Lukin Center for Psychotherapy Releases Guide on the Benefits of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lukin Center for Psychotherapy has released a guide on the benefits of acceptance and commitment therapy. Many people struggle with intrusive, negative thoughts and feelings. And going to therapy can help people find a way to control and focus on living in the present moment.
Acceptance and commitment therapy is a way for people to accept their negative emotions and how it can help them work through intrusive thoughts, depression, anxiety, and other common mental health concerns. It emphasizes accepting and moving forward from things that cannot change. This also includes committing to constructive, healthy activities that uphold the values and treatment goals.
Lukin Center for Psychotherapy provides information on the six components that make up acceptance and commitment therapy. They include:
• Acceptance
• Cognitive defusion
• Self as context
• Bring present
• Values
• Commitment
These models allow people to confront their feelings, accept them, and cope healthily. There are several benefits to acceptance and commitment therapy, including the focus on psychological flexibility. This addresses the ability to embrace thoughts and feelings when they are beneficial to put them aside and ignore them when they’re not.
It allows people to avoid short-term impulsive actions while focusing on living a healthier and more meaningful life. Psychological flexibility allows people to accept and function with symptoms of various mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety.
Since acceptance and commitment therapy is led with a strong focus on someone’s values, this encourages them to identify the values and guide their actions and behaviors. Several people with varying mental health conditions have found this therapy to be helpful, including:
• Anxiety
• Eating disorders
• Stress
• Psychosis
• Depression
• Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)
• Substance use disorders
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy helps people in New Jersey and surrounding areas improve their psychological health by changing how they think and behave. If someone is interested in acceptance and commitment therapy, they can visit the Lukin Center’s website.
