Hand Sanitizer Anti Bacterial 74935-009-00 Apollo Distributors (Texas) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) SureSafe Handsanitizer Gel with Aloe 74935-011-00 74935-011-01 78111-010-00 78111-010-01 JAB Holdings, LLC (Hawaii) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Health & Wellness Essentials Hand Sanitizer Wash-Free 74935-017-00 Health & Wellness Essentials, Inc (California) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) New Sanicol Advanced Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer 74935-019-00 79254-019-00 AM Beauty Distributors (New York) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) Uncle Jed’s Cold Remedy Hand Sanitizer 74935-021-01 81172-000-01 Earth Sense Energy Systems, Inc (Wisconsin) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Guangzhou Orchard Aromatherapy & Skin Care Co., Ltd (China) EA Instant Hand Sanitizer 74935-013-00 74935-013-01 74935-013-02 74935-013-03 74935-013-04 78233-013-00 78233-013-01 78233-013-02 78233-013-03 78233-013-04 National Travel Products, Inc (New Jersey) Company has not responded to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 5/16/2022; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/20/2022. 06/08/2022

Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI (Mexico) Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer 76949-234-01

76949-234-02

76949-235-01

76949-235-02 FDA tested product; contains 1-propanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/20/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/14/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/16/2020 08/12/2020

Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) HF&N Lab Medi Care Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution 77740-000-00 77740-000-01 77740-000-02 77740-001-00 77740-001-01 77740-001-02 Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/29/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/29/2021 07/30/2020

Hou Fu Biotech (Jiansu) Co. Ltd. (China) PANROSA Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera 76766-001-01 Panrosa Enterprise Inc. FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/12/2021 11/13/2020

Hou Fu Biotech (Jiansu) Co. Ltd. (China) PANROSA Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera 50302-013-10

50302-013-60

50302-020-50

76766-001-02

76766-001-03 Panrosa Enterprise Inc Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/12/2021 11/13/2020

Hou Fu Biotech (Jiansu) Co. Ltd. (China) PANROSA Instant Hand Sanitizer 50302-003-00

50302-003-11

50302-003-60

50302-021-50

76766-000-01

76766-000-02

76766-000-03 Panrosa Enterprise Inc Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/12/2021 11/13/2020

Hou Fu Biotech (Jiansu) Co. Ltd. (China) EPH Labs Hand Sanitizer 76766-002-01

76766-002-02

76766-002-03

76766-002-04 EPH Labs Product purported to be made at the same facility that producted subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/12/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 12/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/12/2021 11/13/2020

Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez (Mexico) Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula 77196-003-01 SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada) FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/21/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021 08/13/2020

Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez (Mexico) Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Solution or 80% Solution 77196-001-02

77196-001-05

77196-001-06

77196-001-07

77196-001-08

77196-002-01

77196-002-02

77196-002-03

77196-002-04

77196-002-05

77196-002-06

77196-002-07

77196-002-08

77196-002-09

77196-002-10 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/21/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021 08/13/2020

Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) GelBac T Hand Sanitizer 71761-000-00 Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/27/2021 07/30/2020

Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer 71761-000-01

71761-000-05

71761-000-10

71761-000-20

71761-000-22

71761-000-37

71761-000-99 Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/27/2021 07/30/2020

Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) TriCleanz (labeled with “Made in Mexico”) 71761-001-00 Tritanium Labs LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/27/2021 07/30/2020

Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer (labeled with “Made in Mexico”) 77757-111-01 Tritanium Labs LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/30/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 05/27/2021 07/30/2020

Industrias Cklass S de RL de CV (Mexico) Cklass Hand Sanitizer With Aloe Enriched With Moisturizing Emollient Agents 76528-420-10 Industrias Cklass S de RL de CV FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/14/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022 09/08/2020

Industrias Cklass S de RL de CV (Mexico) Industrias Cklass Foaming Hand Sanitizer with Aloe 76528-420-01

76528-420-02

76528-420-03

76528-420-04 Wizard Creations Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/14/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022 09/08/2020

Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico) Hand+ Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution 77271-002-01 FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021 09/24/2020

Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico) El Bueno Hand Sanitizer 75719-002-02 Fiesta Union S de RL de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021 09/24/2020

Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% and Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% 77271-001-01

77271-001-02

77271-001-03

77271-001-04

77271-001-05

77271-001-06

77271-001-07

77271-002-02

77271-002-03

77271-002-04

77271-002-05

77271-002-06 Inovaker Lab SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021 09/24/2020

Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico) EMHS1 Alcohol Hand Sanitizer and EMHS1 Advanced Isopropyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer 77858-0750-1

77858-0751-1

77858-0752-1

77858-0755-1

77858-0755-2 Sayida Group Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021 09/24/2020

Inovaker Lab SA de CV (Mexico) Inovaker Hand Sanitizer 78106-002-01

78106-002-02

78106-002-03

78106-002-06

78106-002-07 UH Group LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent ethyl alcohol product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/23/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 10/2/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/25/2021 09/24/2020

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico) OZO Hand Sanitizer Not listed Ancorp Capital Group USA Product purported to be made at the same facility as Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/5/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020 08/06/2020

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico) OZO Ozone Hand sanitizer Gel 77210-0012-1

77210-0012-2

77210-0012-3

77210-0012-4 JS Global Sourcing Product purported to be made at the same facility as Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020 08/13/2020

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico) Goldsquare Hand Sanitizer 77210-0009-1

77210-0013-1 Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility as Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020 08/13/2020

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico) Medi Science Laboratories Germ Killa 70% Alcohol Hand Gel 77210-0010-1 Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility as Estrategia Hospitalaria SA de CV that produced methanol contaminated product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/14/2020 08/13/2020

JG Atlas Comercios SA de CV (Mexico) Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100 75292-001-00 JG Atlas Comercios FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/7/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/6/2020 07/30/2020

Jose Miguel Gutierrez Salas (Mexico) MVP Sanitizing Services Spray Hand Sanitizer 76947-198-20

76947-198-21

76947-199-21 SNS Distribution LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/1/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/21/2022. 08/19/2020

Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV (Mexico) Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E 65055-600-00

65055-600-01

65055-600-02 Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/31/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/3/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/25/2021 07/24/2020

Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee) Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle Not listed Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/23/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/3/2020 07/24/2020

Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Andy’s Best 73755-120-01

73755-120-02

73755-120-04 Brand Name Distributors FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021 07/08/2020

Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Andy’s 73755-110-01

73755-130-02 Brand Name Distributors Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021 07/08/2020

Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) NeoNatural 73755-200-01

73755-200-02 Brand Name Distributors FDA tested product; ethanol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021 07/08/2020

Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Plus Advanced 73755-300-01 Brand Name Distributors Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/8/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/30/2021 07/08/2020

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-SA de CV (Mexico) Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer 75416-001-04 Liq-E SA de CV FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/19/2020 07/21/2020

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-SA de CV (Mexico) Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer 75416-005-01 Liq-E SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; company is not registered with FDA; additional products may be on the market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/19/2020 07/08/2020

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-SA de CV (Mexico) Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer 75416-002-01

75416-004-01

75416-378-04 Liq-E SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/7/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/20/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/19/2020 07/21/2020

Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico) Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer 76753-001-01

76753-001-02

76753-001-03 Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/9/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/15/2021 07/10/2020

Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico) Selecto Hand Sanitizer 76753-002-01 Bodega Latina Corp. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/9/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020. FDA issued a warning letter on 12/15/2021 07/10/2020

Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea) The Crème Shop Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Peppermint Scented 75010-130-01 The Crème Shop (California) FDA tested product; contains benzene; FDA recommended the company recall Lot S05H23 on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022 02/23/2022

Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea) Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – Mixed Berries Scented Green Tea Scented 500mL Hello Kitty Watermelon Scent Hello Kitty Strawberry Scent Eucalyptus Scented Green Tea Scented 60mL Green Tea Scented Towlettes Hello Kitty Candy Apple Scent Gudetama Peach Scent 75010-020-01 75010-030-01 75010-050-01 75010-060-01 75010-070-01 75010-080-01 75010-090-01 75010-110-01 75010-120-01 The Creme Shop (California) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022 04/13/2022

Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea) AOMI Hand Sanitizer Gel and Spray 75010-010-01 75010-040-01 75010-140-01 Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022 04/13/2022

Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea) CoSo Health Hand Sanitizer 75010-100-01 CoSo Health (Colorado) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022 04/13/2022

Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea) TerraPure Hand Sanitizer 75010-150-01 75010-150-02 75010-150-03 TerraPure Sanitizer Inc. (Canada) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022 04/13/2022

Mirfeel Korea Co., Ltd. (Korea) Instant Hand Sanitizer with natural extracts Instant Hand Sanitizer Wipes 74443-010-15 74443-010-50 74443-020-05 74443-020-50 74443-030-01 74443-030-05 The Australian Wellness Co (Australia) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall a specific lot of hand sanitizer on 2/10/2022; added manufacturer to import alert (66-40 & 66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 3/24/2022; Firm has yet to provide data regarding the scope of the contamination; FDA expanded its recommendation on 04/12/2022 to include all hand sanitizer drug products manufactured at the facility; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/22/2022 04/13/2022

MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol 77106-002-01 Resource Recovery and Trading LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/10/2020 07/15/2020

MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub 77106-001-01

77106-001-02

77106-001-03

77106-001-04

77106-001-05

77106-001-06

77106-001-07

77106-001-08 Resource Recovery and Trading LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/24/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/27/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/10/2020 07/15/2020

MYM Hidrominerales SA de CV (Mexico) Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer 77872-600-40 Safety-Med Products Inc. FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/27/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/9/2021 08/17/2020

Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico) Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer 75477-435-02

75477-435-10

75477-435-12

75477-435-25

75477-435-50

75477-534-10 Transliquid Technologies LLC Company tested product; contains methanol; product voluntarily recalled by Transliquid Technologies LLC on 7/2/2020 07/02/2020

Nanomateriales SA de CV (Mexico) Zanilast + Gel 69912-006-01 Nanomateriales SA de CV FDA tested product; contains 1-propanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/26/2020; added manufacturer to import alert (66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/31/2020; added to import alert (66-40) on 1/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/15/2021 08/17/2020

Nanomateriales SA de CV (Mexico) Zanilast + Gel 69912-008-01

69912-008-02

69912-009-03

69912-009-04

69912-009-05

69912-009-06 Fujimura Trading SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced 1-propanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/26/2020; added manufacturer to import alert (66-78) to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/31/2020; added to import alert (66-40) on 1/12/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 09/15/2021 08/17/2020

Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Hand sanitizer (Mexico) CleansePure 70% Alcohol 77031-505-01 Distribu LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/18/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/31/21 09/11/2020

Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Hand sanitizer (Mexico) ProCare Gel 75810-101-01 Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/18/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/31/21 09/11/2020

Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Hand sanitizer (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer 75810-102-01 Frozen Wheels LLC (Miami) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/18/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/31/21 09/11/2020

Neoingenium Labs SA de CV Hand sanitizer (Mexico) SafeMedics 75810-103-01

75810-103-04

75810-103-05 Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 9/11/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/18/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/31/21 09/11/2020

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Marvel Spiderman Hand Sanitizer 74530-046-01 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/09/2022

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Hand Sanitizer Kills Germs 74530-042-01 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/09/2022

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Hand Sanitizer 74530-041-01 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/09/2022

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Disney Princess Hand Sanitizer 74530-015-01

74530-015-02

74530-015-03

74530-015-04

74530-015-05

74530-015-06 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/09/2022

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Disney Frozen II Hand Sanitizer 74530-011-01

74530-011-02

74530-011-03

74530-011-04

74530-011-05

74530-011-06

74530-011-07

74530-011-08 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/09/2022

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Disney Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer 74530-013-01

74530-013-03

74530-013-04

74530-013-05

74530-013-06

74530-013-07

74530-013-08 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/09/2022

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Disney Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer 74530-013-02 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; product voluntarily recalled lot 20D21 on 4/1/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/02/2022

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Star Wars Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, available in Green and Blue Gel formulations 74530-012-01

74530-012-03

74530-012-04

74530-012-05

74530-012-06

74530-012-07

74530-012-08 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol and benzene contaminated product; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/09/2022

Ningbo Haishu Huayu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Star Wars Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, available in Green and Blue Gel formulations 74530-012-02 Best Brand Consumers Products, Inc. (New York) FDA tested product; contains benzene; FDA recommended the company (distributor/owner) recall on 2/23/2022; product voluntarily recalled lot 20E21 on 4/1/2022; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 4/22/2022 03/02/2022

Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Pasco Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe & Moisturizers 52903-001-01 52903-002-01 52903-003-01 52903-004-01 52903-005-01 52903-051-01 52903-052-01 52903-053-01 52903-054-01 52903-055-01 52903-100-01 52903-101-01 52903-201-01 52903-301-01 52903-401-01 52903-501-01 52903-501-91 52903-502-01 52903-502-91 The BIGBOND LLC (New Jersey) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Pasco Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Hand Rub 59203-500-01 The BIGBOND LLC (New Jersey Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Delma Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 80208-111-01 80208-111-02 80208-111-03 80208-111-04 80208-111-05 Delma Global Inc. (California) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Delma Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel With Aloe Vera 80208-112-01 80208-112-02 80208-112-03 80208-112-04 Delma Global Inc. (California) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Pasco Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe & Moisturizers 87052-003-02 87052-004-01 87052-005-01 87052-005-02 87052-007-01 87052-008-01 87052-009-01 87052-010-01 87052-013-01 87052-111-01 87052-115-01 87052-117-01 87052-119-01 The BIGBOND LLC (New Jersey) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Ningbo Pasco United Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Pasco Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Hand Rub 80752-500-01 The BIGBOND LLC (New Jersey)* Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 07/06/2022 06/08/2022

Notarika SA de CV (Mexico) Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer 77031-454-05

77031-454-34

77145-000-01

77145-000-02 Notarika SA de CV FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/07/2021 08/03/2020

Notarika SA de CV (Mexico) Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes 77145-001-00

77145-001-01

77145-001-02

77145-001-03

77145-002-03 Notarika SA de CV Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/11/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/07/2021 08/03/2020

Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico) Medical Mary Clean Hand Sanitizer 76839-521-01

76839-521-04

76839-522-03 Medical Mary LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/21/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022 08/06/2020

Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico) AMX Instant Hand Sanitizer 76839-523-05 AMX Premium Cleaning Services LP Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer to recommend the company recall its product; FDA is reaching out to distributors to recommend recalls; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/21/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 06/27/2022 08/06/2020

Nutrix International LLC Heal the World LLC 73333-285-01 Heal the World hand sanitizer Hand sanitizer products packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA recommended a recall on 3/5/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 3/16/2021 03/08/2021

Open Book Extracts (North Carolina) Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer 75091-2020-1

75091-2020-2

75091-2020-3 Open Book Extracts Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/29/2020 08/11/2020

Open Book Extracts (North Carolina) Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs 78065-2020-1

78065-2020-2 Just Hand Sanitizer Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/29/2020 08/11/2020

Plasticos Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico) BV BYE Virus 99 76560-0001-2

76560-0001-3

76560-0001-4

76560-0001-5

76560-0001-6

76560-0001-8 Comercial Goura S de RL and S&L Brands FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/6/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021 08/11/2020

Plasticos Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico) In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel 76560-0002-1

76560-0002-2

76560-0002-3 Admay Consulting LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/6/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 3/1/2021 08/11/2020

Prairie Wolf Spirits Prairie Wolf Distillery Hand Sanitizer 73891-1001-4

73891-1001-5

73891-1002-4

73891-1002-5 Prairie Wolf Spirits Hand sanitizer product packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA recommended a recall on 6/17/2021, product recalled on 06/21/2021 06/23/2021

Precision Analitica Integral SA de CV (Mexico) CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 77492-006-25

77492-007-01

77492-008-50

77492-009-05 ESPMEX LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/6/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/5/2021 08/07/2020

Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Datsen Hand Sanitizer Not listed FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/15/2020 08/03/2020

Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer 74844-162-02

74844-162-08

74844-162-17

74844-162-34 Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/15/2020 08/03/2020

Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Bernal Hand Sanitizer 74541-270-01

74541-270-02

74541-270-04

74541-270-06

74541-270-08

74541-270-17

74541-270-34

74541-270-37 Inflatables LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/15/2020 08/03/2020

Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer 74844-165-02

74844-165-08

74844-165-17

74844-165-34

74844-170-02

74844-170-08

74844-170-17

74844-170-34 Inflatables LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced subpotent product; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/15/2020; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/15/2020 08/03/2020

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol 76891-104-11

76891-104-12

76891-104-13

76891-104-14

76891-104-15

76891-104-16

76891-104-17

76891-104-18

76891-104-19

73389-104-11 Scent Theory Products LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020 07/14/2020

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol 76891-105-11

76891-105-12

76891-105-13

76891-105-14

76891-105-15

76891-105-16

76891-105-17

76891-105-18

76891-105-19

76891-105-20 Scent Theory Products LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020 07/14/2020

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer 76891-102-11 Scent Theory Products LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020 07/14/2020

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Cavalry (labeled with “Product of Mexico”) 75460-070-01

75460-070-02

75460-070-05 Cavalry Sanitizers LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020 07/14/2020

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel 74882-341-01

74882-341-02

74882-341-03 Procurement Services LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020 07/14/2020

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel 74882-007-01

74882-007-02

74882-007-03 Procurement Services LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020 07/14/2020

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer 73389-102-11 Scent Theory Products Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/14/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/16/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/23/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 10/27/2020 07/14/2020

Rodriguez Fierro, Marco Antonio (Mexico) Natural Gold Gel Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution 78368-567-12 Dist. de Prod. Alim. El Paisita FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/28/2020 09/17/2020

Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico) Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer 50058-100-08 Roque Plast SA de CV FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/31/2020; product voluntarily recalled 8/4/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 8/13/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 4/9/2021 08/03/2020

S-One Pharmaceutical Inc

(Korea) Safe Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Gel

Sophora Extract

Mint Oil

Grapefruit Extract 74721-0001-1

74721-0001-2

74721-0001-3

74721-0001-4

74721-0001-5

74721-0001-6

74721-0001-7

74721-0001-8

74721-0001-9

74721-0001-0

74721-0002-1

74721-0002-2

74721-0002-3

74721-0002-4

74721-0002-5

74721-0002-6

74721-0002-7

74721-0002-8

74721-0002-9 S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/29/2022

S-One Pharmaceutical Inc

(Korea) Safe Cleaner K

Disinfection Spray Chlorine Dioxide Ion (1-) 74721-0050-1 S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/29/2022

S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea) PFA Stronghold Moisturizing Sanitizing Hand Lotion (Mint, Shea Butter, Rose) 80969-006-01

80969-007-01

80969-008-01 Stronghold Trading, LLC Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/29/2022

S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea) PFA Protection For All Hand Sanitizer 80969-010-01

80969-010-02

80969-010-06

80969-010-07

80969-020-03

80969-020-04

80969-040-03

80969-040-04 Stronghold Trading, LLC Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/29/2022

S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea) PFA Stronghold Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol Free Disinfectant 80969-030-02 Stronghold Trading, LLC Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/29/2022

S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea) NYC HEALTH HOSPITALS HAND SANITIZER 80969-050-01

80969-050-02 Stronghold PFA Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/29/2022

S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea) Safe Cleaner Plus

Sophora Extract

Mint Oil

Grapefruit Extract 74721-0010-1

74721-0010-2

74721-0010-4

74721-0010-5

74721-0010-6

74721-0010-7

74721-0010-8

74721-0010-9

74721-0020-0

74721-0020-1

74721-0020-2

74721-0020-5

74721-0020-6

74721-0020-7

74721-0020-8

74721-0020-9 S-ONE Pharmaceutical Inc. (Korea) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/12/2022 06/29/2022

Santa Cruz Biotechnology (Texas) UltraCruz Hand Sanitizing Gel Antimicrobial 90032-214-08

90032-214-83

90032-214-94 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Company tested product; isopropyl alcohol level was subpotent; product voluntarily recalled lot BF12530 on 8/7/2020 08/11/2020

Sanit Technologies LLC, doing business as Durisan (Florida) Durisan Antimicrobial Solutions Hand Sanitizer, Alcohol-Free 71120-112-01

71120-112-05

71120-112-06

71120-112-08

71120-112-10

71120-112-11

71120-611-07

71120-611-08

71120-612-06

71120-612-07

71120-117-02 Sanit Technologies LLC, dba Durisan Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product recalled to wholesale level on 3/24/2021; recall expanded on 4/10/2021; recall expanded on 5/14/2021; recall expanded on 06/19/2021 03/25/2021

Sanit Technologies LLC, doing business as Durisan (Florida) Durisan Antimicrobial Solutions Hand Sanitizing Wipes, Alcohol-Free 71120-111-01

71120-111-02

71120-111-03 Sanit Technologies LLC, dba Durisan Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product recalled on 3/24/2021; recall expanded on 4/10/2021; recall expanded on 5/14/2021; recall expanded on 06/19/2021 05/19/2021

Sanitor Corporation (California) New Wave Cleaning Solutions Foaming Hand Sanitizer (Benzalkonium chloride 0.1%) 80042-003-00 New Wave Cleaning Solutions LLC Company tested product; manufacturing process lacks adequate controls to prevent microbial contamination. FDA recommended the company recall on 9/20/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 9/21/2021 09/22/2021

SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers, LLC (Nevada) American Screening HAND SANITIZER Not listed American Screening, LLC Hand sanitizer products packaged in containers resembling a water bottle that presents increased risk of accidental ingestion; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/08/2021. product voluntarily recalled on 11/19/2021 09/29/2021

Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc. (Florida) Scentsational Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution 75078-002-01

75078-003-01

75078-004-01 Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc. Company tested product; contains methanol, benzene and acetaldehyde; product voluntarily recalled on 4/28/2021; recall expanded on 5/10/2021 04/29/2021

Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc. (Florida) Fresh Lemon Citron Frais Scented Hand Sanitizer Not Listed Ulta Beauty Company tested product; contains methanol, benzene and acetaldehyde; product voluntarily recalled on 4/28/2021; recall expanded on 5/10/2021 05/03/2021

Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc. (Florida) SS Black and White Collection and Photo Real Collection: Coconut Breeze; Eucalyptus & Mint; Lavender & Herbs; Lemon Zest; Tangerine & Guava Not Listed Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc. Company tested product; contains methanol, benzene and acetaldehyde; product voluntarily recalled on 4/28/2021; recall expanded on 5/10/2021 05/03/2021

Sck Zeta Dis Ticaret Pazarlama Ltd. (Turkey) Neutrevo Instant Hand Sanitizer 86818-002-06 Leather Links Inc. FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/15/2021 09/11/2020

Sck Zeta Dis Ticaret Pazarlama Ltd. (Turkey) Neutrevo Instant Hand Sanitizer 86818-002-05

86818-002-07

86818-002-08 Leather Links Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/15/2021 09/11/2020

Sck Zeta Zimya (Turkey) Neutrevo Alcohol Wet Wipes 86818-005-01

86818-005-02

86818-005-03

86818-005-04

86818-005-05

86818-005-06 Sck Zeta Dis Ticaret Pazarlama Ltd. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has no evidence this product is in the U.S. market; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 9/22/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 07/15/2021 09/11/2020

SG24 LLC (Georgia) SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer Not listed Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/14/2020 08/11/2020

Shuzy Rock, Inc. (New Jersey) Premium Nature Instant Hand Sanitizer 75821-001-01

75821-001-02

75821-001-03

75821-001-04

75821-002-01

75821-002-02

75821-002-03 Premium Nature FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 1/20/2022; product voluntarily recalled on 1/28/2022 01/24/2022

Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona) Sigform Cares Hand Sanitizer Not Listed Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona) Company tested product; Product labeled as containing Isopropyl Alcohol determined to contain undeclared ethyl alcohol at sub-potent concentrations; FDA recommended the company recall on 2/16/2022 Associated lot numbers:

200401143;

200406143;

200414145;

200415145;

200422145;

200522148;

200611145. 04/13/2022

Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona) BIOLabs PRO Killshot Hand Sanitizer Not Listed Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona) Company tested product lot 200423322; Product labeled as containing Isopropyl Alcohol determined to contain undeclared ethyl alcohol at sub-potent concentrations; FDA recommended the company recall on 2/16/2022. 04/13/2022

Signature Formulations, LLC (Arizona) Cultivation Republic Hand Sanitizer Not Listed Cultivation Republic (Clearwater, Florida) Company tested product lot 2004090090; Product labeled as containing Isopropyl Alcohol determined to contain undeclared ethyl alcohol at sub-potent concentrations; FDA recommended the company recall on 2/16/2022. 04/13/2022

Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico) Health & Hand Gel Hand Sanitizer 78247-006-01 Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC FDA tested product; ethyl alcohol level was subpotent; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021 11/10/2020

Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico) Health & Hand Gel Hand Sanitizer 78247-007-10 Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021 11/10/2020

Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico) LAVAR70 Gel Hand Sanitizer 78247-001-01 Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021 11/10/2020

Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico) CitruGel Hand Sanitizer 78247-002-01 CitruGel Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021 11/10/2020

Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico) UVTWORLD Gel Hand Sanitizer 78247-003-01 UVT World Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021 11/10/2020

Simex Logistics SA de CV (Mexico) Protec Hands Antibacterial Gel Topical Solution Non-sterile Solution 78247-004-01

78247-005-05

78247-008-10 PS Promotional Services LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced an subpotent product; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 11/17/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 11/25/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 1/28/2021 11/10/2020

Soleo Cosmetic Co. Ltd. (Korea) Smart Care hand sanitizer packaged in 0.84 fl oz. containers resembling food pouches labeled with children’s characters, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Minions, JoJo Siwa Dreamer and Trolls World Tour 70108-042-01

71693-007-01

70108-043-01

71693-008-01

70108-044-01

71693-004-01

70108-045-01

71693-005-01

70108-046-01

71693-006-01

70108-047-01

71693-009-01 Ashtel Studios Inc. Hand sanitizer products packaged in containers resembling food pouches commonly used for children’s applesauce and other pureed foods that present increased risk of accidental ingestion by children; FDA recommended the distributor recall on 9/21/2020; this advisory does not extend to Smart Care products in other types of packaging; product voluntarily recalled by Ashtel on 10/1/2020 (includes product photos) 09/24/2020

Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer 64009-331-82

64009-331-85

64009-331-88 Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020 and on 3/29/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/15/2021 08/03/2020

Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer 64009-202-06 Company tested product; contains microbial contamination; product voluntarily recalled on 7/1/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 12/15/2021 08/03/2020

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free 75165-000-01

75165-001-01

75165-003-02

75165-004-01

75165-005-01

75165-006-01

75165-250-01 Private D Capital Group Corp., Human Choice LLC and RediBag USA Astrum LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 7/14/2020 and updated the recall on 8/9/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/4/2020 07/02/2020

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer 75165-600-01 Astrum LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/4/2020 07/02/2020

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75165-008-01 Human Choice LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/4/2020 07/02/2020

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70% 79095-000-01

79095-001-01

79095-002-01

79095-003-01

79095-004-01

79095-005-01

79095-006-01 Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/4/2020 07/10/2020

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% 76676-402-01

76676-402-02

76676-402-14 Soflo Urban Team LLC FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021 07/02/2020

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Parabola Hand Sanitizer 76676-402-03

76676-402-09 Soflo Urban Team LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021 07/02/2020

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer 76676-402-04 Liberty International Distributors Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021 07/02/2020

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70% 76676-402-07

76676-402-08 Liberty International Distributors Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021 07/02/2020

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 76676-402-10

76676-402-11 Liberty International Distributors Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021 07/02/2020

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced 76676-402-05

76676-402-06

76676-402-12

76676-402-13

Up in the Lab Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021 07/02/2020

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Be Safe Hand Sanitizer (labeled with “Model: BF-HGXXXX-09” where XXXX changes based on packaging size) 76676-402-16

76676-402-17

76676-402-18

76676-402-19 BeSafe Industries LLC Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA has no evidence of U.S. distribution of Be Safe Hand Sanitizer manufactured by Tropicosmeticos; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021 07/02/2020

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel 76676-402-20 C&A Marketing Inc. Product purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/1/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/10/2020; FDA issued a warning letter on 8/10/2021 07/02/2020

True Chemical Solutions, LLC (Texas) Hand Sanitizer B, Hand Sanitizer C, Hand Sanitizer E, Hand Sanitizer G 77991-000-00 77991-001-00 77991-002-00 77991-003-00 True Chemical Solutions, LLC (Texas) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality even after receiving a warning letter. FDA issued a warning letter on 09/29/2021. 11/10/2021

Unknown artnaturals

Scent Free Hand Sanitizer Natural Elements + Cleansing Formula

8 fl oz (236ml) Unable to determine Virgin Scents dba artnaturals (Gardena, CA) FDA tested product; contains unacceptable levels of benzene, acetal, and acetaldehyde; FDA recommended the company recall on 10/8/2021; FDA also recommended artnaturals test additional lots to determine the scope of the contamination; certain lots voluntarily recalled on 10/26/2021; scope of overall contamination still under investigation. 10/04/2021

Unknown “hand sanitizer” Not Listed CES LLC. (Nevada) Hand sanitizer products packaged in container resembling a water bottle that present increased risk of accidental ingestion; Product labeled as “hand sanitizer” and “Distributed by: CES LCC 7322 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite #166 Las Vegas, NV 89139" FDA has been unable to contact the manufacturer or the distributor to recommend the company recall its product 09/29/2021

Unknown “hand sanitizer” Not Listed Chambers & Owen, Inc. Hand sanitizer products packaged in container resembling a water bottle that present increased risk of accidental ingestion; Product labeled as “hand sanitizer” and “Distributed by: CES LCC 7322 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite #166 Las Vegas, NV 89139"; FDA recommended the company recall on 11/3/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 11/4/2021 11/10/2021

Unknown Medically Minded Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer Gel with Vitamin E and Moisturizer Not Listed SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada) FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA has been unable to determine the manufacturer to recommend a recall; FDA recommended the distributor recall on 5/6/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/12/2021; recall expanded on 5/20/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/08/2021 12/30/2020

Unknown Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Anitmicrobial Formula 76619-110-01

76619-110-03

76619-110-04

76619-110-05

76619-110-06

76619-110-07

76619-110-08

76619-110-09

76619-120-02 SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada) Products possibly made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to determine the manufacturer to recommend a recall; FDA recommended the distributor recall on 5/6/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/12/2021; recall expanded on 5/20/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/08/2021 12/30/2020

Unknown Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula with Vitamin E and Moisturizer 60717-803-04 SBL Brands LLC dba Global Sanitizers LLC (Nevada) Products possibly made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product; FDA has been unable to determine the manufacturer to recommend a recall; FDA recommended the distributor recall on 5/6/2021; product voluntarily recalled on 5/12/2021; recall expanded on 5/20/2021; FDA issued a warning letter on 11/08/2021 12/30/2020

Volu-Sol Inc. (Utah) Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution 74401-800-16

74401-800-32 Volu-Sol Product labeled to contain methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 8/7/2020; product voluntarily recalled on 8/14/2020 08/11/2020

Welburn Global Sociedad Anonima (Guatemala) Happy Hands Hand Sanitizer 77991-004-01 77991-004-02 77991-004-03 77991-004-04 77991-004-05 77991-004-06 True Chemical Solutions, LLC (Texas) Product manufactured at a facility that did not respond to multiple FDA requests for records related to drug manufacturing and product quality even after receiving a warning letter. FDA issued a warning letter on 09/29/2021. 11/10/2021

Yara Elena de La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico) DAESI Hand Sanitizer 77268-001-01 Yara Elena de La Garza Perez Nieto FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended the company recall on 7/10/2020; added manufacturer to import alert to help stop their products from entering the U.S. on 7/17/2020; ; FDA issued a warning letter on 2/22/2021 07/10/2020