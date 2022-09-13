The Truth to Salvation
Edward Monjay reveals the narrow path to redemption.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most churches nowadays are partially mistaken when it comes to the topic of salvation. People who hope to seek the true path to enlightenment are misled to a different path instead, without the knowledge of repentance and the true name of the saviour, Yashua or Yahweh (God).
Author Edward Monjay, with a deep knowledge of the Bible, especially in the Old Testaments, carefully describes the explanation of the sacred scriptures and shares recommendations that are practical to live a life that is spiritually centred. Monjay delves into comprehensive topics such as marriage issues, true salvation and repentance, Saturday as the Sabbath Day, Satan’s temptations, to prepare your soul to listen to Yahweh, and much more.
Monjay talks about a controversial idea, he states that Christians often misuse the name of God, that to refer to the Almighty God in any other way is disrespectful and a form of idol worship. He shares, with his best intentions, that Yahweh (God) will judge the reader’s decisions after reading his book. It is a challenge to change the perspective of Christians that deeply believe in the New Testament, but Monjay is determined to bring back Christian apostates back into the fold with his book.
Read more about the interesting book "A Guide To The Narrow Path Walking With Yahweh"
