The Tailory New York Invades Athleisure With Streetorial Collection At New York Fashion Week

Their Neighbor DogPound Gym Was The Muse For This Undertaking & Daily Inspiration Came Via A Music God

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tailory New York is taking their friendship with neighbor DogPound Gym to the NYFW runway. In addition, the show is paying a musical homage on the runway to the former denizens of their respective headquarters'. Both brands inhabit the erstwhile studio and headquarters of Oscilloscope Laboratories, "The House [That Founding Member of the Beastie Boys Adam] Yauch Built"."The honor of my workspace being the former studio of Adam Yauch, is something I do not take lightly", says Shao Yang, Founder & Creative Director of The Tailory New York. "I grew up in Brooklyn in the 80's, and 90's, the Beastie Boys were not just the soundtrack to our youth, they were our heroes. The music they wrote were anthems to us, they led us, guided us, and most of all, educated us. We think of Mr. Yauch daily, the relics of his studio, the physical elements, and those anthems I mentioned, they play on our sound system constantly, with singing, dancing, and fist-pumping included."Fashion Week hasn't been the same these past 2 years, for good reason. It was New York Fashion Week without a New York feel. Collectively, designers owe the fashion audience something special. "NYFW this year needs to smash all expectations. Thus, my thoughts turned to what makes New York's energy, the endless drive required, and the necessary hustle", says Yang.The next step was to encapsulate the feel of New York street energy into a collection, and Yang didn't need to go far for her muse. The Tailory and DogPound Gym share the fifth floor of their building as their respective headquarters. Yang says, "our two spaces are divided by a hallway, and thanks to DogPound, it has the energy of the tunnel that the players run out of at the Super Bowl".The actual gym is street level, and The Tailory's second floor Design Studio is directly above it. Yang says "the gym thumps all day, it is the collective heartbeat of the building." Starting daily at sunrise and dressed in all black, Founder Kirk Myers' and his team morph mortals into warriors out on Renwick street. DogPound's vernacular is dominated by "smash!", "crush!", "yes!", and most importantly, "let's go!".Yang relayed, "when we asked Kirk about doing this, in an instant he said " Let's Go", then I asked: "Hey Kirky, how about you walking in the show". Myers replied again in an instant "Let's Go". "Obviously, we adopted "Let's Go" as our Fashion Week mantra", says Yang.Voila! A collection was born, Yang named it STREETORIAL, and all the inspiration was found from high above the corner of Canal and Renwick.This collection will be showcased during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) at 3 World Trade Center, on 09-13-2022 at 2:00PM.To learn more about The Tailory New York, head to https://thetailorynyc.com/ , and/or their social media hub: https://www.instagram.com/thetailorynyc/ The Tailory New York is an appointment-only, minority-women-owned, and operated bespoke clothing company that combines modern fashion design with the heritage art of custom-tailoring. They believe that custom suits are genderless and they cater in equal measure to men, women, and non-binary individuals.