Timberline Knolls to Co-Sponsor Free Mental Health Workshops

Sessions to cover healthy eating, access to treatment, internet safety and more

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center is partnering with the Lemont Junior Woman’s Club to offer a series of free mental health workshops during the 2022-23 school year.

“We’re proud to partner and collaborate with the Lemont Junior Woman’s Club,” said Sarah Sadkowski, LCPC, CEO of Timberline Knolls. “Raising awareness and offering these workshops can help educate the public about mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding getting help. As a treatment center for adolescent girls and women, we are happy to provide our support for this important initiative.”

The sessions, which begin in late September and continue until May, will take place at the Lemont Public Library or a Lemont-Bromberek School District 113A building. They are open to any interested members of the community.

The workshops will cover a variety of topics, including presentations on healthy eating, drug use and access to treatment services, internet safety, and yoga. Timberline Knolls will provide free dinner, and the Lemont Juniorettes will offer free child care at each session.

The current schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 28, 7 p.m. (Lemont Public Library)

Mental Health, Mindfulness, & Yoga by ABCs Therapy.

Sign up here https://lemontlibrary.libnet.info/event/6968324



Tuesday, October 11, 7 p.m. (Old Quarry Middle School)

Internet Safety, Part I with School Resource Officer John Lauricella & Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kunal Sachdev. Discussion of internet safety and the impacts social media has on our mental health

Sign up here https://forms.gle/yoH6qgDdFHiEYfbU7



Wednesday, October 26, 7 p.m. (Lemont Public Library)

Self-Care & Resilience by Dr. Kunal Sachdev

Sign up here https://lemontlibrary.libnet.info/event/6968325



Wednesday, November 9, 7 p.m. (Old Quarry Middle School)

Drug Use, Vaping, & Access to Treatment Services at Timberline Knolls. Presentation by School Resource Officer John Lauricella and Timberline Knolls.

Sign up here https://forms.gle/yoH6qgDdFHiEYfbU7

Wednesday, November 30, 7 p.m. (Lemont Public Library)

Anxiety & Depression presentation by Birch Forest Children’s Therapy Center



January 19, 7 p.m. (Old Quarry Middle School)

Internet Safety, Part II with School Resource Officer John Lauricella & Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kunal Sachdev. Discussion of internet safety and the impacts social media has on our mental health



Wednesday, January 25, 7 p.m. (Lemont Public Library)

Healthy Eating, Wellness, & Disordered Eating, Presented by Timberline Knolls

Saturday, February 25, Time TBD (113A Building TBD)

Daylong Mental Health Symposium. Topics include art therapy, grief and loss, addiction, healthy eating, self-care, depression, anxiety, mindfulness, and many more sections to come

Wednesday, March 22, 7 p.m. (Lemont Public Library)

Topic TBD

Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m. (Lemont Public Library)

Topic TBD

Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m. (Lemont Public Library)

Topic TBD

For more information about the workshops, interested participants are encouraged to call Holly Allen Limbaugh, co-president of the Lemont Junior Woman’s Club, at (630) 697-3188 or email ljwcpresidents@gmail.com.

About Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago on a picturesque, 43-acre wooded campus, Timberline Knolls provides residents with excellent clinical care delivered by a highly trained professional staff. Just a short drive from our main campus, partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programming (IOP) with supportive housing are available for adult women. For more information, please visit www.timberlineknolls.com.

Attachment

MaryAnne Morrow Timberline Knolls 602-359-6989 maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com