Legendary Iconic Recording Artist Morris Day Preps Retirement with The Releases Of His Farewell Solo Album, 'Last Call'
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary recording artist Icon Morris Day is officially announcing his pending retirement with the release of his final solo album entitled, “Last Call”. The album will be released with Universal Music Group and Bungalo Records. The album features an all-star lineup of guest appearances that include performances by Snoop Dogg, Flo Rida, e40, Billy Gibbons, Trinidad James, Tech N9ne and others.
The first single and video from the album featuring Big Daddy Kane entitled “Grown Man” was released in July and debuted strongly on the iTunes contemporary R&B chart, and currently still climbing the charts. The next single which is scheduled for release in September is sure to take a lot of fans by surprise. Buckle up for this one. The album is scheduled for release 11/11/22.
“On behalf of my client, the legendary Morris Day, along with our team at MDE, we are very excited to be a part of the Universal Family for what will surely be a defining moment in his illustrious career", says Courtney Benson, Manager for Morris Day.
“Morris Day is an amazing addition to the successful history of iconic artists that Bungalo Records has had the honor to work with over the past two decades. I have been a huge fan and now Morris Day and Bungalo will create their own history together,” says Paul Ring, CEO of Bungalo Records.
”Morris Day is an undeniable talent. His music, style, and artistry have been an inspiration to music lovers and artists all over the world. We’re excited to work with Morris and Bungalo Records on his final solo album release,” says Frank Hensley, Senior Director of Label Relations, Universal Music Group.
Morris Day will be promoting the new release with an extensive Farewell tour entitled the “Last Call” Tour in 2023. Tour dates will be announced soon.
Morris Day is an award-winning and legendary musician, composer, and actor. He is best known for his role as lead singer of the iconic band, The Time. In addition to his success in music, he landed successful film roles in multiple big-screen films including the mega hit “Purple Rain”, “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane”, “Graffiti Bridge” and “Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back”. Some of his top musical hits include Jungle Love, The Bird, and Fishnet, a track that landed at #1 on the US R&B charts.
Morris Day recently did an exclusive interview with Billboard Magazine on "Last Call" and more. See Billboard Magazine feature article here: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/morris-day-final-solo-album-last-call-interview-1235136030/
Celebrity News
The first single and video from the album featuring Big Daddy Kane entitled “Grown Man” was released in July and debuted strongly on the iTunes contemporary R&B chart, and currently still climbing the charts. The next single which is scheduled for release in September is sure to take a lot of fans by surprise. Buckle up for this one. The album is scheduled for release 11/11/22.
“On behalf of my client, the legendary Morris Day, along with our team at MDE, we are very excited to be a part of the Universal Family for what will surely be a defining moment in his illustrious career", says Courtney Benson, Manager for Morris Day.
“Morris Day is an amazing addition to the successful history of iconic artists that Bungalo Records has had the honor to work with over the past two decades. I have been a huge fan and now Morris Day and Bungalo will create their own history together,” says Paul Ring, CEO of Bungalo Records.
”Morris Day is an undeniable talent. His music, style, and artistry have been an inspiration to music lovers and artists all over the world. We’re excited to work with Morris and Bungalo Records on his final solo album release,” says Frank Hensley, Senior Director of Label Relations, Universal Music Group.
Morris Day will be promoting the new release with an extensive Farewell tour entitled the “Last Call” Tour in 2023. Tour dates will be announced soon.
Morris Day is an award-winning and legendary musician, composer, and actor. He is best known for his role as lead singer of the iconic band, The Time. In addition to his success in music, he landed successful film roles in multiple big-screen films including the mega hit “Purple Rain”, “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane”, “Graffiti Bridge” and “Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back”. Some of his top musical hits include Jungle Love, The Bird, and Fishnet, a track that landed at #1 on the US R&B charts.
Morris Day recently did an exclusive interview with Billboard Magazine on "Last Call" and more. See Billboard Magazine feature article here: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/morris-day-final-solo-album-last-call-interview-1235136030/
Celebrity News
AWJ Platinum PR
email us here