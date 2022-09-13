Submit Release
SCOTTISH AMERICAN LAUNCHES CONTRACTORS GUARD PROGRAM

/EIN News/ -- Grapevine, TX, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish American (Scottish), a leading wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency, and program manager, announced today that it has launched its new program, Contractors Guard, a general liability program designed exclusively for contractors with a focus on fast quoting for brokers and exceptional claim service for insureds.

“Our new program is a win for contractors across countless target classes,” said Daniel Ginden, program underwriting architect of Scottish. “It includes many desirable specifications such as blanket endorsements, low minimum premium, and no limitations in many circumstances.”

About Scottish American

Scottish American was founded in 2009. It grew out of an investment fund focused on acquiring and managing insurance distribution businesses. The company takes pride in its unconventional, producer-led culture. Teamwork is exemplified by lack of official titles and entirely flat organizational structure. Responsibility isn’t delegated, it’s taken. Scottish American works with a long list of carriers in both admitted and non-admitted markets on the East and West Coasts, as well as in Texas. For more information, please visit www.scottishamerican.com.


