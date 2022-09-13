Verizon and Nextdoor Host The Big Neighborhood MeetUp Events in Houston and Chicago

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For national Neighbor Month and as part of Verizon’s #ACallForKindness campaign, Verizon and Nextdoor are joining forces in September to encourage neighbor-to-neighbor connection across the country with a special initiative: The #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp.



On September 10, The #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp came to the Kings Mill neighborhood of the Houston metro area and the Wildwood Park area of Chicago. These free, all-ages events gave neighbors a reason and a venue to come together and strengthen and rekindle these vital community bonds. Later this month, #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp events will be hosted in Oakland and Raleigh.

“Verizon is committed to making the world a kinder place through our A Call For Kindness campaign, so teaming up with Nextdoor on the Big Neighborhood MeetUp was a great way to continue to foster that kindness and bring people together,” said Kelley Kurtzman, senior vice president of consumer sales and operations at Verizon. “Verizon is the network America relies on, so through the power of Verizon Home Internet, we hope neighbors will be able to stay connected to their neighborhood long after the #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp events are over.”

People nationwide can also join the #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp movement by making the commitment to connect with even just one neighbor this September. From a potluck picnic in the park to a backyard barbeque to simply grabbing a cup of coffee, by connecting with even just one neighbor as part of The Big Neighborhood MeetUp, neighbors are contributing to a nationwide moment to strengthen our communities. To help neighbors across the country get involved, resources including how-tos, tips, icebreakers and ideas are available at bigneighborhoodmeetup.com.

Staying connected

A Call For Kindness

The #ACallForKindness campaign inspires kind acts through a multifaceted approach that leverages research, inspires people through art, educates people through kindness experts, and provides opportunities for people to quickly and easily choose kindness, no matter who they are or where they live. Visit verizon.com/kindness to take the kindness pledge and learn how you can choose kindness today.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

