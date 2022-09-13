13WHAM Anchor Doug Emblidge to Join Alesco Advisors

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alesco Advisors LLC (Alesco) announced today that 13WHAM-TV News Anchor Doug Emblidge will be joining the firm in a client-facing role upon his departure from the station this fall.



Emblidge brings over 40 years of journalism experience to his role at Alesco, and has established a legacy of working closely with nonprofit institutions in western New York. Emblidge will be responsible for serving the firm’s institutional and nonprofit clientele in addition to individuals and families.

As one of the most notable news anchors in Rochester, Emblidge has been a vital part of the Rochester community for decades. He joined 13WHAM-TV (formerly WOKR-TV) in 1983 as a news anchor and reporter. In October of 2018, Emblidge was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Emblidge is an active member of the Rochester community, and has served in board and leadership positions for numerous nonprofit organizations. He currently serves on the boards of the Pluta Cancer Center Foundation and the HUGS Foundation.

”Doug is a talented individual who has delivered the news to Rochester households in a thoughtful way over multiple decades,” says Jim Gould, founder and president of Alesco Advisors. “He has devoted much of his life to advancing the causes of nonprofit organizations that serve our most vulnerable populations in and around Rochester. We feel that Doug exemplifies our core tenets of Service, Integrity, and Value, and are thrilled to add him to our team.”

Emblidge plans to conclude his career in broadcasting in November, and will be starting his new position at Alesco in December.

“For 40 years, I’ve had the privilege of reporting stories that matter to the community where I was born and raised,” Emblidge says. “Now, I hope to combine my interest in finance, and my work with local charitable organizations, to continue doing work that matters. I am looking forward to this ‘second career’ and the opportunity to work closely with individuals, families, and institutions as part of the Alesco team.”

About Alesco Advisors

Alesco Advisors is an independent, employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Pittsford, NY. The firm offers a range of services for high-net-worth families and individuals and institutions, including comprehensive wealth planning, investment advisory services, relationship management and philanthropic services.

Visit us at alescoadvisors.com For media inquiries, contact Erin Philipson. ephilipson@alescoadvisors.com