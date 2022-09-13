Body Composition Analyzers Market worth $618.71 million by 2030

Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in obese population, increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and surge in health awareness drive the growth of the global body composition analyzers market. Based on end-user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment generated the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Body composition is the ratio of fat and fat-free mass in the body. Body composition analysis is required to measure and to assess health and fitness level of obese patients or other fitness-conscious people. Body composition analyzer is a device, which provides detailed information for personalized health or fitness consultations. Furthermore, it is used to strategize an exercise plan in terms of one’s need to lose fat or build muscle. Multiple ways are available to measure body composition, and each method has advantages and disadvantages.

The global body composition analyzers market size was valued at $398.22 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $618.71 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4294

Impact of COVID-19 on Body Composition Analyzers Market-

Extended lockdowns and stay-at-home orders made it difficult for people to bask in the convenience of home-delivered food and consume carbohydrated beverages and non-healthy fat outside, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. This factor, in turn, dwindled the demand for body composition analyzers for monitoring health throughout lockdowns, thereby, impacting the global body composition analyzers market negatively.

However, as the global situation gets back to normalcy, the market is anticipated to recoup very soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Body Composition Analyzers Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4294?reqfor=covid

On the basis of end user, the body composition analyzers market is categorized into hospitals, fitness clubs & wellness centers, and home users. The home users segment is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period, due to rise in health awareness and surge in keeping fitness equipment at home all across the world.

Based on end-user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds the global market. The home users segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4294

The key market players analyzed in the global body composition analyzers market report include COSMED Srl., Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Bodystat Ltd., RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.), Tanita Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Seca GmbH & Co.Kg. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/body-composition-analyzers-market.html

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Body Composition Analyzers Market

South Korea Body Composition Analyzers Market

Singapore Body Composition Analyzers Market

China Body Composition Analyzers Market

Indonesia Body Composition Analyzers Market

Australia Body Composition Analyzers Market

Taiwan Body Composition Analyzers Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.