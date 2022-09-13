OPTIZMO™ Recognized as a Great Place to Work

The company received its Great Place to Work Certification™

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, is excited to announce that it has earned a Great Place to Work Cerficiation™.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that OPTIZMO is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“From our inception, our mission was to create a company culture that would attract exceptional people and become an amazing place to go to work each day,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “When you bring together a fantastic team, empower them to own their aspects of the business, and provide them with the tools they need to succeed, it’s a recipe for success as a company and culture. We couldn’t be more proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work and it’s really a testament to all the amazing people who make up our team.”

The Best Places to Work Certification comes soon after the company’s recognition as one of the best compliance solution providers for 2022 by CIO Bulletin in August 2022. OPTIZMO and a member of its executive team were also presented with affiliate marketing industry AFFY Awards earlier in 2022.

According to research by Great Place to Work , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

OPTIZMO supports the marketing and compliance programs of over 500 clients and partners from around the globe, geared toward complying with various sets of regulations impacting their marketing and data privacy programs across email and SMS marketing.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.