Luiss University is in the Top 100 of The Financial Times' 2022 Masters in Management ranking

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luiss University is at 53rd place in the top 100 of the Financial Times' 2022 Masters in Management ranking, with a leap of 23 places, making Luiss the fastest rising in 2022 and putting it among the top universities in the world. There are many assets at the base of this result; one of the most relevant is the career progress of its graduates. The jump is due to improved performance in various categories, in particular average salary, salary increase, and career progress, which have helped Luiss achieve its highest overall rank since 2017.

"I am proud to read that our Master in Management has climbed over 20 positions in the FTRankings2022. Salary Increase, International Mobility, and, more importantly, career progression are at the basis of such rise," says Andrea Prencipe, Luiss Rector Magnificus. "Students joining Luiss University are immersed in a unique higher education context: international, interdisciplinary, research-based, and linked with the job markets. Luiss educational model - indeed - offers students the opportunity to learn knowledge and skills, develop competencies and acquire tools to build an innovative mindset which is fundamental to progress professional careers in an ever-changing and highly uncertain environment."



"This further recognition in the international rankings for the career progress of our graduates rewards one of the distinctive traits of our University, the ability to network with the business system and anticipate the changes and complexities of the labour market, training young talents with a strong openness to internationalisation," emphasises Luiss President Vincenzo Boccia. These results contributed, in 2022, to the double-digit increase in applications for admission: +18 percent for Bachelor's and Master's Single-Cycle degree programs and +24 percent for applications from abroad. "Luiss' steady growth in international rankings is a testimony to the great work our University has done to consolidate its role at the global level, thanks also to partnership agreements with leading international universities," says Vice President Paola Severino.



The 18th edition of the FT ranking of Masters in Management (MiM) saw a record 135 MiM programmes being part of the ranking, up from 124 in 2021. Schools must meet strict criteria in order to be eligible. The table is calculated according to information collected through two separate surveys. The first is completed by the business schools and the second by alumni who finished their MiM in 2019.

