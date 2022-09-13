Global Growlers Market Is Expected to Generate $791.1 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for alcohol consumption, especially in the developing economies serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global growlers market. Moreover, due to the pandemic, bars, pubs, restaurants, and wine shops were closed, especially in the initial period, which is why, sales were hampered. Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total growlers market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global growlers market garnered $ $456.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $791.1 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $456.8 million Market Size in 2031 $791.1 million CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 294 Segments covered Material, Application, Capacity, End User, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for alcohol consumption, especially in the developing economies Opportunities Utilization of bio-plastics for packaging of beverages Restraints Rise in environmental concerns related to single-use plastic pollution

Negative impact of alcohol consumption on human health





Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global growlers market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted in the temporary closure of beverage factories.

Curfew practices affected the domestic as well as international production of beverage products globally, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

Bars, pubs, restaurants, and wine shops were closed, especially in the initial period, which is why, sales were hampered.

However, with increase in disposable income and expansion of hospitality industry, the demand for premium growlers is likely to increase in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global growlers market based on material, application, capacity, end user, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on material, the glass growlers segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global growlers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ceramic growlers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the alcoholic segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global growlers market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the non-alcoholic segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global growlers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total growlers market share.. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the global growlers market analyzed in the research include Ardagh Group S.A., Alpha Packaging, William Croxsons & Sons Limited, GrowlerWerks, Inc., Global Glass Solutions, Orange Vessel Co, Berlin Packaging LLC, Boelter Companies, Inc, Drink Tanks Corporation, Zenan Glass, Novio Packaging B.V., MJS Packaging Inc, Saxco International, LLC, Hydro Flask, and Portland Growlers Company.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global growlers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

