The Evolution of the weed industry has a positive impact on the stigma and perception of weed on our communities

With greater awareness and acceptance of marijuana, the industry continues making bold strides.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the current state of acceptance of medical marijuana and recreational cannabis usage, it is safe to say the stigma surrounding weed is quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Considering the vast amount of scientific research confirming the many medicinal and remedial purposes of this much-villanized, now-celebrated plant, it is due time. Cannabis has been used for thousands of years, and until very recently, there was an immense societal stigma surrounding its usage, even for healing and medical reasons. States like California, Washington, Alaska, and Oregon long made it legal to use the herb for its medicinal properties, however, throughout the rest of the nation, the stigma remained. This is especially regarding recreational use.

Parallel to its acceptance and widespread usage, the weed industry has similarly blossomed thanks to this continued relaxed outlook. According to Business News Daily, the cannabis industry is currently one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. By 2030, it is predicted the American cannabis market alone will reach an estimated $72 billion annually. While marijuana remains federally illegal, numerous states have legalized medicinal and/ or recreational use, and more will continue to follow suit.

“It’s long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana,” Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman remarked in a statement. “The president needs to use his executive authority to begin descheduling marijuana. This is just common sense and Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly support decriminalizing marijuana.”

In addition to the cultural acceptance of marijuana, the industry has seen powerful growth and acceptance from federal and state governments, with recreational use becoming widely embraced. One extremely positive example of our culture’s relaxing approach to marijuana use is Pennsylvania’s intention to pardon thousands of convictions related to weed, as reported by High Times.

“Nobody should be turned down for a job, housing, or volunteering at your child’s school because of some old nonviolent weed charge, especially given that most of us don’t even think this should be illegal,” stated Fetterman.

Acceptance of marijuana is further propelled by the many studies that continue to be published, demonstrating its many powerful medical attributes. Among these include various studies that show promise regarding mental health treatment. Take the following studies, for example:

• A 2018 study from the Journal of Affective Disorders, noted by its authors as the first of its kind, implies that smoking cannabis may lessen short-term stress, depression, and anxiety. A unique aspect of this study examined the effects of inhaled cannabis by participants in their homes, instead of lab-administered THC pills in clinical settings.

• In 2020, a study from the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine reported that the majority of its participants experienced an antidepressant effect from using cannabis, even for just a short time. At the time of publishing, this study was the largest-ever report measuring the results of how various types of cannabis flower impacted depression symptoms in real time.

• A 2021 study published by Frontiers in Psychiatry noted a correlation between cannabis usage and reduced levels of self-reported depression during the trial period. Other reported results included improved sleep, less pain, and overall better quality of life by participants. There was also a reported 25 percent reduction in depression symptoms from participants who started using cannabis products during the study.

The times have certainly evolved in the past decade and the stigma around weed is fading like smoke in the wind. From widespread decriminalization measures to recreational acceptance, along with pardons for those with marijuana-related convictions, the future is looking quite promising. And to the misconceptions and negative stigma, we say good riddance!

Born and raised in Hawaii, Tako Glass works and resides in Sequim, Washington crafting original pieces and promoting the works of many others. Tako has built a solid reputation across the US and beyond as a leading glass artist producing one-of-a-kind pipes and bongs in his signature style. With a large following and a host of collectors after his pieces as soon as they emerge from the kiln, Tako is as passionate about his creations as he is about representing the culture of glass blowing. To learn more or to purchase Tako Glass pieces, visit https://www.takoglass.com/.